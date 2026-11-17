MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Anchored by an active VPP rollout with Every Electric, the clean energy leader's exhibit highlights a signature home backup solution, pairing its flagship Explorer 5000 Plus with the Jackery Automatic Transfer Switch for automated whole-circuit protection

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery, a longtime global leader in essential home backup and portable power stations and now The World's No. 1 Solar Generator Brand by Volume and Revenue, today announced its exhibition at RE+ 2026, North America's premier clean energy event. Expanding beyond its historic expertise in ultra-mobile solutions, Jackery is leveraging its position as the only leading portable power station provider featured at RE+ 2026 to unveil a full-spectrum smart energy ecosystem engineered for sustained grid resilience. As residential power demands grow and extreme weather events increase in frequency and severity, the company is highlighting its comprehensive efforts to make energy security available to all through capable, real-world implementations. Jackery's groundbreaking virtual power plant development, essential home backup combination of the Explorer 5000 Plus and Jackery ATS, and versatile lineup of Red Cross-backed portable power stations will all be showcased during the landmark educational conference. Through the demonstrations, Jackery is reinforcing its leadership in dynamic power provision with an industry-spanning scope: From Essential Home Backup to Community-Scale VPP.







The community-scale virtual power plant: Transforming essential home backup into decentralized grid stabilization with Every Electric

At the center of the energy resilience revolution highlighted at RE+ is a strategic alliance merging Jackery's high-performance hardware with consumer energy aggregator Every Electric's advanced orchestration capabilities. The ambitious initiative is realized as a first-of-its-kind VPP implementation that partially decentralizes the grid by actively distributing energy throughout thousands of Jackery portable power stations in dense residential areas, mitigating peak grid demands and letting residents take better advantage of lower off-peak rates. Bypassing typical hurdles like expensive equipment retrofitting, lengthy permitting processes and complex installations, the seamless VPP integration converts existing home wiring into an active, bidirectional grid-stabilization asset through a portable power station plugged into a standard household outlet.

Like the rest of Jackery's solutions, the remarkably accessible VPP is far more than theoretical: it's already proven its effectiveness through a real-world implementation that's saved New York City residents hundreds of thousands in energy costs. Underpinned primarily by Jackery Explorer 2000 v2, the NYC A/C Powerbank Program's roughly 2,000 power stations across over 1,000 households have seen almost an entire gigawatt-hour flow through their circuitry - resulting in user-earned payouts slated to reach approximately $200,000 - with a waitlist of over 15,000 eager participants illustrating the program's vast success.

Jackery Automatic Transfer Switch: Automated, High-Amp Protection for Critical Home Circuits

Playing a key role at RE+ 2026, the Jackery Automatic Transfer Switch blends portable power storage with automated power management and seamless backup for critical home circuits, while addressing the high electrical loads required by modern appliances. As a dedicated physical link to a home's main breaker panel, the ATS provides dual-voltage 120V/240V output with an industry-grade maximum throughput of 100A. With support for up to 42A and 30kWh of connected battery capacity, it ensures high-draw circuits remain powered during an outage without manual activation.

When the power goes out, the Jackery ATS turns on, automatically switching to backup power in 20ms or less to keep sensitive hardware online without the risk of electricity back-feeding into the grid. Encased in a resilient, NEMA 3R-rated waterproof housing, it supports indoor and outdoor installation and can actively fight rising energy costs using Time-of-Use mode. Through the Jackery app, ATS users can automate load switching to draw stored energy during peak windows and recharge when rates drop later in the day. At RE+ 2026, consumers and industry experts alike will receive real-world validation of the unit's robust build quality powerful specifications.

Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus: High-Output, 240V Smart Backup for Heavy Residential Demands

To meet the needs of households with substantial power requirements and high potential for grid failure, Jackery at RE+ is highlighting its heavy-duty flagship portable power station, the Explorer 5000 Plus. As a powerful anchor for an essential home backup system housed in a garage, it supports expansion up to 40 kWh, enough to sustain a household during outages of up to 8 days depending on specific critical load needs and when combined with the Jackery ATS. Featuring 7,200W of continuous AC output and integrated split-phase 120V/240V dual-voltage power straight out of the box, it easily powers high-draw, demanding appliances such as deep well pumps, electric water heaters and electric vehicles.

As the ideal user-friendly keystone of a high-output rooftop solar setup, the Explorer 5000 Plus is a must-have for the increasing number of households reclaiming their power independence through residential solar energy. It supports up to 1,200W of low-voltage or 4,000W of high-voltage photovoltaic input for a recharging time as low as 2 hours. When paired with the Jackery ATS, the system forms a fully integrated, self-sustaining essential home backup solution for maximum energy resilience in households at risk of extended grid disruptions. Live demonstrations at Jackery's RE+ booth allow homeowners and industry professionals to experience firsthand how the unit operates with library-grade silence under high-amperage loads.

Red Cross Edition Series: Intelligent, Storm-Ready Resilience Across Three Capacity Tiers

Reflecting a commitment to disaster readiness, Jackery will showcase its newly released Red Cross Edition series, combining proven hardware reliability with intelligent, hazard-aware automation. The lineup is structured across three distinct capacity tiers to meet varying capacity, mobility and scalability needs:



HopePower 1000 Plus v2: Delivers 1,024Wh capacity and 1,800W rated output (3,600W peak), expandable to 11kWh in a lightweight 10.8 kg CTB 2.0 chassis.

HomePower 2000 Plus v2: Provides 2,048Wh capacity and 2,400W rated output, expandable to 12kWh for up to 2.5 days of essential load and refrigeration backup. HomePower 3600 Plus: Delivers 3,584Wh capacity and 3,600W rated output (7,200W peak), expandable to 21.48kWh, and scales to 7.2kW at 120V/240V when paired in parallel to handle demanding residential equipment.









Every Red Cross Edition unit integrates exclusive software capabilities managed through the Jackery app. Storm Alert monitors live forecast data from the U.S. National Weather Service via the OpenWeather API; upon detecting severe weather threats, the station overrides daily schedules to initiate high-priority AC charging, ensuring a 100% full battery before storms arrive. Complementing this is Emergency Reserve Mode, which locks a user-defined portion of the battery (such as 20%) away from daily cycling routines to guarantee an untouched emergency energy reserve that unlocks with a single tap. This special lineup also gives buyers an opportunity to truly give back, with Jackery pledging to donate 10% of Red Cross Edition profits directly to frontline workers via the direct deployment of portable power stations through the "Power the Rescuers" campaign.

Experience Jackery at RE+ 2026

Attendees, energy aggregators, housing developers and utility representatives are invited to experience Jackery's advanced hardware and cloud-connected systems in person at RE+ 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada (November 17–19, 2026). Jackery's exhibition can be found at Booth C4732 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Jackery

Since 2012, Jackery has helped make clean energy more accessible, reliable, and personal. Recognized as the World's No. 1 Solar Generator Brand*, Jackery has redefined the way millions of people experience electricity, transforming power from a utility they depend on into a resource they can own and control. From powering outdoor adventures to providing dependable home backup during outages, Jackery gives people greater freedom, security, and peace of mind. With more than 150,000 five-star reviews and recognition as the Most Trusted Safety-First Solar Generator Brand**, Jackery continues to earn the trust of users worldwide through thoughtful innovation, dependable performance, and a commitment to safety. At its core, Jackery believes reliable power should always be within reach, helping people stay connected, comfortable, and prepared wherever life takes them.

*Based on cumulative sales volume and cumulative revenue as of the end of 2025, Jackery ranked No. 1 globally among solar generator brands. Data source: Frost & Sullivan, White Paper on Global Solar Generator and Plug-in Solar Storage Industry (2026).

**Recognized as the most trusted safety-first brand for solar generators and plug-in solar storage solutions. Data source: Frost & Sullivan, White Paper on Global Solar Generator and Plug-in Solar Storage Industry (2026).

Media Contact:

Mia Meng (Eleven International): mia@11.international

Amy Yang (Eleven International): amy@11.international

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



