MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROSEVILLE, Minn., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company, today announced that Jeff Oldenkamp, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Sidoti & Company's Year-End Virtual Investor Conference.

The conference will be held December 9 to December 10, 2026. Hawkins will participate on December 9, 2026, and Mr. Oldenkamp will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings that day.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting with Hawkins management, please visit or contact Hawkins Investor Relations at ....

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, manufactures, distributes, and blends products for its Water Treatment, Food & Health Sciences, and Industrial Solutions customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 69 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated approximately $1.1 billion of revenue in fiscal 2026 and has approximately 1,200 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit .

Contact:

Jack Shufelt

Investor Relations, Mergers and Acquisitions and Treasury Director

612/617-8582

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