MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 'holiday friction paradox' report reveals shoppers want bank oversight at checkout, but slow approvals, broken app handoffs, and fake alerts are costing banks sales.

Atlanta, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entersekt, a global leader in digital banking fraud prevention and online payment security, today announced the release of its“Safe, sound, and abandoned: the holiday friction paradox” survey report, which provides insights from more than 1,000 U.S.-based holiday online shoppers on what they expect from their bank at checkout.

The new holiday report reveals that shoppers want their card issuer to check, as long as the check is fast and the purchase still goes through. The stakes are high as U.S. shoppers are expected to spend $275.1 billion online this holiday season, with Cyber Monday alone expected to top $15 billion for the first time. The survey, which polled U.S. participants who plan to make purchases online this holiday shopping season, points to a gap between trust and execution: shoppers want their bank to protect them at checkout, but slow approvals, broken app handoffs, and false declines are costing issuers transactions.

"Shoppers want their bank involved at checkout, and they expect that protection to move at the speed of a sale," says Filip Verley, Chief Innovation Officer at Liminal. "The survey shows how easily a familiar SMS code can be turned against them, with scammers posing as banks during the holiday rush. Issuers that use this season to move customers toward passkeys and device-bound credentials can keep confirmation fast and recognizable while closing one of the easiest routes for impersonation."

Findings from the survey show that 39.2% of shoppers abandoned an online purchase in the past year because their bank's approval process took too long or was too complicated, and 56.5% experienced at least one authentication failure, whether a slow approval, a broken app handoff, or a false decline.

Additional key takeaways include:



Shoppers want fraud protection at checkout, as long as it's fast.

77.8% would rather their bank pause to confirm a legitimate purchase during a sale, but 54.4% won't wait longer than a minute before abandoning or switching cards.

Approving in the app works. The trip back to checkout often doesn't.

40% of shoppers approved an online purchase in their banking app in the past year, then returned to the retailer's checkout to find the order still pending, failed, or requiring them to start again. Roughly four in 10 of them took their business off that card.

Holiday scammers are posing as banks, and shoppers are responding.

41.5% of shoppers choose an SMS code as their trusted and preferred confirmation method when shopping online. However, that familiarity is easy to exploit: 38% of shoppers received a text, call, or email impersonating their bank during past holiday seasons, and 17.3% of all shoppers responded, nearly half of those targeted.

Shoppers forgive a bank that checks, not one that says no. 39.5% had their bank decline an online purchase they were genuinely trying to make in the past year. When asked what would most likely make them abandon a Cyber Monday purchase, 26.9% chose a wrongful decline, nearly double the share who chose an extra security step (14.8%).

“Holiday shoppers have given their banks something rare: permission to step in. More than three-quarters want their bank to confirm purchases during a big sale. The problem isn't security. It's security that's slow, loses the shopper on the way back to checkout, or turns away a good customer," says Dewald Nolte, Co-Founder and Chief Product Strategy & Market Engagement Officer at Entersekt.“Authentication has two jobs: keep fraud out and let customers in. By reading real-time device, behavioral, and transaction signals, issuers have what they need to approve trusted customers without friction and step in only when the risk is real. The issuers that win this Cyber Monday will silently approve what is clearly their customers, check only what is genuinely uncertain, and make sure an approval actually completes the purchase.”

Entersekt surveyed 1,026 U.S. adults who plan to make holiday purchases online. The survey was conducted in October 2026 through the Centiment online audience panel. The full report can be found here and is free to download.

For more information about Entersekt's technology and services, visit entersekt.com or speak to an expert.





About Entersekt

Entersekt provides financial institutions with digital banking fraud prevention and payment security solutions through its cross-channel, Context AwareTM Authentication platform that secures digital transactions and optimizes user experiences. Founded in 2010, Entersekt serves financial institutions around the world and holds 120+ patents for its security innovations. In 2023, Entersekt acquired the Modirum 3-D Secure software business from Modirum, a security technology firm based in Helsinki, Finland, positioning Entersekt as a global industry leader in authentication solutions for financial services. Entersekt processes 10bn+ transactions a year for 250m+ cardholders and about 550,000 merchants from nearly 900 banks in 70+ countries. Backed by companies like Silicon Valley-based Accel-KKR, one of the world's top private equity firms, Entersekt continues to expand its footprint across key regions. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Kendall Kosek Alloy, on behalf of Entersekt...