MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eligibility Compass is now in early access within Entrata Affordable, helping property managers validate household income, benefits and assets in minutes rather than weeks

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrata ®, a leading AI-enabled multifamily industry operating system, today announced an expanded partnership with Nova Credit. Building on Entrata's 2025 integration of Nova Credit's Credit Passport®, this collaboration brings Eligibility Compass directly to Entrata Affordable, its certification and compliance solution for affordable housing. With the integration, property managers can validate a household's income, benefits and assets directly within their existing certification workflow in Entrata.

Eligibility Compass automates the validation step of certification. It connects to bank, payroll and benefits data in a single applicant experience, with coverage of wage, benefits and gig income. The solution cross-references these sources against one another rather than reviewing each in isolation. Applicants complete the full validation workflow in minutes, replacing a process that can take weeks and delay move-ins for applicants.

“Affordable housing teams already manage certifications in Entrata,” said Kelly Canepa, Senior Vice President of Industry Strategy at Entrata.“The data those certifications depend on, however, still arrives from employers, banks and benefit agencies, each on its own timeline. Bringing Nova Credit's eligibility validation solution into Entrata Affordable brings that data into the workflow our teams already use and gives them back the hours they currently spend waiting.”

Affordable housing certification confirms that a household's income and assets fall within federal program limits. To do that, property managers must validate every income and asset source for every adult in the household and document the results for compliance review. For roughly three in four HUD-assisted households, wages are not the primary source of income (Nova Credit analysis of HUD, Picture of Subsidized Households, 2025 ). Many draw on several sources at once, such as Social Security, disability benefits, pensions, public assistance and gig work. Each source is typically confirmed through a separate employer, bank or benefit agency, and waiting on those responses can stretch the process to weeks, delaying move-ins and leaving units vacant.

The hands-on work adds up as well. In The 2026 State of Affordable Housing Compliance, Entrata's July 2026 survey of 300 affordable housing operators, 56% said staff spend five to eight hours per unit on compliance documentation. Nearly two-thirds said compliance errors most often occur at move-in certification or annual recertification, the two points in the process where household income and assets are validated.

“Eligibility Compass brings a household's full income and asset picture together in a single validation, which helps applicants move into their homes sooner. Delivering that within Entrata Affordable creates an efficient process from application to lease for operators and applicants alike,” said Akaash Gupta, Head of Rental Housing Partnerships at Nova Credit.

About Entrata

Entrata is a leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Since 2003, Entrata has delivered innovative property management software spanning the entire leasing lifecycle. Today, Entrata serves millions of residents across communities globally. Learn more at .

About Nova Credit

Nova Credit is the industry's leading cash flow intelligence platform, enabling businesses to unlock the power of cash flow data in how they operate. The company leverages its industry-leading data infrastructure, intelligence layer, & FCRA-compliance to boost underwriting approvals, fight fraud, drive responsible growth, and more. Nova Credit supports over 7,000 businesses including organizations such as Chase, HSBC, Entrata, and SoFi, with a growing suite of products. Learn more at .

Media Contact

For Entrata: Devin Getz, ...

For Nova Credit: Katie McNally, ...