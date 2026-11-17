MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Percona veteran and long-time open source database expert aims to improve operational efficiencies and develop new AI-forward service capabilities

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona, a company providing open source database software, support, and services, today announced that Dean Ellis has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Global Services. In this role, Ellis will own the global delivery, strategic planning, and financial management for Percona's entire portfolio of service offerings, spanning ExpertOps, Expert Support, and Expert Consulting and Services, including any future services.

Ellis comes to the role after serving as the company's Senior Director of Support Services for over two years, where he led a number of successful initiatives, including revising support processes to enable sustainable service portfolio expansions and developing a strategic roadmap for AI and the future of support. Ellis brings a wealth of passion and experience to the position, and is poised to help modernize and optimize Percona's global service offerings with a mind toward the changing landscape brought about by AI.

“Percona is second to none when it comes to the breadth and quality of our global services,” Ellis said.“We've maintained that position by doing two main things: hiring the best experts in the field, and always listening to our customers to ensure we are meeting their needs as technology and business operations change. In my new role, I will continue to double down on that strategy, with a primary goal of reducing friction and helping all of our customers succeed, especially as they navigate the new challenges and opportunities afforded by AI.”

Ellis entered the world of open source databases when he joined MySQL as a developer and support engineer, before eventually becoming Director of Support after the company was acquired by Sun Microsystems. From there, Ellis went on to serve as Vice President of Support at MariaDB, and Head of Support at DoubleCloud, before joining Percona as Senior Director of Support.

“Dean proved himself to be invaluable during his tenure as Senior Director of Support, and we couldn't be more excited to see him step into this new role,” said Peter Farkas, CEO at Percona.“Over the years, he's excelled as a forward-thinking, service-focused leader, always eager to understand precisely where our customers stand, what their needs are, and how to meet those needs as they change and evolve over time.”

About Percona

Percona is an open source database software, support, and services company with a simple belief: organizations should have full control over their data infrastructure, without lock-in, without compromise, and without paying a vendor for the privilege of leaving. For 20 years, Percona has helped businesses run databases such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Valkey, and Redis securely, performantly, and on their own terms - through freely available open source software, 24/7 expert support, and hands-on database expertise. The way is open. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Abby Williamson

Senior Account Executive, PR – Scratch Marketing + Media (for Percona)

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