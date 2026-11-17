MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accountants and CPAs can now earn six hours of CPE credit through Mastering Digits, a self-paced course in AI-native accounting

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digits, the world's first AI-native general ledger, today announced its registration with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA ) as a sponsor of continuing professional education (CPE). Accountants and CPAs can now earn six hours of CPE credit by successfully completing Mastering Digits, the flagship course in Digits Academy.

For accounting firms, learning a new platform and meeting continuing education requirements both compete for time on a busy calendar. AI also changes what teams need to learn: how to manage exceptions, review results, and apply professional judgment in workflows that automate much of the routine work. Mastering Digits brings software training and professional education together, so the time spent learning Digits can also count toward CPE requirements.

“AI is changing the work accountants do, and firms need a practical way to help their teams build the skills to use it well,” said Jeff Seibert, Founder and CEO of Digits.“We built Mastering Digits to help accountants develop the confidence and judgment to run an AI-native close. Pairing that training with CPE credit makes it easier for firms to invest in their people as they change how they work.”

Mastering Digits takes accountants from their first login to running an AI-native close. The self-paced course includes four modules, each pairing real workflows with demonstrations and knowledge checks. The course ends with a final assessment.

Highlights of Mastering Digits:



Understand AI-native accounting: Learn the principles of an AI-native ledger and how the Agentic Close differs from a traditional month-end close.

Set up clients and teams with confidence: Understand firm roles, client setup options, and data connections for onboarding clients.

Close the books with AI: Follow each stage, from data import to AI Bank Reconciliations, Automated Schedules, ledger review, and accounts payable and receivable, with the accountant in control. Deliver more value to clients: Create and share client-ready reports, collaborate with clients and teammates, and keep supporting documents in one place.

For firms, the course provides a shared foundation for training teams, whether they are onboarding their first Digits clients or bringing new hires into an established practice. Accountants can work through the modules at their own pace, while firm leaders have a consistent curriculum that builds their teams' confidence in reviewing AI-generated work.

Mastering Digits is the first CPE course in Digits Academy, with additional courses planned.

Mastering Digits is available today at academy.digits.com/course/mastering-digits. Visit the course page for field of study, program level, prerequisites, and policies.

To learn more about the Digits Accountant Partner Program, visit digits.com/accountants/.

About Digits

Digits is the world's first AI-native general ledger, with built-in intelligence delivering month-end close automation for accounting firms and finance teams. From 24/7 AI bookkeeping to agentic reconciliation, accrual schedules, quality review, analysis, and report generation, Digits saves accountants and business owners countless hours of tedium and frustration every month.

Launched in 2025, Digits manages $900B in financial activity across hundreds of accounting firms and thousands of businesses.

Media contact:

Gina Rezendes

Big Swing Communications

617-640-9278

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Digits Financial, Inc. is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website:.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at