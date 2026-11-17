MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Legends Limousine Worldwide, a New York City car service & limo service for airport transfers, corporate travel and family travel, earns the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award for 2026, whose winners rank among the top 10% of listings around the world on Tripadvisor.

New York, NY, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legends Limousine Worldwide, a New York City car service and limo service, won a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award for 2026, whose winners rank among the top 10% of listings around the world on Tripadvisor. Legends Limousine has provided chauffeur service in NYC since 1994, centered on airport transfers, corporate travel and family travel.







Legends Limousine Worldwide won a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award for 2026.



Quick facts



Award: Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice 2026

Award basis: Travelers' Choice winners are among the top 10% of listings on Tripadvisor, according to the Tripadvisor awards page

Core services: airport transfers, corporate travel and family travel

Airports served: JFK, LaGuardia (LGA), Newark (EWR) and private aviation FBO terminals

Tripadvisor traveler rating: 5.0 on the Legends Limousine Worldwide Tripadvisor listing as of November 2026

Rides completed since 1994: more than 1,000,000, according to the company Partner network: more than 144 cities across six continents, according to the company

"Travelers who rode with us wrote the reviews behind this award," said Ghassan Amin, Chairman and President of Legends Limousine Worldwide. "A traveler walks out of arrivals at JFK to find a chauffeur who tracked their flight. An executive steps out of a client's office in Midtown to find the car waiting at the curb. A family opens its front door to a chauffeur who has already installed the car seat."

"Congratulations to Legends Limousine Worldwide on its recognition in Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards for 2026," said Matt Dacey, Chief Marketing Officer, Tripadvisor. "Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2026 and beyond."



Airport car service & limo service at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark

Legends Limousine provides JFK car service, LaGuardia (LGA) car service and Newark (EWR) car service, plus airport limo service at all three. Chauffeurs also serve private aviation FBO terminals at Teterboro (TEB), Westchester (HPN), Republic (FRG), MacArthur (ISP) and Morristown (MMU). Legends Limousine dispatch tracks each inbound flight, moves the pickup to the actual landing time and confirms the exact meeting spot at each terminal. Airport reservations include 45 minutes of complimentary waiting time after landing for domestic flights or 60 minutes for international flights. Travelers can add meet and greet service inside the terminal for an additional fee. For car service to JFK, LaGuardia or Newark, dispatch checks traffic patterns to help travelers set the pickup time. Details appear on the company's airport page.



Corporate car service & limo service in NYC

Legends Limousine offers executive car service and black car service in NYC through private corporate accounts. Legends Limousine corporate account holders receive priority dispatch and centralized monthly billing itemized by trip, plus digital receipts for expense reports. Each account stores travel preferences such as preferred routes and a default vehicle. Account managers coordinate investor roadshows, client pickups and itineraries with several stops. Chauffeurs on corporate accounts arrive before the pickup window and confirm the correct building entrance. Legends Limousine chauffeurs keep passenger identities, routes and conversations confidential. Companies book a full size luxury sedan for trips with clients, an executive sedan for daily rides or an executive van for teams. Businesses apply online through the corporate accounts page. A Tripadvisor traveler review from October 2026, which the traveler marked as a business trip, reads in full:

"Professional and courteous. Always a great experience!!"



NYC car service with car seat installation for families

Legends Limousine offers NYC car service with car seats as a paid option, and chauffeurs install them before home or airport pickups. Families choose a rear facing infant seat, a convertible toddler seat, a forward facing child seat or a booster for each child. Dispatch matches each seat to the child's age, weight and height using the manufacturer's published fit ranges. On round trips the seat stays installed for the ride home. Newborn seats need at least 24 hours of notice. Chauffeurs follow installation guidance from Legends Limousine's Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians, who completed a 40 hour national certification program aligned with federal child passenger safety standards. Legends Limousine builds extra loading time into car seat pickups at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark. A Tripadvisor traveler review from September 2026 reads in full:

"Pickup was smooth. Promptly texted when we landed even though flight was delayed over an hour. Helped me with my granddaughter and had the special seat we ordered ready and installed. I would definitely recommend!"



International chauffeur service

Legends Limousine arranges chauffeur service in more than 144 cities across six continents through a vetted partner network, according to the company. Partner cities include Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Boston, London, Paris, Tokyo and Dubai. Travelers reserve those rides through the same dispatch team that handles their JFK, LaGuardia and Newark transfers.



Quotes and booking for private car service in NYC

Every Legends Limousine quote locks at booking with no surge pricing. Extras such as tolls, parking and added stops bill separately. New York area rides include complimentary WiFi, bottled water and device chargers. Travelers book private car service in NYC through 24/7 live dispatch at 1-888-LEGENDS, on legendslimousine.com or in the Legends Limousine mobile apps.



The fleet for luxury car service & limo service in NYC

Legends Limousine provides luxury car service in NYC with sedans, SUVs, vans, stretch limousines and coaches. The sedan class covers executive sedans and full size luxury sedans. Full size SUVs carry larger families, with room for several installed car seats plus strollers and luggage. Executive vans seat up to 13 passengers, giving teams room to talk on the way to meetings. An ultra luxury class tops the fleet. The limousine class includes stretch SUV limousines. Dispatch matches each vehicle to passenger count, luggage and car seat needs. Legends Limousine chauffeurs complete defensive driving certification and local geography testing, then receive continuous safety training.



Frequently asked questions

Is Legends Limousine a car service or a limo service?

Legends Limousine is a New York City car service & limo service for airport transfers, corporate travel and family travel. Airport transfers and corporate accounts form the core of Legends Limousine's daily work. In the New York area, Legends Limousine chauffeurs cover the five boroughs, Long Island, the Hamptons, Westchester County, New Jersey and Connecticut. Hourly service, weddings, prom and events round out its full range.

How does Tripadvisor choose Travelers' Choice Award winners?

Tripadvisor determines Travelers' Choice winners "based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, as well as an additional editorial process." To qualify, a business needs a Tripadvisor listing at least 12 months old, a threshold number of reviews in the evaluation period and a minimum bubble rating. According to Tripadvisor, the awards carry no entry fee.

How long has Legends Limousine operated in New York City?

Legends Limousine has operated in New York City for more than 30 years, since 1994.

Are Legends Limousine and Legends Limousine Worldwide the same company?

Yes, Legends Limousine Worldwide is the formal name of the New York City company, while Legends Limousine is its everyday brand name. Its website is legendslimousine.com.







A Legends Limousine chauffeur in New York City.

About Legends Limousine Worldwide

Legends Limousine Worldwide is a New York City car service & limo service for airport transfers, corporate travel and family travel. The company has served travelers since 1994 and works with a vetted partner network in more than 144 cities across six continents. Live dispatch answers calls at 1-888-LEGENDS (1-888-534-3637) 24 hours a day.

Press Inquiries

Sabreen Amin

Director of Marketing

info [at] legendslimousine.com

1-888-534-3637



A video accompanying this announcement is available here: