MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new five-year agreement extends the trust Eightfold has built through GigEagle from the Guard and Reserve to active duty and civilians for the U.S. Air Force, the Defense Information Systems Agency, and every other US Defense Organization

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eightfold AI, the pioneer of AI-powered talent intelligence, announced an expanded five-year Other Transaction Authority (OTA) that makes its Talent Intelligence Platform available to organizations across all the U.S. Defense Agencies, through its federal distributor Carahsoft Technology Corporation. The agreement builds directly on GigEagle, the talent marketplace created with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and powered by Eightfold, extending a proven, skills-based model from the Guard and Reserve to the broader joint force.

“Eightfold is proud to support the U.S. Federal Government and all of its Defense agencies in strengthening force readiness through skills intelligence,” said Varun Kacholia, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Eightfold AI.“GigEagle has already shown what's possible: in just months, thousands of Guard and Reserve members built skills profiles and were matched to hundreds of new missions. We're excited to extend those capabilities to active duty and civilians across the Department to help leaders identify talent faster and connect people to the missions where they can make the greatest impact.”

This agreement comes as Federal leaders push agencies to move faster on practical, mission-enabling AI. Executive Order 14179, Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence, and OMB Memorandum M-25-21, Accelerating Federal Use of AI through Innovation, Governance, and Public Trust, call on agencies to accelerate responsible AI adoption and remove barriers to practical use cases. Eightfold offers a trusted, FedRAMP-Authorized platform already proven through GigEagle, giving Department organizations a ready path to act on that direction now.

In the program's broadest OTA to date, the multi-year Production OTA provides an enterprise-ready contract vehicle for the Department's first AI-native talent intelligence platform and positions the technology to scale. Rather than starting a separate competition or creating a new procurement path for each organization, Department organizations can use the agreement to access Eightfold's full FedRAMP-Authorized catalog, extending beyond the original Reserve Component use case to support Active Component, DoW civilians, and Guard and Reserve populations.

Across military departments and defense agencies such as the U.S. Air Force, DISA, and the Navy, the Pentagon is already leveraging this new multi-year OTA for AI-driven skills intelligence. Each is applying it to their own work: DISA is running talent acquisition and talent management and the Air Force is running talent management and talent acquisition. All U.S. defense organizations can leverage this new OTA for dynamic talent identification, visibility, and employment; skills-based inventorying; talent-to-mission mapping; force development and sustainment; external hiring, including Direct Hiring Authority roles; agentic teaming; and AI-powered talent marketplace matching.

“This contract vehicle facilitates the expansion of GigEagle's talent intelligence technology across the Department of War, fully aligned with the Secretary's acquisition reform principles of commercial-first, speed-first,” said GigEagle Director Brig. Gen. Michael McGinley.“Where GigEagle today leverages the military and private-sector expertise of Guard and Reserve members for short-term, project-based roles, scaling its use to new user populations and applications across the Department operationalizes Super Intelligence at the intersection of talent, mission, and speed, applying America's best talent to its toughest national security problem sets.”

Under the expanded agreement, any U.S. defense organization or agency can put that same skills intelligence to work right away: accelerating hiring into hard-to-fill technical and mission-critical roles, giving commanders and civilian leaders a real-time view of the skills already inside their organizations, and helping the Department move people to where the mission needs them, not just where their job title says they belong.

Availability

Eightfold AI products are available to all Defense organizations under the GigEagle production OTA (Agreement No. FA6643269B002, issued by Air Force Reserve Command) through Carahsoft Technology Corporation. The Eightfold Talent Intelligence Platform is FedRAMP Moderate authorized and holds a DISA IL4 provisional authorization. To learn more or to place an order, contact the Eightfold AI team at Carahsoft.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft, The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, supports Federal, State, Local Government, Education, Healthcare, and Private Sector industries. As the Master AggregatorTM for our vendor, reseller and integrator partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, FinOps, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Human Capital, Legal & Courtroom Technology, Customer Experience & Engagement, and more.

About GigEagle

GigEagle is the Department of War's first AI-native Joint Talent Intelligence Platform connecting Reserve Component members with short-term, project-based roles aligned with their military and private-sector expertise. GigEagle's technology optimizes talent employment by enabling leaders to see, organize, engage, and develop talent with skills-based clarity. Learn more: and .

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold is the agentic talent intelligence company that gives every HR leader, recruiter, and people manager the intelligence to see, develop, and deploy the full depth of talent around them. Talent Intelligence, human-led. For more information, visit.

Media Contact

Eightfold Communications

...