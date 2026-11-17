A great staff has always been the difference between doing a job and doing it well, and it has always been expensive. Executives get a chief of staff, analysts, and a coach. Everyone else is left with a to-do list. Sellers, according to Salesforce's 2026 State of Sales report, spend 60 percent of their week on everything else around the sale. With the Napster app, a salesperson in her first week has a Crew of AI coworkers, the kind of support a company has always reserved for its executives, and the hours it frees go to the part of the job only a person can do.

"Every company wants its people focused on what they do best," said John Acunto, CEO of Napster. "Give each of them a Crew to handle the rest, and you get a more productive and satisfied employee. Do that across an entire company, and you have the return on AI that businesses have been waiting for."

A Crew of Agents, Each with a Job

Every agent in a Crew owns part of the work and has its own app for getting that job done. Employees can go to any of them directly, hand a task to one and think a problem through with another, and the Crew coordinates among itself when work crosses roles. For example, before a renewal call, a seller can ask the competitive intelligence analyst what a rival has changed, rehearse the conversation out loud with the sales coach against a buyer drawn from the account's own dossier, and have the deal desk manager, who gets pricing and terms approved, build the proposal and score its chances. Crew members are proactive, too, raising what needs attention before anyone asks.

The Crews live in the Napster app. On one screen, an employee sees every agent, what each is working on, what is ready for review, and what is waiting on a decision. Crew members share memory, so context given once carries to all of them. The AI models underneath are chosen for each task and upgraded as better ones arrive, while each agent's role, memory, and rules stay the same.

"Every agent starts with a job description: what it owns, what good output looks like, and when it stops and asks a person," said Ziv Navoth, Chief Product Officer of Napster. "Models will keep getting better, and we pick the right one for each task. The product is the cockpit, where a company's people run their Crews, and everything they teach those Crews belongs to the company."

One Crew, Up Close

Take the Sales Crew. Its seven agents are roles a seller would recognize from a fully staffed executive team.



Jane, Chief of Staff: Lays out the day's priorities, clears calendar conflicts, drafts the emails the seller has to send, and writes the weekly summary a manager reads.

Aaliyah, Account Strategist: Researches target accounts, maintains a living dossier on each, and runs outreach through to a booked meeting.

Theo, Competitive Intelligence Analyst: Tracks competitor moves, keeps battle cards (the comparison sheets sellers use to differentiate from other companies) current, and flags what needs to change in the pitch.

Diego, Sales Operations Analyst: Answers pipeline questions in plain language, surfaces at-risk deals with the evidence behind them, and logs outcomes to the CRM.

Henrik, Deal Desk Manager: Builds the proposal, scores how likely its terms are to clear approval, and writes the case that travels with the deal.

Sami, Sales Coach: Runs spoken rehearsals against a buyer persona drawn from the account's own dossier, then coaches the performance out loud. Elizabeth, Employee Experience Specialist: Handles travel, expenses, HR forms, and compliance tasks so they stay off the seller's desk.



Each agent signs in as the employee it works for, sees only what that employee can see, and works from the company's own knowledge. Administrators decide what Crews can do and what they can reach. The Napster app connects to dozens of workplace tools, including Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Slack, Salesforce, and HubSpot. It is Azure-native and, once available on Microsoft Marketplace, can be purchased against a customer's existing Microsoft Azure commitment, the cloud spend a company has already agreed with Microsoft.

The Enterprise plan is available starting today on Windows and Mac, priced per user with a yearly usage commitment. To book a demo or purchase, contact ....

About Napster

Founded on the principle of democratizing access, first to music in 1999, now to expertise in the AI era, Napster has consistently remained at the forefront of technological shifts that empower users. Today, the company builds embodied, multimodal AI agents that engage employees and customers where they already work: through video presence, voice, and text. Designed to work alongside people rather than replace them, Napster's agents carry institutional knowledge into every interaction, elevating the user's experience and improving business outcomes. For more information, visit napster.com.

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