MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FISHKILL, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Exhibits, a trade show booth design, build and rental company serving U.S. exhibitors since 2015, has published all-in trade show booth rental prices for more than 500 booth designs in 49 U.S. show cities. Each price is one fixed number covering design, production, graphics, furniture, lighting, shipping both ways, install and dismantle, show paperwork and a project manager.

How much does it cost to rent a trade show booth?

Starting all-in rental prices by booth size, in the lowest-cost show cities such as Las Vegas:



10x20 booth: from $16,400

10x30 booth: from $19,550

20x20 booth: from $17,200

20x40 booth: from $25,100

30x30 booth: from $37,850

40x40 booth: from $41,600 60x60 booth: from $63,800



A typical 10x20 design rents for about $23,350, and the range is $16,400 to $39,850. In union cities such as New York and Chicago, install and dismantle labor adds about $3,150 for a 10x20 booth, and the published city prices already include it.

The show bills material handling (drayage), electrical, Wi-Fi and rigging labor separately, at actual cost.

Many builders quote design, freight and labor separately, so exhibitors often learn the full cost only after several rounds of quotes.

"Exhibitors told us the hardest part of planning a show was not knowing the real total until late in the process," said Itzy Holczler, Head of Sales and Marketing at Purple Exhibits. "Now a marketing team can open a design, pick its show city and see the full price before calling anyone."

The company's trade show booth cost guide explains what drives the total, and city pages such as trade show booths in Las Vegas show local prices. Purple Exhibits also publishes free guides to more than 300 U.S. trade shows and venues.

About Purple Exhibits

Purple Exhibits designs, builds, rents and manages trade show booths across the United States. Since 2015 it has built more than 10,000 booths for over 3,000 exhibitors and holds a 4.9-star customer rating. Its production shop is in Fishkill, New York. Every project includes a free custom design concept and a project manager on the show floor. Learn more at

Media contact

Purple Exhibits

800-994-8030



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at