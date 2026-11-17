MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One partitioned platform will host Vehicle Management and Enhanced Situational Awareness Software on shared compute modules for air ambulance, cargo and passenger roles

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx, a leader in safe and secure software platforms for mission-critical edge systems, today announced at eVTOL Show USA that The ePlane Company has selected LYNX MOSA.ic as the mixed-criticality software platform for mission computing on its e200X eVTOL.

The e200X is a 3-seat (pilot + 2 passengers) lift and cruise eVTOL with a modular airframe designed for air ambulance, urban cargo, and passenger service. Each variant carries a different payload, sensor set, and software stack, while flight control stays deterministic and certifiable in every configuration.

LYNX MOSA.ic partitions the e200X's onboard compute so flight-critical software, such as the vehicle and energy management systems, runs in ARINC 653 partitions, isolated from lower-criticality mission functions that handle sensor data processing and situational awareness inference. Heavy AI processing runs on a separate platform, and the mission system supplies the controlled interfaces between that platform and the rest of the aircraft, ensuring clear cybersecurity and safety isolation.

“A multi-role aircraft asks more of its computers than a single-mission design, because the mission software keeps changing while flight control cannot,” said Tim Reed, Chief Executive Officer of Lynx.“LYNX MOSA.ic lets ePlane keep flight-critical software isolated and certifiable while its pilot assist software evolves with each role.”

LYNX MOSA.ic is a mixed-criticality operating environment built around a separation kernel-based type 1 hypervisor. It gives each software subject its own space and time partition, so applications at different levels of criticality can share one platform, and it is certifiable to DO-178C DAL A.

"Urban air mobility is as much a computational challenge as it is an aerodynamic one. Operating high-density routes safely across emergency response, logistics, and passenger transit requires mission computing that is both certifiably safe and functionally modular. LYNX MOSA.ic gives us the deterministic partitioning required to isolate safety-critical systems while our engineers build cutting-edge aircraft functionalities on familiar tools. It is a foundational technology for delivering scalable, multi-role electric aviation." Prof. Satya Chakravarthy, Founder and Technical Lead, The ePlane Company

Lynx will take the stage at eVTOL Show USA on Tuesday, November 17, at 11:35 a.m. in the Gateway Ballroom at the Santa Clara Convention Center to present“Building the Certifiable Software Behind Electric Flight.” Attendees are also invited to connect with the Lynx team at Booth #33.

About The ePlane Company

Founded in 2019 and incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) Incubation Cell, The ePlane Company (Ubifly Technologies Pvt. Ltd.) is India's leading deep-tech aerospace manufacturer pioneering the global transition to Advanced Air Mobility (AAM). Headquartered at the 163-acre IIT Madras Discovery Campus in Thaiyur, Chennai, the company operates the nation's first and only dedicated 60,000+ square foot integrated electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) prototyping, manufacturing, and testing facility.

The company is the first private aerospace entity in India to receive a formal Design Organisation Approval (DOA) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for electric aircraft, and its flagship e200X vehicle is the first eVTOL accepted into the DGCA's official Type Certification pipeline. Backed by over 10,000+ kilometers of cumulative physical flight testing across its ATVA and e50 technology demonstrators, ePlane specializes in high-efficiency, zero-emission aviation architectures tailored explicitly for high-density urban corridors.

Utilizing its patented global "Synergistic Lift" technology, ePlane engineers its aircraft around an ultra-compact 8x11 meter footprint, removing the need for specialized vertiports and unlocking immediate rooftop scalability using standard existing municipal helipads. Backed by world-class institutional capital (Speciale Invest, Antares Ventures, Naval Ravikant) and guided by an elite board of global aviation veterans, The ePlane Company is commercializing a modular airframe built to transform three key multi-billion-dollar verticals globally: high-frequency passenger Air Taxis, critical Air Ambulances, and middle-mile Urban Cargo networks.

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About Lynx

Lynx delivers a safe, secure, and modular software platform for edge computing in aerospace, defense, industrial, and autonomous mission-critical systems. Purpose-built for real-time, mixed-criticality environments, Lynx enables CPU- and GPU-based workloads, including AI, to coexist without interference on a single mission computer. Its MOSA-aligned architecture reduces certification scope, accelerates deployment, and sustains systems across 10- to 30-year lifecycles. Backed by decades of proven deployment on the world's most demanding programs, Lynx enables engineers to build, certify, and deploy advanced mission-critical and AI-enabled applications across highly regulated industries. Visit to learn more.

About LYNX MOSA.ic

LYNX MOSA.ic is a software platform for building and integrating multi-core safety- and security-critical systems from independent application modules. It runs on Intel and Arm architectures.

Lynx Software Technologies is a trademark, and LynxOS and LYNX MOSA.ic are registered trademarks of Lynx Software Technologies, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at .

CONTACT: Media Contact For Lynx... For ePlane Vikkalp Mittal, ePlane... +919467881660