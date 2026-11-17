MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Six new cabins in two distinct styles introduce a new level of comfort and sophistication to the acclaimed desert resort in Moab, complementing its premium canvas tents with elevated amenities and personalized hospitality

BELGRADE, Mont., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ULUM Moab, the safari-inspired luxury outdoor resort from Under Canvas and a MICHELIN Key resort, will introduce an exclusive collection of luxury cabins for the 2027 season. Set against the dramatic red rock landscape, six cabins in two styles, Canyonlands and Celestial Grand, will complement the resort's 49 suite tents. The bespoke accommodations bring a new dimension of luxury to the Moab experience, pairing sophisticated design and climate-controlled interiors with an elevated collection of amenities and personalized service.

Two Cabin Styles

Drawing inspiration from ULUM's distinctive approach to elevated outdoor hospitality, both cabin styles incorporate warm wood, polished concrete and natural steel, creating a seamless connection to the surrounding desert landscape. Each cabin includes climate-controlled interiors, a king-size bed, queen-size sleeper sofa, fireplace, air conditioning, desk and a private shaded deck, along with a private bath featuring a rain shower. The two styles offer distinct features and amenities:



Celestial Grand Cabin: Offering 615 square feet of private indoor and outdoor space, the Celestial Grand Cabin delivers an extraordinary indoor-outdoor experience. Overhead stargazing windows allow guests to see the stars from bed, and blackout shades draw closed with a single touch for undisturbed sleep, then open to the morning desert light. Enjoy the expansive desert views from a wraparound deck with a private fire pit. A dedicated coffee bar, cabin pantry and refrigerator stocked with complimentary snacks and non-alcoholic drinks, along with expanded storage provide added convenience. The spacious bathroom features a horizon-facing window alongside the shower, bringing the surrounding landscape into the experience. Canyonlands Cabin: At 400 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, the Canyonlands Cabin offers a well-appointed retreat that maximizes comfort without compromising design.

“At ULUM by Under Canvas, we are pioneering immersive experiences in nature that allow guests to indulge their senses and find themselves inspired, restored and nurtured,” said Noah Brodsky, chief executive officer of Under Canvas.“The introduction of custom-designed cabins allows us to push that experience to new heights, delivering highly personalized service and bringing the magic of the desert to life from the inside out. The stargazing, the evening campfire, the reflective quiet moments – we are thrilled to elevate all of these for our guests. And the cabins also create more opportunities to choose ULUM – from corporate retreats to multigenerational family stays, the expanded options mean more guests can comfortably enjoy this incredible place.”

Cabin Concierge and Amenities

Celestial Grand Cabin guests enjoy exclusive services and amenities, including a dedicated concierge. From coordinating pre-arrival details to arranging dining and experiences on- and off-property, such as massages in a natural cave environment and guided hikes in the national parks, guests experience a new level of personalized service throughout the stay. Celestial Grand Cabin amenities include:



Awaken the Senses: Guests enjoy complimentary barista-prepared coffees, teas and juices delivered each morning at a time of their choosing, allowing for leisurely enjoyment from private patios overlooking the stunning vistas of Canyonlands National Park.

Nightly S'mores Service: A s'moresboard with classic campfire elements and modern, elevated twists delivered to the private fire pit each evening.

In-Cabin Provisions: A cabin pantry and refrigerator with complimentary curated snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, replenished daily.

Preferred Dinner Reservations: Priority dining reservations at ULUM's signature restaurant, at the guest's preferred time each evening.

Preferred Massage Appointments: Priority reservations for private massage in ULUM's breathtaking massage cave.

Premium In-Cabin Comforts: Luxury robes and slippers, a welcome amenity, daily housekeeping and nightly turndown service. An Easy Ride: Complimentary on-demand transportation throughout resort via golf cart.



All cabin guests, including Canyonlands Cabin guests, also enjoy:



Private Telescope: Located on the cabin's private deck for stargazing at this DarkSky Approved Resort. Additional Conveniences: Designated parking within easy walking distance of the cabins and guaranteed noon checkout.

The ULUM Moab Experience

Guests enjoy full access to the resort's dining, wellness and outdoor experiences that distinguish ULUM Moab as a MICHELIN Key resort. Property and experience highlights include:



The Setting: Set on 200 acres of red rock desert, ULUM Moab is framed by towering 100-foot cliffs with sweeping views toward Canyonlands National Park. Looking Glass Arch, just steps from the property, provides a striking backdrop to the resort's outdoor spaces. The architecture follows the natural contours of the landscape, while the resort's DarkSky Approved status makes for exceptional stargazing.

Dining: Seasonal, Southwest-inspired menus highlight distinctive regional ingredients. The resort offers table-service breakfast and dinner, alongside craft cocktails featuring local botanicals such as sage and juniper. An espresso and smoothie bar serves specialty coffee, wellness beverages and grab-and-go options throughout the day.

Wellness: Outdoor yoga, sound baths and meditation take place on a dedicated yoga deck overlooking Looking Glass Arch, with hot and cold dipping pools on a terraced outdoor deck for contrast therapy. Stakt fitness mats and weights are available to all guests on the outdoor yoga deck. Cabin guests also enjoy a dedicated set of equipment for private use indoors or on their deck.

Massage Cave: Set within a natural rock cave, the resort's intimate treatment space offers Swedish, deep-tissue and hot stone massage featuring Aēsop oils. Outdoor Adventure: From rafting to rock climbing, canyoneering and guided tours of Arches and Canyonlands national parks, the resort's guest experience team curates adventures throughout the region.



ULUM Moab is open for the 2027 season from March 25 to October 28. Canyonlands Cabins start at $674 per night and the Celestial Grand Cabins at $999 per night. To learn more and book your stay at ULUM Moab, visit

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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