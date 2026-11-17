MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 91% say training is a box-checking exercise in a survey of 400 independent agents in financial services, insurance and real estate conducted by CYPHER Learning

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI-generated content is reaching clients without edits, brand guidelines are being sidelined to win business, and independent agents in insurance, real estate, and financial services overwhelmingly describe their training as a box-checking exercise, according to new research about how agents use and learn about AI.

More than half (57%) usually or always send AI-generated content to clients without editing, while only 35% are very confident their AI use complies with the requirements of the organization they sell for, the survey of 400 independent agents, conducted by CYPHER Learning, found.

The research also points to a brand-control problem. 83% of agents say they or someone else at their organization has bent or skipped brand guidelines to close a deal, and 81% say they've lost a client or deal because they lacked local market guidance or materials from the organization they sell for.

Agents say the fix is better, faster, and more relevant enablement. 79% say that if training takes too long, they're less likely to stay with the organization they sell for.

AI use is outpacing guidance



97% of agents use AI tools at least a few times a week, and 54% use them daily.

One in three agents (34%) usually or always send AI-generated content to clients unedited while also saying they aren't very confident their AI use is compliant.

When agents have a question about using AI at work, they're more likely to ask AI tools like ChatGPT (79%) or search online (65%) than turn to official training or support from their organization (61%).

The agents closest to clients carry the most risk. 67% of agents, producers and advisors usually or always send AI-generated content unedited, compared with 46% of owners and managing brokers. Only 29% of frontline agents are very confident their AI use is compliant, compared with 40% of owners. 81% believe they will probably need to switch careers at some point because of AI, and 79% agree that companies don't care about helping independent contractors like them develop AI skills.



National brand standards are colliding with local markets



Two in five agents (40%) say they have personally bent or skipped brand guidelines to close a deal.

Nearly one in three (32%) say they've lost several clients or deals because they lacked local market guidance or materials.

Lost business and off-brand behavior go together. Among agents who have lost a deal for lack of local guidance, nearly half (48%) have personally bent or skipped brand guidelines, compared with 3% of those who haven't lost a deal. Only 37% say their organization offers extensive localized training, such as local market language or office-specific scenarios.

One-size-fits-all training is costing organizations their agents



One in five agents (20%) say they're very likely to stop selling for their current organization in the next 12 months.

Generic training is a retention risk. Agents whose organization provided only broad, general AI training are twice as likely as those who received role-specific AI training to say they're very likely to stop selling for their organization in the next 12 months (26% vs. 13%).

The retention risk reaches local leadership. A quarter (25%) of owners and managing brokers, who are responsible for local office performance and onboarding, say they're very likely to stop selling for their organization in the next year, compared with 16% of frontline agents.

More than one in five (22%) need three weeks or more to complete training and be ready to sell a new product or offering.

Agents say better AI tools and guidance (55%) would do more to increase their loyalty than a better commission or compensation structure (51%). Agents want diverse learning formats. No single training format was chosen by more than half of agents. Peer discussion forums (47%) ranked highest, followed by written guides, on-demand videos, live presentations and interactive videos (43% each), and one-on-one coaching (40%).

How the risks differ by industry



Insurance: Property and casualty insurance agents are the heaviest AI users and the most likely to send AI content unedited. 62% use AI daily, and 74% usually or always send AI-generated content to clients without editing it, including 36% who always do. Only 33% are very confident their AI use is compliant. Nearly half (46%) send AI content unedited while not very confident it's compliant.

Real estate: Brand and local-market tension is sharpest in real estate. 97% say they or a colleague have bent or skipped brand guidelines to close a deal, 93% have lost business for lack of local market guidance, and one in five (21%) are very likely to stop selling for their current organization within a year. Financial services: Financial advisors are the most cautious with AI, but the most likely to have received no AI training and the most likely to say they are very likely to stop selling for their organization within 12 months. 41% usually or always send AI content unedited, and 41% are very confident their AI use is compliant. 15% say their organization has provided no formal AI training, and 26% are very likely to stop selling for their organization in the next 12 months, the highest of the three industries.



“Work doesn't happen in courses – for independent agents, it happens while they're in front of or on the phone with a client,” said John Mazur, CEO of CYPHER Learning.“When training is generic, slow, or buried in a catalog of PDFs or outdated videos, agents fill the gaps by asking ChatGPT or creating their own workarounds. Agents need trusted answers that are grounded in their organization's own rules and local playbooks, a safe place to practice client conversations, and guidance that fits their role and market in the moment. That's how organizations protect their brand, improve compliance and keep their best agents.”

What organizations can do

Based on the findings, CYPHER Learning recommends that franchise brands, broker-dealers, carriers and brokerages:



Put trusted answers where agents work. Give agents on-the-job answers drawn from the organization's approved compliance rules, product guides and brand standards, with sources cited and clear escalation to a manager, so they don't default to public AI tools.

Localize, don't just standardize. Let local leaders and subject matter experts build refreshers and skills for their market, within brand guardrails, so updates reach every agent in hours, not weeks. Replace box-checking with practice and readiness. Give agents short, on-demand coaching and role-play practice for real client conversations, and measure who is ready to perform, not just who finished a course.



Download the full report here.

Methodology

CYPHER Learning's 2026 Agents Survey was conducted in collaboration with Dataframe in September 2026 among 400 U.S. independent agents. Participants were screened to ensure relevant roles within finance (n=125), insurance (n=125), and real estate (n=150), operating within networks of at least 50 agents or locations at nationwide firms. Qualifying roles included owner, principal operator, managing broker, agent, loan officer, producer, consultant, and advisor.

About CYPHER Learning

CYPHER Learning is the AI-native platform that puts company knowledge to work. Multi-brand enterprises, franchise networks, and training companies use CYPHER to train employees, franchisees, sales reps, partners, and customers on a single platform. CYPHER Agent turns company knowledge into role-specific answers, coaching, practice, and learning, so new products and policy changes reach every learner in hours, not weeks. Global brands including Microsoft, McDonald's, Hyundai, Starbucks, and U-Haul rely on CYPHER Learning to onboard faster, keep every location consistent, and turn training into performance. Learn more at .

Media contact

Anna Rice

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