MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Twilio's Conversation Relay connects voice AI with PerfectServe's healthcare workflows, with additional AI voice applications planned across its platform

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PerfectServe®, a healthcare technology company specializing in AI-powered clinical communication and provider scheduling, today announced that Twilio's Conversation Relay powers voice interactions in its recently launched Intelligent Answering powered by ConnectiveIQTM. The solution combines natural conversation with PerfectServe's practice-specific schedules, coverage rules, and routing capabilities to help patients reach the right person while reducing routine call handling for staff.

Early customers have reported that Intelligent Answering can resolve up to 70% of routine calls without staff involvement and direct callers to the right place 40% faster than a typical live agent.

Intelligent Answering introduces callers to Sloane, PerfectServe's AI voice agent, which collects information, answers routine questions, and routes calls according to each practice's configured workflows. Conversation Relay powers the speech recognition and voice generation that allow callers to speak naturally with Sloane rather than navigate a phone menu.

“Voice is where a lot of patient and clinician frustration lives, and it's where AI can help most when it's done well,” said PerfectServe Director of AI Product Sidharth Grover.“Twilio's platform gives us a reliable, scalable voice layer. That lets us focus on the healthcare workflows behind each conversation, including how calls are prioritized, where they're routed, and what safeguards are involved in the interaction.”

When a patient calls an Intelligent Answering-equipped practice, the technologies work together in three steps:



Understand the caller (STT): Conversation Relay transcribes the caller's speech and sends the text to PerfectServe's AI system.

Determine the next step: PerfectServe applies practice-specific rules, schedules, and configured urgency protocols to guide the response and routing. Respond naturally (TTS): Conversation Relay ingests this information and converts it to natural speech to answer the patient.



Conversation Relay's low latency helps keep the exchange responsive and conversational. Intelligent Answering currently supports English and Spanish, with 70+ additional languages coming soon.

PerfectServe's workflow and safety capabilities come through in every interaction:



Multiple AI models check responses, and a dedicated safety layer reviews proposed responses before action is taken.

Sloane collects the reason for the call and follows practice-specific urgency and escalation protocols, with callers reporting emergencies directed to call 911.

Dynamic routing uses current on-call schedules and coverage rules to connect callers with the right provider.

Intelligent Answering also captures relevant caller details (name, DOB, callback number, etc.) and handles routine questions, helping reduce staff workload and provider interruptions. Every call is transcribed and documented with routing rationale so practices can review after the fact.



Building on Intelligent Answering, PerfectServe plans to expand AI voice capabilities across Clinical Collaboration, Lightning Bolt Clinical Team Scheduling, and Operator Console. These solutions will extend conversational access to workflows that support clinicians, operators, and other staff involved in facilitating patient care.

To learn more about PerfectServe's communication and scheduling technology, visit PerfectServe.com.

About PerfectServe

PerfectServe uses 30 years of expertise, AI, and advanced rules engines to simplify and automate care team communication, provider and staff scheduling, call handling, contact center workflows, and other key clinical processes. Our cloud-based software works in all settings of care and integrates with 270+ clinical, IT, and telecom systems to dynamically route important messages, calls, alerts, and other information to the right person at the right time. PerfectServe was founded in 1997 and is a trusted partner to 100+ health systems, 500+ hospitals, and 30,000+ medical practices.

PerfectServe Contact:

Matt Kothe | Director, Corporate Communications

865.776.9824

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