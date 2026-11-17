MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than half a million dollars in food and funding will reach communities across five states through Stop & Shop's largest seasonal hunger-relief effort, with special guests including NBA All-Star and Brooklyn Nets' Forward Julius Randle joining in to give back

QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For families already stretching their budgets to cover groceries, housing, utilities and other necessities, the extra cost of a Thanksgiving meal can bring added financial pressure. This November, Stop & Shop is bringing its largest seasonal hunger-relief effort, Turkey Express, to communities across the Northeast, providing more than $680,000 in food and funding to help thousands of neighbors enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with their families.

Today, 48 million people across the U.S. experience food insecurity, including 14 million children, according to Feeding America. For families facing hunger, support with a holiday meal can mean more than food on the table. It can free up limited household income for other necessities and give families the opportunity to celebrate Thanksgiving with a greater sense of normalcy, dignity and connection.

The effort will benefit more than 25 local and regional hunger-relief organizations across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. Donations include thousands of turkeys along with Thanksgiving staples such as fresh sweet potatoes and apples, stuffing and cranberry sauce, as well as Stop & Shop gift cards that give families the flexibility to choose the foods that work best for their own celebrations.

“Thanksgiving should be a day where everyone has the ability to come together and enjoy a meal with family or loved ones,” said Jennifer Barr, Community Relations Director at Stop & Shop.“Through the decades-long tradition of Turkey Express at Stop & Shop, we're helping our neighbors access a holiday meal that might not otherwise be available to them. Our associates truly look forward to volunteering as part of this effort every year, and we're grateful to our non-profit partners who help us reach thousands of families across the communities we serve.”

Special Guests Join Stop & Shop to Feed It Forward

Throughout November, the Stop & Shop team will take Turkey Express on the road, working alongside community partners as well as some special guests to make the holiday brighter for those facing food insecurity.

In New York City, NBA All-Star and Nets Forward Julius Randle will join Stop & Shop and Food Bank for New York City to distribute Thanksgiving turkeys and sides to local families in need at the NIA Community Services Network Food Pantry in Brooklyn.

In Boston, Stop & Shop will once again support the City of Boston's annual Thanksgiving turkey donation drive with a $60,000 donation, joining Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to help provide holiday meals to Boston families.

And in Connecticut, Justin, the fan-favorite brand character and superfan associate from Stop & Shop's advertising and social content, will get in on the giving alongside Connecticut Foodshare. Inspired by the real Stop & Shop associates he represents, Justin will join associates in donating 1,500 turkeys to the food bank, reflecting the passion Stop & Shop teams bring to supporting the communities they serve.

Turkey Express has been a cornerstone of Stop & Shop's hunger-relief efforts for decades and is the grocer's largest seasonal hunger-relief initiative. Along with turkeys, produce and traditional Thanksgiving sides, Stop & Shop is providing gift cards to select nonprofit partners, helping families choose the foods that best fit their needs, traditions and holiday tables.

For Stop & Shop, that flexibility is an important part of Turkey Express. The goal is not simply to provide a meal, but to help make Thanksgiving feel like it should, which is a chance for families to prepare foods they love, gather and focus on one another - instead of worrying about how to they're going to afford it.

To learn more about Stop & Shop's hunger-relief efforts and how to Feed It Forward, visit stopandshop.com/pages/feed-it-forward.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger and working to ensure no student has to go to school hungry through its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit: stopandshop.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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