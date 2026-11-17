MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 40-Page Mind Commerce Analysis Examines a Record $4.9 Billion in Private Venture Funding and Profiles Over 20 Startups, Including PsiQuantum, Riverlane, SandboxAQ, Quantum Motion and Oratomic

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Private Quantum Computing Ecosystem: Market Dynamics, Hardware Modalities, and Software Infrastructure" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The quantum computing industry is moving from experimental physics toward fault-tolerant quantum computing (FTQC), according to this November 2026 report from Mind Commerce. Backed by a record $4.9 billion in private venture funding, the market is projected to reach nearly $18 billion by 2035. The report finds that capital is consolidating around winner-takes-most hardware platforms.

The Hardware Race

The analysis compares five hardware modalities: photonics, neutral atoms, silicon spin and FD-SOI, superconducting and trapped ion. It examines how startups are partnering with foundries such as GlobalFoundries to use mature CMOS processes rather than bespoke fabrication. It also assesses the contest between surface codes and qLDPC codes in error correction, where hardware connectivity is framed as decisive for market dominance.

Software, Security and Networking

Beyond hardware, the report covers the software stack, from real-time error correction and control systems to algorithms and middleware. It examines post-quantum cryptography (PQC) migration platforms as organisations race to secure data before“Q-Day”. On networking, it reviews space-based quantum key distribution (QKD) satellites alongside terrestrial fibre, transducers and quantum memories. A dedicated section explores the“Silicon Valley Proximity Effect”.

Report Highlights



Market dynamics and private venture funding trends

Comparison of photonic, neutral-atom, silicon spin, superconducting and trapped-ion modalities

Foundry partnerships and CMOS manufacturing strategies

Error correction approaches: surface codes vs. qLDPC codes

Software infrastructure, real-time control and PQC migration

Quantum networking via satellite and terrestrial fibre Profiles of over 20 private quantum startups

Companies Featured



55 North

Air Liquide

Air Liquide Venture Capital (ALIAD)

Airbus Ventures

AlbionVC

Algorithmiq

Aliro Quantum

Alphabet

Amazon

AQT (Alpine Quantum Technologies)

ARCH Venture Partners

Arq Quantum Technologies

Atom Computing

Austrian Academy of Sciences

Bellstate Oy

Berkeley SkyDeck

Bezos Expeditions

Big Sur Ventures

Blast

Bosch Ventures

Bpifrance

British Business Bank

BT

Bullhound Capital

Caltech

Cambridge Enterprise

CDP Venture Capital

CEA-Leti

Centre for Quantum Technologies

Cerberus Ventures

Chevron Technology Ventures

Chicago Quantum Exchange

Cisco Investments

Classiq

Cleveland Clinic

CNRS

Conception X Angel Syndicate

D-Wave

DARPA

Daylight Solutions

DCVC

Department of Commerce

Department of War

Deutsche Telekom

ETF Partners

EuroHPC Poland

European Innovation Council

European Space Agency

Firgun

FORWARD.one

Fujitsu Ventures

General Catalyst

German Aerospace Center

Global Brain

Global Innovation Labs

GlobalFoundries

Google

GreatPoint Ventures

Ground State Ventures

Haiqu

Harvard University

Hitachi Ventures

HPE

IBM

ICFO (Institut de Ciencies Fotoniques)

Illinois Ventures

imec

In-Q-Tel (IQT)

Index Ventures

Infleqtion

Intel Capital

Invest-NL

IonQ

IQM

JIC Venture Growth Investments

Johnson Matthey

KDDI

Kembara

KETS Quantum Security Defence

Khosla Ventures

Kyocera

Lightspeed Venture Partners

LQUOM, Inc.

M Squared Lasers

MaC Venture Capital

Microsoft

Mitsubishi Electric

Monarch Quantum

Multiverse Computing

NASA

National Institute of Standards and Technology

National University of Singapore

NEDO

New Mexico Economic Development Department

Nord Quantique

Novacene Photonics

Novo Holdings

Nu Quantum

NVIDIA

Oost NL

Orano

Oratomic

Osaka University Venture Capital

Oxford PV

Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC)

Oxford Science Enterprises

Parkwalk Advisors

Phasecraft

Photon Queue

Photonic Inc.

PhotonVentures

Playground Global

Plural

Porsche SE

Primary Venture Partners

PsiQuantum

QAI Ventures

Qblox

QMatter

QphoX

Quantagonia

Quantinuum

Quantonation

Quantum Internet Alliance

Quantum Machines

Quantum Motion

QuantWare

QuEra Computing Inc.

QuiX Quantum

QunaSys

Qunnect

Quobly

QuTech

RAL Space

Rigetti

RIKEN

Riverlane

Roadrunner Venture Studios

RTX (Raytheon Technologies)

SandboxAQ

Sandia National Laboratories

Scaleway

SEALSQ

Serendipity Capital

SES

SGInnovate

Silicon Catalyst UK

SKY Perfect JSAT

SoftBank

Soitec

Space Capital

Spark Capital

SPARX

SpeQtral

STMicroelectronics

Strangeworks

TEA TEK Group

Tech Mahindra

Toshiba

Toyota Ventures

TU Delft

Tufts University

UK National Energy System Operator

UK National Quantum Computing Centre

United Ventures

University College London

University of Bristol

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Innsbruck

University of Maryland

University of Oxford

University of Twente

Universite de Sherbrooke

Wave Photonics

World Economic Forum

Xen Quantum

Xora Innovation

XTX Ventures

Yokohama National University Zeon

The report is available now through Research and Markets at

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