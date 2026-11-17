Private Quantum Computing Ecosystem Report Now Available - Reveals Why Capital Is Consolidating Around Winner-Takes-Most Hardware Platforms As The Market Heads Toward Nearly $18 Billion By 2035
Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Private Quantum Computing Ecosystem: Market Dynamics, Hardware Modalities, and Software Infrastructure" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The quantum computing industry is moving from experimental physics toward fault-tolerant quantum computing (FTQC), according to this November 2026 report from Mind Commerce. Backed by a record $4.9 billion in private venture funding, the market is projected to reach nearly $18 billion by 2035. The report finds that capital is consolidating around winner-takes-most hardware platforms.
The Hardware Race
The analysis compares five hardware modalities: photonics, neutral atoms, silicon spin and FD-SOI, superconducting and trapped ion. It examines how startups are partnering with foundries such as GlobalFoundries to use mature CMOS processes rather than bespoke fabrication. It also assesses the contest between surface codes and qLDPC codes in error correction, where hardware connectivity is framed as decisive for market dominance.
Software, Security and Networking
Beyond hardware, the report covers the software stack, from real-time error correction and control systems to algorithms and middleware. It examines post-quantum cryptography (PQC) migration platforms as organisations race to secure data before“Q-Day”. On networking, it reviews space-based quantum key distribution (QKD) satellites alongside terrestrial fibre, transducers and quantum memories. A dedicated section explores the“Silicon Valley Proximity Effect”.
Report Highlights
- Market dynamics and private venture funding trends Comparison of photonic, neutral-atom, silicon spin, superconducting and trapped-ion modalities Foundry partnerships and CMOS manufacturing strategies Error correction approaches: surface codes vs. qLDPC codes Software infrastructure, real-time control and PQC migration Quantum networking via satellite and terrestrial fibre Profiles of over 20 private quantum startups
Companies Featured
- 55 North Air Liquide Air Liquide Venture Capital (ALIAD) Airbus Ventures AlbionVC Algorithmiq Aliro Quantum Alphabet Amazon AQT (Alpine Quantum Technologies) ARCH Venture Partners Arq Quantum Technologies Atom Computing Austrian Academy of Sciences Bellstate Oy Berkeley SkyDeck Bezos Expeditions Big Sur Ventures Blast Bosch Ventures Bpifrance British Business Bank BT Bullhound Capital Caltech Cambridge Enterprise CDP Venture Capital CEA-Leti Centre for Quantum Technologies Cerberus Ventures Chevron Technology Ventures Chicago Quantum Exchange Cisco Investments Classiq Cleveland Clinic CNRS Conception X Angel Syndicate D-Wave DARPA Daylight Solutions DCVC Department of Commerce Department of War Deutsche Telekom ETF Partners EuroHPC Poland European Innovation Council European Space Agency Firgun FORWARD.one Fujitsu Ventures General Catalyst German Aerospace Center Global Brain Global Innovation Labs GlobalFoundries Google GreatPoint Ventures Ground State Ventures Haiqu Harvard University Hitachi Ventures HPE IBM ICFO (Institut de Ciencies Fotoniques) Illinois Ventures imec In-Q-Tel (IQT) Index Ventures Infleqtion Intel Capital Invest-NL IonQ IQM JIC Venture Growth Investments Johnson Matthey KDDI Kembara KETS Quantum Security Defence Khosla Ventures Kyocera Lightspeed Venture Partners LQUOM, Inc. M Squared Lasers MaC Venture Capital Microsoft Mitsubishi Electric Monarch Quantum Multiverse Computing NASA National Institute of Standards and Technology National University of Singapore NEDO New Mexico Economic Development Department Nord Quantique Novacene Photonics Novo Holdings Nu Quantum NVIDIA Oost NL Orano Oratomic Osaka University Venture Capital Oxford PV Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC) Oxford Science Enterprises Parkwalk Advisors Phasecraft Photon Queue Photonic Inc. PhotonVentures Playground Global Plural Porsche SE Primary Venture Partners PsiQuantum QAI Ventures Qblox QMatter QphoX Quantagonia Quantinuum Quantonation Quantum Internet Alliance Quantum Machines Quantum Motion QuantWare QuEra Computing Inc. QuiX Quantum QunaSys Qunnect Quobly QuTech RAL Space Rigetti RIKEN Riverlane Roadrunner Venture Studios RTX (Raytheon Technologies) SandboxAQ Sandia National Laboratories Scaleway SEALSQ Serendipity Capital SES SGInnovate Silicon Catalyst UK SKY Perfect JSAT SoftBank Soitec Space Capital Spark Capital SPARX SpeQtral STMicroelectronics Strangeworks TEA TEK Group Tech Mahindra Toshiba Toyota Ventures TU Delft Tufts University UK National Energy System Operator UK National Quantum Computing Centre United Ventures University College London University of Bristol University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign University of Innsbruck University of Maryland University of Oxford University of Twente Universite de Sherbrooke Wave Photonics World Economic Forum Xen Quantum Xora Innovation XTX Ventures Yokohama National University Zeon
The report is available now through Research and Markets at
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