MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two-day online course led by knoell specialists Dave Parry and Dr. Andrew Hewitt offers 12 CPD hours on pharmaceutical, residues, safety, pre-clinical and clinical data requirements, the MRL dossier, EU procedures and writing the submission

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Veterinary Pharmaceutical Submissions in the EU (May 17th - May 18th, 2027)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets has opened registration for“Veterinary Pharmaceutical Submissions in the EU”, a two-day online course organised by IPI Academy. It takes place live on May 17-18, 2027. This practical course covers the full EU marketing authorisation (MA) application for a veterinary medicinal product, including the maximum residue limits (MRL) dossier. Case-study workshops help participants prepare a successful application.

Key Event Facts



Course: Veterinary Pharmaceutical Submissions in the EU

Dates: May 17-18, 2027

Time: 09:00-16:30 (GMT+1)

Format: Live online

CPD: 12 hours Speakers: Dave Parry and Dr. Andrew Hewitt, Knoell

What the Course Covers

Day 1 sets out the EU regulatory framework, then works through Part 2 of the application on pharmaceutical data requirements. It continues with MRLs and the Part 3B residues data, and closes with pharmacokinetics and bioequivalence.

Day 2 covers Part 3A of the MA application, followed by Part 4A on pre-clinical data and Part 4B on clinical data. Participants then examine EU regulatory strategies and procedures, take part in a workshop session, and learn how to write the regulatory submission.

Why You Should Attend



Understand the EU regulatory framework for veterinary medicinal products

Meet pharmaceutical (Part 2), safety (Part 3A) and residues (Part 3B) data requirements, including the MRL dossier

Address pharmacokinetics, bioequivalence, and pre-clinical and clinical data (Parts 4A and 4B)

Choose the right EU regulatory strategy and procedure Apply learning in a case-study workshop and write the regulatory submission, while earning 12 CPD hours

Who Should Attend



Regulatory affairs professionals

Research and development teams

Clinical trials personnel

Marketing professionals Those reviewing special problems in registering veterinary medicines

Featured Speakers



Dave Parry, CMC Team Leader, knoell. A chemist with over 14 years of experience in veterinary medicinal product development and registration, he previously worked in pharmaceutical R&D and process development. Dr. Andrew Hewitt, Senior Advisor for Veterinary Product Development, knoell. A veterinarian with over 14 years in veterinary medicinal product development in clinical and regulatory roles, he previously worked as a UK clinical practitioner and as a clinical trial investigator and monitor.

The course takes place on May 17-18, 2027. Professionals preparing veterinary marketing authorisation applications can review the programme and register their interest through Research and Markets at

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