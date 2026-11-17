TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") (TSX: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: OB51) is pleased to announce that Osisko Critical Minerals Corporation (" OCMC "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has completed its previously announced private placement of special warrants of OCMC (the " Special Warrants "), pursuant to which OCMC issued an aggregate of 1,000,000,000 Special Warrants at a price of C$0.25 per Special Warrant (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$250 million (the " Offering ").

The Offering was led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. (" Canaccord Genuity "), as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., and Scotia Capital Inc. (collectively, the " Agents ").

The gross proceeds from the sale of Special Warrants, less certain expenses, have been deposited and are to be held in escrow with TSX Trust Company, as special warrant agent (the " Special Warrant Agent "), and shall be invested in an interest bearing account or otherwise invested in such manner as is acceptable to OCMC and Canaccord Genuity, on behalf of the Agents, pending the earlier of: (i) satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions (as defined below); and (ii) the occurrence of a Termination Event (as defined below).

Each Special Warrant will automatically convert, without payment of additional consideration or further action by the holder, into one unit of OCMC consisting of one common share of OCMC (each, a " Common Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of OCMC (each whole warrant, a " Warrant ") upon satisfaction of the following escrow release conditions prior to the occurrence of a Termination Event (collectively, the " Escrow Release Conditions "): (i) OCMC obtaining a receipt for a final prospectus (the " Qualifying Prospectus ") qualifying the distribution of the Common Shares and Warrants underlying the Special Warrants from the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of Canada in which the Special Warrants were sold; (ii) OCMC obtaining conditional approval to list the Common Shares (including any Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants) on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "); (iii) the delivery of a legal opinion of counsel to OCMC that the Common Shares and Warrants will not be subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws; and (iv) OCMC and Canaccord Genuity, on behalf of the Agents, having delivered a joint notice to the Special Warrant Agent confirming that the foregoing conditions have been satisfied. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.35 per Common Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering (the " Closing ").

Upon satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions prior to the occurrence of a Termination Event, the Special Warrant Agent shall immediately release and pay to: (i) Canaccord Genuity, on behalf of the Agents, certain cash commissions payable to the Agents in connection with the Offering; and (ii) OCMC, the balance of the escrowed funds held by the Special Warrant Agent less any amounts payable to the Special Warrant Agent.

OCMC intends to use its commercially reasonable efforts to satisfy the Escrow Release Conditions as soon as practicable, and in any event prior to May 16, 2027 (the " Escrow Release Deadline "). In the event that: (i) the Escrow Release Conditions are not satisfied on or before the Escrow Release Deadline; or (ii) OCMC publicly announces, or notifies Canaccord Genuity, on behalf of the Agents, that it does not intend to satisfy the Escrow Release Conditions (in any case, a " Termination Event "), the Special Warrant Agent shall return to the holders of the Special Warrants an amount equal to the aggregate Offering Price of the Special Warrants held by each such holder and their pro rata portion of interest and other income earned on the escrowed proceeds and the Special Warrants shall be cancelled. If the funds available for distribution by the Special Warrant Agent are insufficient to satisfy the amounts required to be paid by the Special Warrant Agent, OCMC or the Company shall fund any shortfall.

The Special Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws expiring on the date that is four months and one day after the later of (i) the Closing, and (ii) the date on which OCMC becomes a reporting issuer in any province or territory of Canada. The Common Shares and Warrants issuable upon conversion of the Special Warrants are expected to be qualified for distribution under the Qualifying Prospectus and, as such, are not expected to be subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. Purchasers of the Special Warrants have contractual and statutory rights of rescission and damages under applicable securities legislation in connection with the distribution of the Common Shares and Warrants pursuant to the Qualifying Prospectus.

OCMC intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund: (i) exploration and development costs of its mineral properties located in New Brunswick, Canada (the " Properties "); (ii) the costs of completing OCMC's go-public transaction by way of the filing of the Qualifying Prospectus and the listing of the Common Shares (including any Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants) on the TSXV (the " Go-Public Transaction "); (iii) potential portfolio expansion opportunities; and (iv) general working capital and corporate expenses.

Prior to the Escrow Release Conditions being satisfied and conversion of the Special Warrants, OCMC will remain a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Subsequent to the Escrow Release Conditions being satisfied, the Company intends to retain a minority interest in OCMC, providing shareholders of Osisko Metals with indirect exposure to the Properties while allowing the Company to focus on advancing its flagship Gaspé Copper Project.

In connection with the Offering, the Company subscribed for 38,000,000 Special Warrants for gross proceeds of C$9,500,000, and certain insiders of the Company (including 10% shareholders, directors and officers of the Company) subscribed for an aggregate of 32,720,000 Special Warrants for aggregate gross proceeds of C$8,180,000 (collectively, the " Insider Subscriptions " and each, an " Insider Subscription "), in each case at the Offering Price. Each subscriber under an Insider Subscription is a "related party" of the Company for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 ") and, as OCMC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, each Insider Subscription may be considered a "related party transaction" of the Company for the purposes of MI 61-101. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation requirement in Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 and the minority shareholder approval requirement in Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 contained in Section 5.5(a) and Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the Insider Subscriptions, insofar as they involve interested parties, exceeds 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

Bennett Jones LLP acted as legal counsel to OCMC, and Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP acted as legal counsel to the Agents, in connection with the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Scientific and Technical Disclosure

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jared Hansen, P.Geo., Senior Project Geologist of Osisko Metals, who is a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ").

About Osisko Critical Minerals Corporation

Osisko Critical Minerals Corporation is a newly incorporated Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of copper and critical minerals deposits. OCMC's principal assets are interests in the Properties, comprising 2,989 mineral claim units (approximately 645 square kilometres) in northern New Brunswick, Canada, including the NB Copper Project, which OCMC considers prospective for bulk-tonnage copper mineralization in a geological setting it considers analogous to that of the nearby Gaspé Copper Project. Mineralization on the Gaspé Copper Project is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Properties. OCMC is led by John Burzynski as Chief Executive Officer.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals sector, with a focus on copper and zinc. The Company acquired a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper mine from Glencore Canada Corporation in July 2023. The Gaspé Copper Project is located near Murdochville in Québec's Gaspé Peninsula. The Company is currently focused on resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper deposits, with current pit-constrained Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 1.83 Bt averaging 0.32% CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 239 Mt averaging 0.46% CuEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Gaspé Copper Project with an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Copper Mountain Deposit, Québec, Canada" dated May 28, 2026 (with an effective date of January 17, 2026), a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ ( ) under Osisko Metals' issuer profile. Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec.

In addition to the Gaspé Copper Project, the Company is working with Appian Capital Advisory LLP through the Pine Point Mining Limited joint venture to advance one of Canada's largest past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point project, located in the Northwest Territories. The current mineral resource estimate for the Pine Point project consists of Indicated Mineral Resources of 49.5 Mt averaging 5.52% ZnEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 8.3 Mt averaging 5.64% ZnEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Pine Point Zinc-Lead Project, Mineral Resource Estimate Update, Hay River, Northwest Territories, Canada" dated August 9, 2024 (with an effective date of May 31, 2024), a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ ( ) under Osisko Metals' issuer profile. The Pine Point project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories, close to infrastructure, with paved road access, an electrical substation and 100 kilometres of viable haul roads.

For further information on this news release, visit or contact:

Don Njegovan, President Email: ... Phone: (416) 500-4129

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions, the automatic conversion of the Special Warrants in accordance with the terms thereof and the timing thereof; the completion of the Go-Public Transaction, including the filing of, and receipt for, the Qualifying Prospectus and the anticipated listing of the Common Shares (including any Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants) on the TSXV; the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering, including to fund the Go-Public Transaction and potential portfolio expansion opportunities; the Company's retained interest in OCMC subsequent to the Escrow Release Conditions being satisfied; the prospectivity of the Properties, including the NB Copper Project; the ability to advance the Company's properties and the Properties (and results thereof); and Gaspé Copper hosting the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including, without limitation, assumptions about: the ability of OCMC to complete the Go-Public Transaction and satisfy the Escrow Release Conditions within the required timeframe, including obtaining a receipt for the Qualifying Prospectus and conditional approval of the TSXV; general market conditions impacting the Company and OCMC; the ability of exploration results, including drilling, to accurately predict mineralization; errors in geological modelling; insufficient data; equity and debt capital markets; future spot prices of copper and zinc; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of mineral resource estimates; production costs; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental and third-party approvals; licenses and permits being received on favourable terms; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital markets; and availability of mining equipment and positive relations with local communities and groups. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of OCMC to complete the Go-Public Transaction, satisfy the Escrow Release Conditions and obtain required approvals; the ability of the Company and OCMC to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; risks relating to the global economic climate and metal prices; environmental risks; changes in tax and regulatory regimes; and community and non-governmental actions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information are set out in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR+ () under Osisko Metals' issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.