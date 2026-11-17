MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From city landmarks to nature-led retreats, discover the independent hotel brand's standout openings for 2027, alongside new arrivals from fall 2026 and early 2028

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest independent hotel brand, is set to expand its global portfolio with a range of highly anticipated openings across Europe, the Caribbean, North America, North Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. Spanning vibrant city addresses, secluded island escapes, restorative wellness retreats, and destination resorts, the latest additions showcase the breadth and diversity of the brand's growing portfolio. From Mexico City and Paris to the U.S. Virgin Islands and Ras Al Khaimah, the new openings will introduce travelers to distinctive independent hotels across a diverse mix of established favorites and emerging destinations.

“Our 2027 openings reflect what makes independent luxury travel so compelling: extraordinary hotels with a genuine sense of place, each with its own character, and a distinctive connection to its destination,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, Chief Executive Officer of Preferred Hotels & Resorts.“From intimate retreats surrounded by nature to contemporary city hotels and ambitious new destination resorts, this next chapter of our portfolio will bring greater choice and discovery to travelers around the world, while strengthening our presence across key global markets.”

2027 new opening highlights include:



Pendry Mexico City (Mexico City, Mexico) – Launching late 2027 (L.V.X. Collection): In the heart of the Roma Norte District, the epicenter of Mexico City's cultural and artistic scene, Pendry Mexico City will embrace the spirit of exploration in a metropolis where creativity thrives in every corner. The hotel will feature 114 thoughtfully appointed guest rooms and suites, along with 20 exclusive Pendry Residences, created in collaboration with local firms Central de Arquitectura and IZ Arquitectos, with interiors by AVROKO. Signature dining experiences will include an all-day café, the timeless Bar Pendry, and a chef-driven al fresco destination restaurant. A rooftop pool and sundeck, Spa Pendry, and a state-of-the-art fitness center will complete the experience.



The Botany (Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands) – L aunching Spring 2027 (L.V.X. Collection): Blending Caribbean character with its secluded natural settings, this intimate retreat will offer 20 villa-style accommodations within the 300-acre Preserve at Botany Bay on the secluded western tip of Saint Thomas, with sweeping views of the turquoise sea. Guests can unwind beside two tranquil pools, each with its own poolside bar, indulge in restorative spa treatments, or explore the surrounding landscape through nature walks, yoga sessions, and water-based adventures. Dining will showcase Caribbean flavors through a modern lens, while personalized service and curated experiences will invite travelers to discover the spirit of the U.S. Virgin Islands.



The Osório Hotel (Lisbon, Portugal) – Launching Spring 2027 (L.V.X. Collection): Set in the heart of Alfama, Lisbon's oldest and most historic neighborhood, this 49-room luxury boutique hotel will offer an intimate retreat rooted in the city's cultural heritage and artistic spirit. Contemporary elegance and a sophisticated residential feel will be paired with personalized service and thoughtfully curated experiences that encourage guests to connect with Lisbon's character. Culinary offerings will celebrate Portuguese flavors and local ingredients, while the hotel's setting will provide a tranquil base for exploring Alfama's historic streets, traditional architecture, viewpoints, cafés, and cultural landmarks.



Perlen House (San Antonio, Texas) – Launching May 2027 (Lifestyle Collection): Set within San Antonio's vibrant Historic Pearl District, this 166-room upscale lifestyle hotel will bring a fresh, design-led retreat to the city, complementing its sister property, the iconic Hotel Emma at Pearl. Designed by Don B. McDonald Architects in partnership with Kirksey, the nine-story hotel will feature spacious guest rooms and suites, a full-service bar, family-friendly amenities, and publicly accessible ground-floor spaces that connect seamlessly with the energy of the surrounding Pearl neighborhood. Its integration with the wider Pearl development will give guests easy access to the district's celebrated dining, retail, cultural, and social offerings.



Hôtel California Paris Champs-Elysées (Paris, France) – R eopening Spring 2027 (Lifestyle Collection): Just steps from the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, the iconic Hôtel California Paris, originally built in 1925, is undergoing a full-scale renovation following a recent change in ownership. Led by Jean-Philippe Nuel Studio, the transformation will modernize the hotel's 188 guest rooms, including eight Junior Suites, while preserving its timeless Parisian elegance. Guests can look forward to a parisien restaurant with a West Coast twist, a chic cocktail bar, a lush courtyard oasis, and a serene spa, all blending the hotel's heritage with contemporary sophistication.



Inna Resort & Spa (Puerto Morelos, Mexico) – Launchin g May 2027 (Preferred Residences): Set on the coast just outside Puerto Morelos, an authentic port town between Cancun and Playa del Carmen known for its iconic lighthouses and emerging culinary scene, Inna Resort & Spa will offer a contemporary retreat. With 109 accommodations, options will range from suites to a signature rooftop penthouse, many with private terraces overlooking the ocean. The culinary program will pair time-honored Mexican techniques, such as smoking the day's fresh catch, with modern European influences across a rooftop restaurant and beach club. OUREN Spa will feature a steam room, sauna, and ocean-view pool, while the nearby National Reef Park, mangroves, and cenotes will invite guests to snorkel, dive, and explore.



Wynn Al Marjan Island (Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates) – L aunching September 2027 (Legend Collection): As the region's first integrated resort, Wynn Al Marjan Island has been created as an opulent and entertaining beachside destination for guests to play and relax. Rising 70 stories above the waterfront, the striking bronze and white-gold tower will house 1,540 guest rooms and suites, complemented by 22 restaurants and lounges, a superyacht marina, beach club, state-of-the-art theater, shopping parterre, spa, a dozen pools, and 550 meters of private beach. The resort's island setting will provide a base for exploring the UAE's beaches, cities, and dramatic mountainous desert landscape.



CHUKUM Lagoon Hotel & Residences (Punta Cana, Dominican Republic) - Launching Q4 2027 (Lifestyle Collection and Preferred Residences): Overlooking a freshwater lake amid the tropical surroundings of Vistacana in Punta Cana, the 181-room CHUKUM Lagoon Hotel & Residences will combine relaxed Caribbean living with contemporary design. Designed by renowned Colombian architect Felipe Mesa of M+ Group, the resort will embrace its natural setting through an architectural approach focused on harmony between the built environment and surrounding landscape. Resort amenities will include two oasis-style swimming pools, lazy rivers, a wellness spa, large-scale jacuzzi, and sky bar, alongside a variety of dining experiences. Recreational activities will span golf, water sports, boutique shopping, and equestrian activities, while a convention center accommodating more than 300 guests will provide a dedicated setting for meetings and events.



The Stelle (Park City, Utah) – Launching late 2027 ( L.V.X. Collection) At the gateway to Deer Valley East near the Jordanelle Reservoir, this 84-room boutique mountain retreat, inspired by the wonder of the night sky and the spirit of the surrounding mountains, will offer a refined base for experiencing Park City's four-season recreation. Three distinct dining venues will include a signature rooftop bar with panoramic mountain and night-sky views, while a full-service spa will feature six treatment rooms, an outdoor pool, and saunas. Guests will also have access to the adjacent ParOne Golf & Clubhouse, featuring a nine-hole short course, Toptracer-equipped driving range, and indoor simulator lounges, as well as the area's extensive hiking, mountain biking and equestrian trails. During ski season, personalized ski concierge services and dedicated transportation will provide seamless access to Deer Valley East.



Pendry Barbados (St. Peter, Barbados) – Launching Fall 2027 (L.V.X. Collection): On Barbados' northwest coastline near historic Speightstown, Pendry Barbados will be an intimate island retreat surrounded by white-sand beaches, azure waters, and the relaxed character of the island's west coast. The resort will feature approximately 80 oceanfront guest rooms and suites alongside 46 private Pendry Residences, Pendry Yacht Club, and a 110-berth marina. Multiple distinctive dining concepts will offer a variety of culinary experiences, while Spa Pendry, a state-of-the-art fitness center, Compass Sports, and the Paintbox children's program will create opportunities for wellness, recreation, and family time. Expansive event spaces will further round out the resort's offerings for couples, families, and multigenerational stays.



Pendry Tampa (Tampa, Florida) – Launching late 2027 (L.V.X. Collection): Set along Tampa's downtown Riverwalk, Pendry Tampa will introduce a design-forward retreat blending the brand's Southern California roots with Gulf Coast-inspired style. The hotel will feature 218 guest rooms and suites alongside 190 Pendry Residences, pairing contemporary sophistication with a prime waterfront setting and convenient access to Tampa's top attractions. Signature dining and drinking concepts will range from coastal all-day dining and Mexican American cuisine to an intimate speakeasy and lively poolside venue, complemented by a rooftop pool, Spa Pendry, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and Paintbox children's programming. More than 14,000 square feet of meeting and event space will further enhance the offering.



The Shenandoah Nature Resort (Virginia, United States) – launching February 2028 (L.V.X. Collection): Located just outside Washington, D.C., The Shenandoah will offer a new approach to the traditional wellness resort, combining science-backed practices with ancient wellness traditions and an immersive connection to nature. The resort will feature 100 guest rooms and a 20-room retreat center, alongside a 24,060-square-foot spa and aquatics center with 20 treatment rooms, hydrotherapy and thermal hot-and-cold circuits, a farm-to-table restaurant, retail space, and an evening lounge. Guests can explore more than 40 daily experiences spanning breathwork, movement, art, and nature immersion, with personalized pathways designed to restore vitality, deepen connection, and inspire lasting change.

Gran Cosón (Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic) – Launching Winter 2028 (L.V.X. Collection and Preferred Residences): Situated along the unspoiled shores of Playa Cosón on the Samaná Peninsula, Gran Cosón will introduce a wellness-focused beachfront retreat just minutes from the vibrant town of Las Terrenas. The development will feature 147 contemporary accommodations and residences thoughtfully integrated into a lush tropical landscape that was formerly a coconut farm. Guests will enjoy direct beach access and an array of wellness, recreation, and luxury amenities, including a spa, fitness center, tennis courts, swimming pools, yoga spaces, walking and biking trails, and curated culinary experiences. Surrounded by pristine coastline and rainforest-covered hills, Gran Cosón will place restorative wellbeing and connection to nature at the heart of the guest experience.



Additional new openings that launched in fall 2026:



Arcora Boutique Hotel & Villas (Muonio, Finnish Lapland) - Launching December 14, 2026 (L.V.X. Collection): Set amid the forests of Finnish Lapland, beside Pallas-Yllästunturi National Park, this new Arctic retreat will feature 59 suites and private villas. Highlights include three dining venues, including an a la carte restaurant, an artisan bakery serving Arctic afternoon tea, and a treetop Champagne bar, as well as a spa with saunas, an outdoor hot tub, and heated rooftop infinity pool. Guests can experience the best of Lapland through reindeer, husky, snowmobile, and Northern Lights adventures, with a private helipad on site.



Serras Sevilla (Seville, Spain) – L aunch ed September 2026 (Legend Collection): Located steps from Seville Cathedral, this 43-room boutique hotel occupies a landmark Andalusian building designed by renowned architect Aníbal González. Blending historic character with contemporary luxury, guests can enjoy three dining venues, including a rooftop terrace with cathedral views, as well as a rooftop pool.

360 Hotel Boutique and SPA (Selfoss, Iceland) – Launched October 2026 (L.V.X. Collection): Set on a hill outside Selfoss in South Iceland, this 31-room boutique retreat overlooks dramatic volcanic landscapes, with views of Hekla and Eyjafjallajökull. Guests can unwind in the spa and geothermal pools, enjoy locally sourced dining at Hnaus restaurant, and explore South Iceland's iconic natural attractions, from waterfalls and glaciers to Northern Lights experiences.



Through its four global collections – Legend, L.V.X., Lifestyle, and Preferred Residences – Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects travelers to luxury hospitality experiences that meet their life and style preferences. Whether choosing an iconic Legend Collection resort for a milestone celebration or a vibrant Lifestyle Collection hotel for a city break, each member property is aligned with one of the four collections, guiding travelers toward the type of luxury experience offered.

Each of these member hotels participates in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the brand's points-based loyalty program with 6 million travelers enrolled globally. Complimentary to join, members of I Prefer earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, Titanium status, and other value-rich benefits from eligible stays at over 700 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. Travelers seeking memorable independent hotel experiences are invited to sign up at IPrefer.com/enroll.

Each of these new member properties will be bookable via PreferredHotels.com and, for travel advisors, via the GDS using the“PH” and“PV” chain codes. For more information on these hotels or any other Preferred Hotels & Resorts member property, please visit PreferredHotels.com.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest independent hotel brand, representing 650 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I PreferTM Hotel Rewards program, Preferred ResidencesSM, Preferred PrideSM, and Preferred GolfTM offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.

About I Prefer Hotel Rewards

The I Prefer Hotel Rewards program from Preferred Travel Group – the parent company that operates hotel brands and programs such as Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide – extends points, status, and other complimentary benefits to members upon eligible stays at over 700 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. In addition to earning points for eligible room nights, members receive additional benefits based on their tier status. The I Prefer program also offers a free mobile app, available on Apple and Android devices, which allows members to search and book hotel stays, and easily redeem Reward Certificates. With more than 6 million travelers currently enrolled in membership, I Prefer is complimentary to join. To learn more and to enroll in the program, please visit IPrefer.com/enroll.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Kate Calciano Manager, Public Relations Preferred Hotels & Resorts Office: + 1 646-465-9786 Mobile: +1 929-215-6608...