MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two-day online course led by fill-finish and aseptic manufacturing specialists offers 12 CPD hours on syringe manufacture, filling and closing machines, terminal sterilisation, visual inspection, autoinjector assembly and technical complaints

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "A Practical Overview of Pre-Filled Syringes (May 24th - May 25th, 2027)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets has opened registration for“A Practical Overview of Pre-Filled Syringes”, a two-day online course organised by IPI Academy. It takes place live on May 24-25, 2027. Designed for professionals new to the field, the course follows the pre-filled syringe (PFS) processing journey from component selection and design through filling, assembly and quality control. It includes interactive workshops.

Key Event Facts



Course: A Practical Overview of Pre-Filled Syringes

Dates: May 24-25, 2027

Time: 09:30-17:00 (GMT+1)

Format: Live online

CPD: 12 hours Speakers: Dale Charlton, Dr. Andreas Rothmund and Susanne Rimpp

What the Course Covers

Day 1 gives an overview of syringe manufacture, from components to the final product. It examines the options available for PFS filling and closing machines, then takes a closer look at how they work. Sessions cover terminal sterilisation, visual inspection, secondary packaging machines, and trends in PFS drug delivery.

Day 2 traces PFS from the early days to the latest developments. It then covers device assembly and control processes for autoinjectors, a primer on system selection, and regulatory requirements for pre-filled syringes. Participants apply their learning in a workshop built around three product profiles. The course closes with typical technical complaints and a PFS“state-of-the-union” summary.

Why You Should Attend



Understand syringe manufacture, from component selection to the final product

Compare PFS filling and closing machine options, terminal sterilisation and visual inspection

Learn device assembly and control processes for autoinjectors

Review regulatory requirements and the typical technical complaints that come back from the market Apply system selection to three product profiles in a hands-on workshop, while earning 12 CPD hours

Who Should Attend



Pharma start-ups and small to mid-sized pharmaceutical companies

Contract research organisations (CROs) and contract manufacturing organisations (CMOs)

Machine and equipment suppliers, and hospital dispensaries

Professionals in device programmes, product development, lifecycle management, combination products and drug delivery

Regulatory affairs and quality assurance personnel Business and product development managers new to PFS or refreshing their knowledge

Featured Speakers



Dale Charlton, freelance consultant in automation and fill-finish, with a career spanning academic and industrial biotechnology and business development at Optima pharma, a sterile production automation supplier

Dr. Andreas Rothmund, Qualified Person (retired), Vetter Pharma-Fertigung, Ravensburg, Germany. He joined Vetter in 1994 and held positions including Head of Production for an aseptic unit. Susanne Rimpp, Director of Secondary Packaging and AVI Projects at Vetter since 2019, having joined Vetter's R&D department in 1993

The course takes place on May 24-25, 2027. Professionals working with pre-filled syringes can review the programme and register their interest through Research and Markets.

For more information about this training visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900