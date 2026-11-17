A Practical Overview Of Pre-Filled Syringes Training Scheduled For May 24-25, 2027, Covering The Full PFS Journey From Component Selection To Fill-Finish And Regulatory Requirements
Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "A Practical Overview of Pre-Filled Syringes (May 24th - May 25th, 2027)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Research and Markets has opened registration for“A Practical Overview of Pre-Filled Syringes”, a two-day online course organised by IPI Academy. It takes place live on May 24-25, 2027. Designed for professionals new to the field, the course follows the pre-filled syringe (PFS) processing journey from component selection and design through filling, assembly and quality control. It includes interactive workshops.
Key Event Facts
- Course: A Practical Overview of Pre-Filled Syringes Dates: May 24-25, 2027 Time: 09:30-17:00 (GMT+1) Format: Live online CPD: 12 hours Speakers: Dale Charlton, Dr. Andreas Rothmund and Susanne Rimpp
What the Course Covers
Day 1 gives an overview of syringe manufacture, from components to the final product. It examines the options available for PFS filling and closing machines, then takes a closer look at how they work. Sessions cover terminal sterilisation, visual inspection, secondary packaging machines, and trends in PFS drug delivery.
Day 2 traces PFS from the early days to the latest developments. It then covers device assembly and control processes for autoinjectors, a primer on system selection, and regulatory requirements for pre-filled syringes. Participants apply their learning in a workshop built around three product profiles. The course closes with typical technical complaints and a PFS“state-of-the-union” summary.
Why You Should Attend
- Understand syringe manufacture, from component selection to the final product Compare PFS filling and closing machine options, terminal sterilisation and visual inspection Learn device assembly and control processes for autoinjectors Review regulatory requirements and the typical technical complaints that come back from the market Apply system selection to three product profiles in a hands-on workshop, while earning 12 CPD hours
Who Should Attend
- Pharma start-ups and small to mid-sized pharmaceutical companies Contract research organisations (CROs) and contract manufacturing organisations (CMOs) Machine and equipment suppliers, and hospital dispensaries Professionals in device programmes, product development, lifecycle management, combination products and drug delivery Regulatory affairs and quality assurance personnel Business and product development managers new to PFS or refreshing their knowledge
Featured Speakers
- Dale Charlton, freelance consultant in automation and fill-finish, with a career spanning academic and industrial biotechnology and business development at Optima pharma, a sterile production automation supplier Dr. Andreas Rothmund, Qualified Person (retired), Vetter Pharma-Fertigung, Ravensburg, Germany. He joined Vetter in 1994 and held positions including Head of Production for an aseptic unit. Susanne Rimpp, Director of Secondary Packaging and AVI Projects at Vetter since 2019, having joined Vetter's R&D department in 1993
The course takes place on May 24-25, 2027. Professionals working with pre-filled syringes can review the programme and register their interest through Research and Markets.
For more information about this training visit
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