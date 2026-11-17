MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhanced partnership expected to strengthen Myriad's position in its largest international market

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, today announces an expansion of its collaboration with SRL, one of the Japan's largest and leading clinical laboratory testing companies, to enable local testing for BRACAnalysis® Diagnostic System in Japan, subject to regulatory approval. The collaboration is expected to improve the testing experience for patients and health care providers, while creating a foundation for broader Myriad offerings and long-term growth in Japan.

Local capabilities designed to support growth and future expansion

Under the expanded agreement, SRL will perform all laboratory wet work for BRACAnalysis Diagnostic System locally in Japan, while Myriad will continue to provide genetic interpretation services. Because this approach eliminates the need to ship patient samples to Myriad's central laboratory in Utah for sequencing, it is expected to improve testing efficiency and shorten sample turn-around-time for the clinician and the patient.

The expanded collaboration is also expected to establish local capabilities that could support additional precision medicine and companion diagnostic offerings in the future. In partnership with SRL, Myriad intends to pursue additional regulatory approvals and reimbursement to strengthen the company's ability to serve the Japanese health care system.

“Expanding our collaboration with SRL strengthens our ability to serve patients and health care providers in Japan while creating a platform for long-term profitable growth,” said Vishal Sikri, Executive Vice President, Commercial, Myriad Genetics.“Enabling local testing of Myriad's genetic tests is expected to improve the testing experience and position us to bring additional precision medicine and companion diagnostic offerings to the Japanese market.”

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic and precision medicine company committed to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and commercializes molecular tests that help patients and providers uncover genetic insights. Our tests assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care, support earlier detection, enable more precise treatment and contribute to lowering healthcare costs. For more information, visit .

About SRL, Inc.

SRL, a member of the H.U. Group, is a leading company in the clinical laboratory testing industry in Japan. Leveraging its advanced testing technologies and a nationwide network, SRL provides high-quality laboratory testing services primarily to medical institutions and research organizations. In particular, SRL has established strong expertise in esoteric testing and cutting-edge genetic testing, such as oncology and infectious diseases. Supported by decades of experience and scientific know-how, SRL continues to play an essential role in supporting Japan's healthcare system. As a critical healthcare infrastructure provider committed to ensuring that testing never stops, SRL continuously introduces cutting-edge diagnostic technologies and solutions from both Japan and overseas. Through these efforts, SRL remains dedicated to meeting the needs of medical institutions and patients. For more information, please visit .

Myriad Genetics Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected benefits of the expanded collaboration with SRL, including improved testing efficiency, shorter sample turn-around-time and an improved testing experience for patients and health care providers; the timing and receipt of regulatory approval for local testing of BRACAnalysis Diagnostic System in Japan; the company's intent to pursue additional regulatory approvals and reimbursement in Japan; the potential for additional precision medicine and companion diagnostic offerings in Japan; the strengthening of the company's position in Japan; and long-term profitable growth. These forward-looking statements are management's expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include the risks described in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 24, 2026, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts

Matt Scalo

(801) 584-3532

...

SRL IR/SR Dept.

+81-3-6279-0926

...

Media Contacts

Andria Rosell

(385) 202-3510

...

SRL Public Relations/Sustainability Dept.

+81-3-6279-0884

...