MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The iconic American winery celebrates its heritage with a refreshed identity, new packaging, and a playful campaign that doesn't take itself too seriously









GUERNEVILLE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 144 years, America's favorite premium California Champagne, Korbel California Champagne, has been a trusted part of American good times, bringing people together for life's special occasions and everyday moments worth celebrating. Building on this rich heritage, Korbel is introducing a refreshed brand identity, new packaging across its sparkling wine portfolio, and a national advertising campaign inspired by a simple idea: let's uncomplicate the good times.

In a world where picture-perfect, Instagram-worthy moments often take center stage, Korbel is reminding consumers of the good times that have always brought them together. Spontaneous, a little loud, and never too serious. The refreshed identity honors the winery's American roots and the generations of loyal consumers who have made Korbel part of their good times, while introducing its easygoing spirit to a new generation of LDA adults.

The refreshed identity includes a refined, modernized logo, shield, crest, colors, and packaging. The modernized shield includes vines, a nod to Korbel's Russian River Valley vineyards that have been the heart of the winery since 1882. Complementing the updated shield, crest, and logo is a suite of new, classic American colors: red, white, blue, and gold.

"Americans have always embodied a refreshingly easygoing and informal attitude, and so has Korbel," said Gary B. Heck, President and Owner of Korbel Champagne Cellars. "This new look is a natural evolution of who we have always been. It celebrates our heritage while bringing a fresh perspective to the timeless spirit of Korbel."

At a time when life can feel increasingly overthought, over planned, and overcomplicated, Korbel's new slogan, "For a Good Time, Korbel," captures a philosophy that has been part of the brand for generations: enjoying time together doesn't have to be complicated. Sometimes, the best moments are the simplest ones. Korbel is bringing its refreshed identity to life with a national advertising campaign and the slogan, "For a Good Time, Korbel."

Launching in November across social media, digital, and streaming platforms, the campaign embodies the same wit, humor, and playful spirit that characterized Korbel's memorable 1990s advertising. This marks the first chapter with additional partnerships, events, and retail and trade programs planned for 2027.

"Korbel has been part of American good times for generations, and this restage builds on that remarkable legacy," said Tessa Reynolds, Korbel Brand Director at Freixenet Mionetto USA. "This new creative reminds us that good times don't have to be perfect or planned. Life is complicated enough; a good time shouldn't be."

With its refreshed identity, new packaging, and witty campaign, Korbel is embracing the future while staying true to the heritage and traditions that have made it an American favorite for over a century. Whether celebrating life's milestones or simply enjoying time together, Korbel continues to be part of the moments that matter.

For a good time, Korbel.

About Korbel California Champagne®

Established in 1882 in Sonoma County's Russian River Valley, Korbel Champagne Cellars produces the United States' most popular méthode champenoise champagne. The true measure of Korbel's success over its 144 years can be seen in its impact on American consumers and its presence at various celebrations and gatherings throughout generations. Owned and managed by the Heck family since 1954, Korbel currently makes eleven California champagnes and a limited amount of still wine. In a separate facility, Korbel also produces one of the country's most respected brandies.

Media Contact:

Eleni Fritz

Communications & PR Manager

Freixenet Mionetto USA

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