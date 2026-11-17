MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), a leading AI-powered Social Intelligence Platform, today announced that Erin Graupmann, the Company's current Vice President of Finance & Analysis, has been appointed the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective November 18, 2026. Graupmann will lead the Company's global finance and accounting organization and will report directly to Ryan Barretto, CEO.

“After an extensive search, both internal and external, it became clear that Erin's financial acumen, deep understanding of our business and the trust she's built across the company make her the right leader to serve as our next CFO,” said Ryan Barretto, CEO of Sprout Social.“Her partnership with me and the broader leadership team over the last several quarters has already made Sprout stronger, and her focus on disciplined, long-term growth will be central as we continue to scale and deliver powerful social intelligence solutions to the market.”

Prior to joining Sprout Social, Graupmann held various senior finance roles at HashiCorp and Anaplan. Graupmann holds a B.S. in business administration from the USC Marshall School of Business.

“I'm grateful to Ryan and the Board for their confidence, and honored to step into this role at such an important time for Sprout,” said Graupmann.“Organizations increasingly rely on social intelligence to make better business decisions, and we have the platform, customers and team to lead that shift. I'm focused on building on that foundation with disciplined execution and efficient growth that creates long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a leading AI-powered social intelligence platform, built on the belief that All Business is SocialSM. Powered by Trellis, Sprout's proprietary AI agent, the platform is designed to transform real-time social media signals into actionable insights that drive business forward. Consistently recognized as a top software by G2, Sprout enables brands to deliver smarter, faster business impact through a suite of solutions including comprehensive publishing and engagement, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy and predictive media intelligence. Sprout's software operates across all major social networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“can,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“explore,”“future,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“strategy,”“target,”“will,”“would,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Sprout Social and our management based on their knowledge and understanding of the business and industry, are inherently uncertain. These statements may relate to the expected timing of Ms. Graupmann's promotion to Chief Financial Officer and the transition of her responsibilities; Ms. Graupmann's expected contributions as Chief Financial Officer to Sprout Social's strategy, growth and financial discipline; the expected continuity of Sprout Social's finance organization and financial reporting processes after the promotion; plans to fill, or reallocate the duties of, Ms. Graupmann's current role as Vice President of Finance & Analysis; and Sprout Social's financial outlook. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These assumptions, uncertainties and risks include that, among others: the ability to complete the leadership transition successfully without disruption to operations, financial reporting or internal control over financial reporting; the ability to fill, or effectively reallocate the duties of, Ms. Graupmann's current role on a timely basis; the ability to retain key personnel, including members of the finance organization; the risk that the anticipated benefits of the promotion are not realized; and general macroeconomic conditions and their effect on demand for Sprout Social's platform. These forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and stockholders should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 27, 2026, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC on May 8, 2026, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on August 7, 2026 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on November 4, 2026, as well as any future reports that we file with the SEC. Moreover, you should interpret many of the risks identified in those reports as being heightened as a result of the current and ongoing instability in market, economic, and geopolitical conditions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Sprout Social at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Sprout Social assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

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