MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Configurable tablet- and laptop-based portfolio delivers field reliability, Linux support, and compatibility with WinTAK for aerial, ground, and maritime unmanned applications

Fremont, CA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fremont, CA, USA, 17 November 2026: Durabook, the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, today introduced its Ground Control Station (GCS) portfolio, combining dependable, rugged computing with the flexibility to meet different mission, application, and operator requirements. The Windows-based solutions support applications including the WinTAK geospatial situational awareness and mission management application. Alternatively, a Linux OS provides further flexibility for integration and development.

Serving system integrators, solution providers, and end users in defense, public safety, and industrial operations, Durabook combines tablet- and laptop-based computing with customizable physical controls, interfaces, expansion options, and communications. Customers can work with Durabook to develop a solution that brings together the computing platform, control layout, software, and connected equipment required for their deployment.

“Every customer brings a different combination of operator needs, mission software, and connected equipment,” said Sasha Wang, president of Durabook Americas.“Our strength is combining field reliability with the flexibility to bring these elements together. We work closely with customers and integration partners to configure rugged ground control solutions around their applications, from the computing platform and physical controls to the interfaces and communications their teams need in the field.”

A versatile portfolio for different operating needs

Durabook's GCS portfolio includes the GC-R8 and GC-R8S 8-inch tablet controllers, GC-R10 and GC-R10S 10-inch tablet controllers, and the GC-Z14I laptop-based platform, available for customization. This range of platforms gives customers the flexibility to select the display size, computing format, and control arrangement best suited to their operators and applications. Compact tablet-based controllers support mobile field operations, while larger displays provide more room for mission software and operational information. The GC-Z14I offers a laptop-based approach for workflows combining keyboard input with integrated physical controls.

Across aerial, ground, and maritime unmanned applications, customers can build their ground control solution around how their teams work and the equipment they need to operate.

Customization that starts with the application

Durabook works closely with customers and integration partners to understand operator tasks, connected systems, and deployment conditions, then define an appropriate controller configuration. Multiple choices amongst joysticks, switches, assignable buttons, and thumbwheels give operators direct access to mission functions, including platform navigation, payload operation and camera control. Interfaces and expansion options support the peripherals and equipment required for each deployment.

Freedom to integrate software and communications

Windows-based computing enables integration with mission applications such as WinTAK for situational awareness and operational coordination. Linux support gives development teams additional selections for integrating open-source and custom software. Together, these capabilities allow customers to build around their preferred application environment and operational workflows.

Third-party radio integration enables customers to select communications equipment suited to their unmanned systems and operational requirements. Depending on the platform and configuration, connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G/5G, and external RF radios. Satellite backhaul can also be incorporated through a separate terminal for deployments beyond conventional network coverage.

Built for reliable field operation

Durabook's rugged tablets, laptops, and controller solutions offer configurations meeting MIL-STD-810H, MIL-STD-461G and IP66 requirements, supporting reliable operation in demanding environments involving dust, rain, shock, and vibration. Specific certifications and ratings vary by model and configuration, which helps customers integrate ground control into their broader communications and command infrastructure while accommodating their preferred software and equipment.

To explore the portfolio and discuss a customized ground control solution, visit the Durabook Ground Control Station landing page and contact Durabook with your application and integration requirements.

For more information, visit the Durabook Americas website. Connect with Durabook Americas on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Durabook Americas

Durabook Americas is an innovator in purpose-built, rugged computing solutions. The company leverages the field experience of client partners throughout the U.S. Armed Forces, public safety agencies and field service organizations to deliver reliable, cost-effective, and customizable solutions. Durabook Americas, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California, and is the North American subsidiary of Twinhead International Corporation, a leading manufacturer and customizer of rugged computing solutions for more than 40 years, including the globally acclaimed Durabook brand. For more information on Durabook Americas, Inc., visit the website or contact u.

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Media Contact:

Stephanie Wengler

Interprose for Durabook Americas

+1 609.647.7833

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Contact Info



Stephanie Wengler

...

+1 609-647-7833

Attachment

Ground Control Station (GCS) portfolio