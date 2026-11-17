MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Addition brings Yamaha Motorsports relationship, specialized creative talent, and deep industry expertise to The Shipyard's growing outdoor adventure and lifestyle offering

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shipyard, the independent powerhouse built to Engineer Brand Love, today announced that GearShift Advertising is joining the agency, adding creative talent and deep motorsports and powersports expertise to its integrated offering. The addition strengthens The Shipyard's ability to help outdoor adventure, travel, and lifestyle brands connect with the passions that drive consumer choice and loyalty.

GearShift brings longstanding experience supporting Yamaha Motorsports through creative content and promotional campaigns grounded in a deep understanding of riders and their communities. That expertise complements The Shipyard's portfolio of agency brands' work with Airstream, Osprey Packs, Leatherman, and Hydro Flask, and other consumer lifestyle brands, alongside its travel, tourism, and hospitality clients.

“The brands people turn to as they explore the world and pursue their passions become part of how they live and who they are,” said Rick Milenthal, Founder & CEO of The Shipyard.“GearShift brings creative talent and a deep understanding of the communities that make those brands matter. That combination strengthens our work across outdoor adventure, travel, and lifestyle, helping clients turn passion into preference, loyalty, and growth.”

The acquisition builds on The Shipyard's integrated model, bringing together data and analytics, insights, strategy, creative, media, communications, social, and digital around clients' business challenges. GearShift adds specialized industry knowledge and creative experience to that offering, while gaining access to capabilities that extend its ideas across paid, earned, and owned channels.

“Ask someone about the first motorcycle or ATV they rode, and they can tell you the model, the color, and whether their mom, dad, or grandparents were there for that first ride,” said Tom Blinn, President of GearShift Advertising.“Those memories stay with you for a lifetime. Our team understands how that passion becomes community and loyalty, and how to bring it to life through creative work. We're bringing that knowledge, our love for the Yamaha Motorsports community, and our content expertise to The Shipyard to help more brands build those lasting connections.”

GearShift's team will continue to lead the Yamaha Motorsports relationship as it joins The Shipyard.

About The Shipyard

The Shipyard is the independent powerhouse built to Engineer Brand Love. The agency brings bold ideas, cultural influence, media intelligence, communications expertise, media intelligence, and technology together around clients' business challenges. Headquartered in Columbus and San Diego, with offices in New York City, Denver, Cleveland, Boise and Dayton, The Shipyard helps grow the places people choose the brands that shape their lives, and the businesses that move us forward. Learn more at TheShipyard.com.

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