MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Forty-five grantees will receive funding to address critical needs spanning food security, education, health and wellness, domestic violence prevention, arts and social services

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wonderful Company, one of the largest and most philanthropic companies in the United States, today announced the latest recipients of its Central Valley Community Grants program.

Grounded in a place-based approach to philanthropy, the Wonderful Community Grants program supports local nonprofit organizations and schools across California's Central Valley, where more than 3,000 Wonderful employees live and work. This year, more than $1.8 million in grant funding has been awarded to 45 organizations, supporting initiatives focused on food security, education, health and wellness, domestic violence prevention, arts and social services.

Serving as a flagship initiative for more than a decade, Wonderful Community Grants serves organizations based in Avenal, Delano, Del Rey, Firebaugh, Lost Hills, Mendota, Sanger, Shafter and Wasco, California, and is part of The Wonderful Company's comprehensive commitment to the Central Valley. The Wonderful Company and its co-owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, along with their foundations, have invested more than $900 million in the region to help drive long-term social, educational and economic progress.

“Through our Wonderful Community Grants program, we are proud to stand alongside local nonprofits and schools making a difference in the communities we call home,” said Andy Anzaldo, chief operating officer of corporate social responsibility at The Wonderful Company.“Behind every thriving community are people who care deeply about their neighbors, and we are honored to support their efforts to build a brighter future for all.”

“The Wonderful Company's continued support of Central California Food Bank helps ensure over 50,000 community members have access to nutritious food across the Central Valley,” said Chanel Ruiz-Mendez, director of development at Central California Food Bank.“As rising food costs put an increasing strain on local families, programs like this are more important than ever to help put food on the table.”

Projects being funded by the 2026 Central Valley Community Grants program include:

746 Sports Foundation: Provides summer camp recreational and learning activities for third- to eighth-grade kids that includes physical fitness, arts and reading programs

Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County: Provides after-school programming including mentoring, healthy habits/nutrition, physical activity, cultural arts, field trips and leadership opportunities to underserved youth

Central California Food Bank: Funds five distribution programs to reach community members in Avenal, Delano, Del Rey, Firebaugh and Mendota

City of Firebaugh: Provides the city with a brush fire truck to be used in emergency response to residents in Firebaugh and Mendota

Community Action Partnership of Kern: Funds distribution programs for free, fresh produce in the communities of Wasco, Shafter and Lost Hills

Links for Life: Funds a mobile mammogram clinic in the communities of Delano, Lost Hills and Shafter

Marjaree Mason Center: Provides students with domestic violence prevention and education programs at local schools in Mendota and Firebaugh and through Boys & Girls Clubs programs in Mendota, Firebaugh, Sanger and Del Rey

Shoes That Fit: Provides new shoes to low-income students in Delano, Shafter, Lost Hills and Wasco

The Open Door Network: Funds will support the Domestic Abuse Response Team, which provides immediate, on-scene crisis response, safety planning, emergency assistance and support for victims of domestic violence

United Way of Central Eastern California: Funds the VITA program offering free tax return support and filings to the communities of Delano, Lost Hills, Shafter and Wasco

Valley PBS: Provides workshops on mechanical, chemical, electrical and civil engineering to children in kindergarten through sixth grade in Delano and Shafter and funds the development of new literacy focused episodes

White Wolf Wellness: Funds the construction of a riverside amphitheater to serve as an outdoor classroom for community members

Additional recipients of this year's Central Valley Community Grants include Adventist Hospital, Alliance for a Healthier Generation, Assistance League of Bakersfield, Biking for Fun, City of Delano, Central Valley Farm Workers Foundation, Family Healthcare Network, Generation Citizen, Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance, Habitat for Humanity Golden Empire, Kern County Superintendent of Schools (KCSOS) Educational Services Foundation, King County Arts Council, Kings River Conservancy, Reading & Math, Inc., Together We Rise, Youth 2 Leaders Education Foundation and more.

For more information about Wonderful Community Grants, visit .

About Wonderful Community Grants

The Wonderful Company and its co-owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, have a long-standing commitment to investing in the communities where their employees live and work, particularly in California's Central Valley. In addition to the millions of dollars the Resnicks, along with their foundations and The Wonderful Company, invest in the Central Valley every year, the Wonderful Community Grants program provides critical funding to organizations impacting change throughout the area.

Local governments, area nonprofits, schools and faith-based organizations can apply for grants in the categories of health and wellness, recreation, art, social services, and community beautification for amounts of up to $50,000 for one year and up to $100,000 for two years. Funding may be used for program development, expansion, innovation, small-scale capital improvements, technology or equipment. More information can be found at .

About The Wonderful Company's Corporate Social Responsibility

The Wonderful Company and its co-owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, have a long-standing commitment to investing in the communities where their employees live and work, especially in California's Central Valley, which is home to 3,000 employees. The Resnicks, along with their foundations and The Wonderful Company, have invested more than $2.5 billion in education, health and wellness, community development and sustainability initiatives across the Central Valley, Fiji and the world. To learn more about The Wonderful Company and its core values, visit csr.wonderful.com.

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