MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nearly three quarters of P&C agents (74%) usually or always send AI-generated content to clients without editing it, and 82% say brand guidelines get bent to close deals as they demand faster, role-specific, and localized training

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Property and casualty (P&C) insurance agents have made AI part of how they talk to customers, often without a second look. Nearly three in four (74%) insurance agents usually or always send AI-generated content to clients without editing it first, including 36% who always do. Yet only 33% are very confident their AI use complies with the legal and compliance requirements of the organizations they sell for.

The findings come from a survey of 400 U.S. independent agents, including 125 insurance agents focused on P&C lines such as home, auto, liability, and renters insurance, conducted by CYPHER Learning.

Insurance agents send unedited AI content to clients more often than agents in the other industries surveyed: 74%, compared with 57% of real estate agents and 41% of financial advisors. Nearly half of insurance agents (46%) usually or always send AI-generated content unedited while also saying they aren't very confident their AI use is compliant.

AI is now part of the client conversation



62% of P&C insurance agents use AI tools daily.

Drafting client communications is the top use of AI among insurance agents (67%), followed by marketing and social content (66%), data entry and CRM updates (64%), and lead follow-up and scheduling (62%).

When they have a question about using AI at work, 86% of insurance agents turn to AI tools like ChatGPT themselves, compared with 71% who turn to official training or support from their organization. Only 27% say they're very likely to use AI tools provided by their organization rather than tools they find themselves, the lowest of the three industries.

Training is nearly universal, but mostly generic



98% of insurance agents say their organization has provided formal AI training, but most (58%) describe it as broad or general, compared with 40% who received role-specific training.

94% of insurance agents see training as a "box-checking exercise" and prefer to learn on the job.

AI skills and workflows is the type of training insurance agents say would be most valuable right now (63%), well ahead of technology and tools (46%) and brand guidelines (40%). That's higher than among real estate agents (53%) or financial advisors (46%). 85% agree that companies don't care about helping independent contractors like them develop AI skills, the highest of the three industries, and 86% believe they will probably need to switch careers at some point because of AI.

Brand standards are giving way in local markets



82% of insurance agents say they or someone else at their organization has bent or skipped brand guidelines to close a deal, and 45% say they've done it themselves.

83% say they've lost a client or deal because they lacked local market guidance or materials from the organization they sell for.

Only half (50%) strongly agree that the organization they sell for understands the difference between national brand standards and local market needs. Insurance agents are more likely than agents in other industries to say clearer brand guidelines would most improve their ability to build business (52%). Only 43% say their organization offers extensive localized training.

Better AI guidance would build more loyalty than better pay



76% say that if training takes too long, they're less likely to stay with the organization they sell for.

One in seven insurance agents (14%) say they're very likely to stop selling for their current organization in the next 12 months.

Better AI tools and guidance (61%) top the list of what would most increase insurance agents' loyalty, ahead of a better commission or compensation structure (51%), more support from leadership (48%) and a clearer career growth path (45%). Insurance agents want a mix of learning formats. Peer discussion forums (52%) and live lectures or presentations (47%) ranked highest, followed by on-demand videos and interactive videos (42% each), and one-on-one coaching (41%).

"For an insurance agent, a copy-and-paste AI message to a policyholder isn't just a typo risk, it's a compliance risk," said John Mazur, CEO of CYPHER Learning. "Agents are using AI every day because it helps them serve customers faster, and that's not going to change. What has to change is the guidance behind it. Carriers and agencies need to give agents trusted answers grounded in their own compliance rules and state requirements, a safe way to practice client conversations, and updates that reach every agent the day a rule changes, not weeks later."

What carriers, agencies and aggregators can do



Ground AI in approved guidance. Give agents on-the-job answers drawn from the organization's own compliance rules, product guides and brand standards, with sources cited and clear escalation to a manager, so they don't default to public AI tools.

Update agents as fast as the rules change. When state requirements or products change, push short, role-specific refreshers to every agent in hours, not weeks. Replace box-checking with practice. Let agents rehearse client conversations with feedback against approved guidance, and measure who is ready to perform, not just who finished a course.



Download the full report here.

Methodology

CYPHER Learning's 2026 Agents Survey was conducted in collaboration with Dataframe in September 2026 among 400 U.S. independent agents, including 125 insurance agents focused on property and casualty insurance. Participants were screened to ensure relevant roles within finance (n=125), insurance (n=125) and real estate (n=150), operating within networks of at least 50 agents or locations at nationwide firms. Qualifying roles included owner, principal operator, managing broker, agent, loan officer, producer, consultant, and advisor.

About CYPHER Learning

CYPHER Learning is the AI-native platform that puts company knowledge to work. Multi-brand enterprises, franchise networks, and training companies use CYPHER to train employees, franchisees, sales reps, partners and customers on a single platform. CYPHER Agent turns company knowledge into role-specific answers, coaching, practice, and learning, so new products and policy changes reach every learner in hours, not weeks. Global brands including Microsoft, McDonald's, Hyundai, Starbucks, and U-Haul rely on CYPHER Learning to onboard faster, keep every location consistent, and turn training into performance. Learn more at .

Media contact

Anna Rice

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