MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market opportunities center on systems integration, local production, technology transfer and co-production, emphasizing affordability, supply reliability and long-term support.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "UAE CUAS and Ballistic Missile Defence: Iran War Analysis, Solutions, and Industry Opportunity in Detail, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Arab Emirates is strengthening its counter-unmanned aerial systems and ballistic missile defence capabilities in response to the attack patterns, defensive performance and security pressures examined in the report. The analysis connects immediate operational requirements with procurement priorities, defence industry development and long-term market opportunities. It highlights the UAE's ambition to establish a resilient, locally supported defence ecosystem with greater control over production, critical technologies and essential supply chains.

Executive Summary

The report concludes that the UAE's air and missile defence strategy must extend beyond acquiring advanced equipment. Effective protection must also be affordable, sustainable and supported by reliable inventories, replenishment processes and domestic industrial capacity. Drawing on reported developments during the conflict with Iran, the analysis links defensive performance to procurement pressure, economic resilience and opportunities for international defence partnerships. Counter-unmanned aerial systems and ballistic missile defence are positioned as central elements of the UAE's broader national security and economic diversification priorities.

The aerial threat assessed in the report includes drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, with one-way attack drones representing the largest share of reported attacks. While high interception rates demonstrate the effectiveness of existing UAE air defence capabilities, sustained hostilities would create significant financial, logistical and industrial challenges. High interceptor costs, limited inventories and lengthy replacement cycles could restrict the ability to maintain protection during an extended conflict. The report therefore identifies affordability, production scale and supply chain reliability as critical measures of defence resilience.

Localisation is a major strategic priority. The UAE is seeking to reduce dependence on overseas defence suppliers through domestic participation, technology transfer, co-production and diversified international partnerships. Tawazun Council, EDGE Group and global defence companies have important roles in expanding local manufacturing, research and development. However, the report differentiates local assembly from full industrial independence. Continued reliance on imported semiconductors, specialist sensors, software and other critical components remains a significant constraint. Additive manufacturing could improve production flexibility and shorten selected supply chains, but it cannot eliminate dependence on advanced foreign technologies and materials.

Systems integration represents another substantial opportunity in the UAE defence market. The report emphasises interoperability, adaptable platforms and the effective coordination of technologies from multiple suppliers. International agreements demonstrate how urgent procurement can be combined with localisation, technology access and longer-term industrial development. Successful partnerships will need to provide more than individual products, with priority placed on integration, training, maintenance, reliable support and measurable contributions to domestic capability.

Environmental performance will also influence future procurement decisions. Heat, dust and atmospheric conditions may affect the operation and efficiency of directed-energy technologies, requiring systems to be tested and adapted for local conditions. Suppliers able to demonstrate reliability, scalability and continuing technical support will be better positioned to address UAE counter-drone and missile defence requirements.

The report anticipates increased UAE defence expenditure and sustained investment in counter-unmanned aerial systems, counter-drone technologies and ballistic missile defence. Domestic production is expected to assume a greater role in counter-drone capability development, while advanced missile defence systems will remain more dependent on international suppliers. The preferred strategic direction combines sustainable costs, scalable local manufacturing, secure technology access and dependable global cooperation, creating opportunities for companies that can support both immediate protection and long-term industrial resilience.

Companies Featured



Aaronia

ADASI

Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO)

Airbus

Al Seer Marine

Ansar Allah

BAE Systems

Bliksem EXO Consortium

Boeing

Calidus

China Poly Technologies

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO)

Destinus

Diehl Defence

Divergent

Dubai Silicon Oasis

EASA

EDGE Group

Elbit Systems

Electro Optic Systems (EOS)

Elta

Emirates Airlines

EPI

Etihad Airways

Generation 5 Holding (Gen5)

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

HALCON

Hanwha

Hanwha Aerospace

Hanwha Systems

Honeywell

International Golden Group (IGG)

International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

L3Harris Technologies

LAHAB

LIG Nex1

Limbach

LinkedIn

Lockheed Martin

Mado

MARSS

MBDA

Mubadala

NATO

NIMR

Northrop Grumman

OpenWorks

Paradigm 3D

Perennial Autonomy

PGZ

Project Eagle

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Raytheon

Raytheon Emirates

Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall Air Defence AG

Rheinmetall Italia SpA

Robin Radar

Roboze

RTX Corporation

Saab

Safran

Samsung

Sanad

Sener

Shielders Advanced Industries

SIGN4L

Sindan Center of Excellence

SkyFall

SpectrumAdvisory.Solutions

SRC

Strata Manufacturing

TAF Industries

Tawazun Council / Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement / Offsets Group

Technology Innovation Institute (TII)

Telefly

Terra Drone Corporation

Thales

Third Eye Systems

TSMC

UAE Air Force and Air Defence (AFAD)

UAE Armed Forces

UAE Government

UAE Ministry of Defence

Ukrainian General Staff

Ukrainian Ministry of Defence

United States Army

United States Government

United States Missile Defense Agency

United States State Department

WB Group World Bank

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900