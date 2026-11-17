MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First Rhode Islanders Now Connected to GoNetspeed's Multigigabit Fiber Speeds

NEWPORT, R.I., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoNetspeed, the Northeast's largest independent fiber internet provider, today announced that its first Newport customers are now connected to its 100% fiber-optic network, marking a major milestone in the company's expansion into Rhode Island. Residents and businesses in the initial service areas can now enjoy ultrafast, reliable internet speeds of up to 6 gigabits.

With its future-proof fiber-optic network now serving customers in Newport, GoNetspeed continues to expand service throughout the community, with plans to bring fiber internet access to more than 8,200 homes and businesses. Those interested in service can visit gonetspeed.com/ri/newport to check availability, sign up, and stay informed as service expands to additional neighborhoods.

“Today marks an exciting milestone for Newport and GoNetspeed as we connect our first customers in the community to our fiber network,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed President and CEO.“When we first announced our investment in Newport, we committed to delivering speeds of up to 2 gigabits. Today, we're proud to go beyond that commitment by launching service with speeds of up to 6 gigabits, providing residents and businesses with even faster connectivity than originally planned.”

Earlier this year, GoNetspeed began construction in Newport, marking the company's first fiber network expansion into Rhode Island. Backed by GoNetspeed's $3.9 million investment and a $9 million award from the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation's Capital Projects Fund (CPF), the project is bringing advanced fiber-optic connectivity to homes and businesses throughout the city.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is accelerating the expansion of its fiber networks across 11 states, including Rhode Island. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 6 Gbps. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

This project is being supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number CPFFN0169 awarded to the RI Commerce Corporation by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the Northeast and is nationally recognized for ISP gaming speeds. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Bartholomai

502.821.6784

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