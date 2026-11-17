The Germany data center market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.54% from 2025 to 2031, supported by rising demand for cloud services, artificial intelligence, machine learning, colocation capacity, and high-density computing infrastructure. The report provides detailed analysis of data center investment, facility area, power capacity, colocation revenue, market trends, growth constraints, and development opportunities across Germany.

GERMANY DATA CENTER MARKET - KEY HIGHLIGHTS



New entrants, including Bluestar Data Centre, Data Castle, Data4, maincubes SECURE DATACENTERS, SDC Capital Partners, Mainova WebHouse, STACK Infrastructure, and VIRTUS Data Centres, are investing in new facilities across the country.

Frankfurt remains Germany's primary data center hub but faces land scarcity caused by rapid industrial expansion and limited development space. Berlin, Munich, Hamburg, Cologne, and Dusseldorf are attracting increased investment as operators pursue alternative locations with access to power, connectivity, and growing digital demand.

New facilities are being designed for ultra-low PUE, high-density AI deployments, and waste-heat reuse. In January 2025, Data Center Partners announced a 17 MW data center in Munich featuring a 30MVA utility feed and a targeted PUE of 1.2. The project is designed to support AI and ML workloads while supplying reusable heat for local sustainability initiatives. Engineering firms are adopting modular construction, prefabrication, and accelerated delivery models to meet capacity requirements. Coordination among contractors, consultants, utilities, and government authorities remains essential for planning approvals, environmental compliance, and power allocation.

RESEARCH COVERAGE AND BENEFITS

The report evaluates Germany data center market size by investment, facility area, power capacity, and colocation revenue. It examines investment activity among colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators and provides forecasts for IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling, and general construction services.



Coverage of 194 existing data center facilities and 43 upcoming facilities across more than 30 cities.

Comparison of existing and upcoming data center area and IT load capacity.

Germany data center colocation revenue forecasts from 2022 to 2031.

Retail and wholesale colocation revenue, pricing, and growth analysis.

Investment analysis by city, facility area, and power capacity.

Assessment of market trends, growth drivers, investment opportunities, development barriers, and industry prospects.

Business profiles and product portfolios of data center investors, IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, and support infrastructure suppliers. Analysis of demand and supply conditions supported by a transparent research methodology.

COMPETITIVE AND VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Germany's data center ecosystem includes established operators, global technology suppliers, engineering specialists, and infrastructure manufacturers. Leading operators and investors include AtlasEdge, China Mobile International, CloudHQ, Colt Data Centre Services, CyrusOne, Digital Realty, EdgeConneX, Equinix, Global Switch, Iron Mountain, NTT DATA, Telehouse, Vantage Data Centres, and Yondr.

IT infrastructure providers such as Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Lenovo, NetApp, and NVIDIA support cloud-driven and AI-optimized environments through servers, storage platforms, networking systems, and accelerated computing hardware.

Construction and engineering participants include AECOM, Arup, Collen Construction, DPR Construction, Ethos Engineering, HOCHTIEF, ICT Facilities, Lupp Group, Max Bogl, Mercury, M+W Group (EXYTE), SPIE, Winthrop Technologies, and Zech Group. These companies support facility design, modular development, installation, commissioning, and project delivery.

Support infrastructure providers include ABB, Airedale, Caterpillar, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Piller Power Systems, Rehlko, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Socomec Group, STULZ, and Vertiv. Their market presence is strengthened by local service teams, regional manufacturing capabilities, and long-term maintenance contracts.

Emerging participants such as Argaman Group, Aroundtown, Data Center Partners, DataHall, dataR GmbH, Lidl, NEOIX, PGIM Real Estate, and SDC Capital Partners demonstrate continued interest in German data center development. Their entry is increasing competition and encouraging investment in flexible colocation services, energy efficiency, and advanced infrastructure.

EXISTING AND UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

The report compares existing and planned facilities in Frankfurt and other German cities by data center area and power capacity. This geographic assessment identifies where new capacity is expected to enter the market during 2026-2031 and highlights the expansion of investment beyond Frankfurt.

MARKET SEGMENTATION



IT Infrastructure: Servers, storage systems, and network infrastructure.

Electrical Infrastructure: UPS systems, generators, transfer switches & switchgears, PDUs, and other electrical infrastructure.

Mechanical Infrastructure: Cooling systems, rack cabinets, and other mechanical infrastructure.

Cooling Systems: CRAC & CRAH units, chiller units, cooling towers, condensers & dry coolers, and other cooling units.

General Construction: Core & shell development, installation & commissioning services, engineering & building design, fire detection & suppression systems, physical security, and Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM).

Tier Standard: Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV. Geography: Frankfurt and other cities across Germany.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Key Attributes

