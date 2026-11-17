Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Denmark Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Denmark data center market is projected to reach USD 3.19 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 8.52% from 2025 to 2031. Growth is supported by rising demand for colocation and hyperscale capacity, competitive construction costs, government incentives, strong data protection requirements, and continued investment from global technology companies and data center operators.

DENMARK DATA CENTER MARKET - KEY HIGHLIGHTS



Denmark has approximately 33 operational colocation data centers, with most facilities developed according to Tier III standards.

Copenhagen is the country's primary data center hub, hosting around 17 active facilities and 4 upcoming developments. Additional investment is expanding capacity across other Danish cities.

Data center construction costs average approximately $10-$12 million per MW, making Denmark comparatively cost-effective within the Nordic region.

Government initiatives, including the R&D Tax Reduction Scheme, support data center development and operations. The Danish Data Protection Act also establishes requirements for secure data storage and processing.

Growing demand has attracted international operators and new entrants, including Prime Data Centers, atNorth, ECO-LocaXion, Edora, GARBE Data Centers, and Thylander. The development pipeline includes 11 identified upcoming facilities across coverage of more than 14 locations.

MARKET INVESTMENT AND DEVELOPMENT

The report assesses data center investment by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators, including market size by investment, facility area, power capacity, and colocation revenue. It also evaluates existing and upcoming data center area and IT load capacity across Copenhagen and other locations.

Market activity continues to include major corporate transactions and expansion announcements. In February 2026, Equinix and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board announced the acquisition of atNorth for approximately $4.2 billion. Under the agreement, CPP is expected to own 60% of the company, while Equinix is expected to hold 40%.

In December 2025, Microsoft announced plans for a state-of-the-art data center region in West Jutland, covering three locations in the Varde and Esbjerg municipalities. The double-digit billion-dollar investment represents Microsoft's largest commitment in Denmark during its 36-year presence in the country.

REPORT COVERAGE

The report provides forecasts and analysis of Denmark data center market share, investment activity, demand and supply, growth opportunities, industry restraints, and emerging trends. Coverage includes existing and upcoming facilities, colocation revenue and pricing from 2022-2031, and investment forecasts for the following segments:



IT infrastructure: Server infrastructure, storage infrastructure, and network infrastructure.

Electrical infrastructure: UPS systems, generators, transfer switches & switchgears, PDUs, and other electrical infrastructure.

Mechanical infrastructure: Cooling systems, rack cabinets, and other mechanical infrastructure.

Cooling systems: CRAC and CRAH, chillers, cooling towers, condensers and dry coolers, and other cooling units.

General construction: Core & shell development, installation & commissioning services, building & engineering design, fire detection & suppression systems, physical security, and Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM). Tier standards: Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV facilities.

The research also includes business overviews and product offerings from prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure companies, investors, and new market entrants. Its methodology examines market demand, supply, facility development, power capacity, and investment patterns.

DENMARK DATA CENTER VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Established data center investors include Apple, AtlasEdge, Bulk Infrastructure, Cibicom A/S, Digital Realty, GlobalConnect, Google, JN Data, Kolo DC, Meta, Microsoft, Telia Group, and Vaultica Data Centers.

Major IT infrastructure providers covered include Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Lenovo, NetApp, and NVIDIA. The construction ecosystem includes Arup, Caverion, Collen Construction, Coromatic AB, COWI, Dornan, Exyte, John Sisk & Son, Mace, Mercury, MT Hojgaard Danmark, Per Aarsleff A/S, Ramboll, and Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB), among others.

Support infrastructure vendors include ABB, Alfa Laval, Caterpillar, Cummins, Danfoss, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Hitachi Energy, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Munters, Rittal, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ, Systemair Group, Toshiba Corporation, UniCool International, and Vertiv.

KEY QUESTIONS ADDRESSED



How large will the Denmark data center market become by 2031?

How much power capacity will be added across Denmark during 2026-2031?

Which trends, incentives, investments, and infrastructure requirements are driving market growth?

How are existing and upcoming facilities distributed between Copenhagen and other Danish cities? Which operators, investors, infrastructure providers, and construction companies are shaping the competitive landscape?

Key Attributes

