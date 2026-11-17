Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Poland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Poland data center market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.19% from 2024 to 2031, supported by rising cloud adoption, artificial intelligence workloads, digital transformation, and demand for scalable colocation services. Poland has become a major data center hub in Central and Eastern Europe, with approximately 61 operating colocation facilities across more than 13 cities.

Warsaw remains the country's primary data center location, hosting around 31 facilities. However, investment is increasingly extending to Krakow, Wroclaw, Gdansk, Poznan, Lodz, and other regional markets. This geographic expansion is strengthening Poland's position as a strategic destination for hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data center development.

Key Market Highlights



Retail colocation revenue reached approximately $288 million in 2025, compared with wholesale colocation revenue of $188 million. Retail demand is supported by SMEs, IT service providers, edge deployments, and organizations requiring flexible capacity.

By 2031, wholesale colocation is projected to account for more than 63.1% of total colocation investment, while retail colocation is expected to represent approximately 36.9%.

Leading colocation providers include Atman, Beyond.pl, Data4, Equinix, Netia, Orange Business, Polcom, T-Mobile, Vantage Data Centers, and 3S Group.

The report identifies 61 existing facilities and six upcoming facilities, with coverage spanning Warsaw and other established and emerging data center cities. Investment analysis covers facility area, IT load capacity, power capacity, colocation revenue, infrastructure spending, and market forecasts through 2031.

Market Investment and Infrastructure Analysis

The report evaluates data center investment in Poland across colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. It provides market sizing based on investment value, facility area, power capacity, and colocation revenue. Existing and upcoming facilities are assessed by data center area and IT load capacity, providing insight into capacity additions across Warsaw and regional cities.

Colocation analysis includes revenue forecasts from 2022 to 2031, retail and wholesale revenue, pricing trends, and investment shares. The report also examines spending across IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, and general construction services.

Infrastructure coverage includes servers, storage systems, network infrastructure, UPS systems, generators, transfer switches & switchgears, PDUs, cooling systems, rack cabinets, CRAC & CRAH units, chiller units, cooling towers, condensers & dry coolers. General construction analysis encompasses Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Engineering & Building Design, Fire Detection & Suppression Systems, Physical Security, and Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM). Facilities are also assessed by Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV standards.

Competitive and Vendor Landscape

Poland's data center ecosystem includes global technology vendors, regional construction specialists, support infrastructure suppliers, established operators, and new market entrants. IT infrastructure providers supply servers, storage, networking platforms, and AI-optimized hardware for high-density and cloud-driven environments. Prominent vendors include Atos, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Vantara, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Inspur, Lenovo, NetApp, NVIDIA, and Everpure.

Data center construction contractors & sub-contractors covered in the report include AODC, PORR Group, Warbud, STRABAG, Techko, and Turner & Townsend. Engineering and construction companies are increasingly using modular construction and prefabrication to accelerate deployment schedules while meeting planning, environmental, and power allocation requirements.

Support infrastructure providers include 3M, ABB, AERMEC, Airedale by Modine, Alfa Laval, Carrier, Caterpillar, Condair, Cummins, Daikin Applied, Delta Electronics, Eaton, HITEC Power Protection, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Perkins Engines, Pillar Power Systems, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ, and Vertiv. Many maintain local service teams, regional manufacturing capabilities, and long-term maintenance agreements.

Key data center investors and operators include 3S Group, Adgar Investments & Development, Artnet, Asseco Data Systems, Atman, Beyond.pl, Comarch, Dataspace, dcenter.pl, DataHouse, Data4, Equinix, Exea Data Center, EdgeConneX, IQ PL, Inea, Korbank, Mevspace, Netia, Orange Business, Polcom, Talex, T-Mobile, and Vantage Data Centers. New entrants such as 1911 Data Centres, GREYKITE, and Switch Datacenters indicate growing demand for advanced and flexible colocation capacity.

In March 2026, Polish construction company Budimex announced plans to develop and operate its own data center. The company is assessing potential locations across Poland and holding preliminary discussions with Microsoft and Google regarding scalability and operational stability.

Why Purchase the Report?



Access detailed Poland data center market size and forecast data covering investment, area, power capacity, and colocation revenue.

Review existing and upcoming third-party facilities across more than 13 cities.

Assess retail and wholesale colocation revenue, pricing, capacity, and investment trends.

Analyze infrastructure investment by IT, electrical, mechanical, cooling, and construction categories.

Identify market growth drivers, investment opportunities, development constraints, and competitive trends.

Examine the business profiles and product offerings of infrastructure vendors, contractors, support providers, investors, and operators. Understand projected power capacity additions across Poland from 2026 to 2031.

The report answers critical questions about the size of the Poland data center market, the cities included in the analysis, the factors driving industry growth, and the MW of power capacity expected to be added between 2026 and 2031.

Key Attributes

