The Latin America data center construction market size by investment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.92% from 2025 to 2031. Growth is being supported by cloud adoption, artificial intelligence, digitalization, rising internet traffic, 5G deployment and increased demand for hyperscale and colocation capacity. The report identifies Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina as important markets for regional data center development.

Sustainability and Renewable Energy Shape Data Center Investment

Sustainability has become a central consideration in Latin America data center construction. Government policies, corporate carbon-reduction commitments and access to renewable power are encouraging operators to develop energy-efficient facilities and adopt low-carbon technologies. These conditions are strengthening Latin America's position as a destination for green data center infrastructure.

In November 2025, Google agreed to purchase 200,000 tons of carbon removal credits from Brazilian reforestation startup Mombak. The initiative supports large-scale restoration of degraded Amazon land and incorporates AI-driven biodiversity monitoring through Google DeepMind. The agreement highlights Brazil's expanding role in nature-based carbon removal and environmental technology.

Chile is also advancing renewable-powered digital infrastructure. The country aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and has pursued the conversion of coal-fired units under the Ministry of Energy's Decarbonization Plan. In January 2025, ODATA signed a 100% renewable PPA with Atlas Renewable Energy for its 28MW ST01 data center. Power will be supplied through Atlas's 1.5GW solar and storage portfolio, supporting ODATA's renewable energy objectives in Chile.

AI, Cloud Services and Digitalization Accelerate Capacity Demand

Brazil's digital economy continues to expand, with internet penetration exceeding 86.5% in 2025 and more than 184 million users nationwide. Demand for cloud computing and AI-driven services is prompting additional infrastructure investment. In September 2025, Alibaba Cloud announced plans to open its first Brazilian data center as part of an expansion across eight global locations.

Argentina is attracting investment in AI-focused infrastructure, including high-density capacity, GPU-ready environments and upgraded power and cooling systems. In May 2025, the Argentine government promoted plans to establish the country as a major international AI center by emphasizing available land, competitive energy costs and a business environment designed to attract global technology companies.

Chile is strengthening its position as a regional digital innovation hub through its Digital Transformation Strategy 2035. The strategy prioritizes digital skills, cybersecurity, technology-enabled public services and international technology partnerships.

Mexico also represents a significant growth market. Data center demand is being driven by AI, IoT, big data, 5G connectivity, digital platforms, government initiatives and rising mobile and social media usage. These factors are expected to increase data traffic and create further requirements for cloud, colocation and enterprise infrastructure.

Infrastructure and Construction Trends



Electrical infrastructure is evolving through improvements in UPS systems, generators, transfer switches & switchgears and related equipment. HVO fuel for generator sets is gaining attention as operators seek to reduce emissions.

Nickel-Zinc (NiZn) and Sodium-Ion UPS batteries are attracting interest due to their power density, safety and sustainability characteristics.

Liquid cooling is becoming a key investment priority as AI and compute-intensive workloads increase rack density and thermal requirements. ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), Scala Data Centers and Ascenty are among the operators deploying scalable, energy-efficient infrastructure for high-performance computing.

Brazil is expected to remain the region's largest data center construction market by power capacity, accounting for approximately 36% of capacity in 2031. The country continues to secure large-scale projects from cloud providers, colocation operators and technology companies. Cirion Technologies plans to develop its RIO2 facility on an approximately 300,000 sq ft site in Rio de Janeiro, with the project expected to provide around 60 MW of power capacity. In February 2026, Microsoft launched two new data halls in Sao Paulo as part of its $2.7 billion commitment to AI and cloud infrastructure in Brazil.

Competitive Landscape

The Latin America data center construction market includes established investors such as Actis, Ascenty, Amazon Web Services, Cirion Technologies, Claro, EdgeConneX, Elea Data Centers, Equinix, Google, KIO Data Centers, Microsoft, ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), Scala Data Centers and Tecto Data Centers. New entrants include 247 Data Centers, Ada Infrastructure, Atlantic Data Centers, Ava Telecom, CloudHQ, Fermaca Networks, Layer 9 Data Centers, MDC Data Centers, OpenAI & Sur Energy, Surfix Data Center, Terranova and TECfusions.

Major support infrastructure providers covered in the report include ABB, Alfa Laval, ASSA ABLOY, Axis Communications, Bosch, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ and Vertiv. The contractor and subcontractor landscape includes AECOM, Aceco TI, DLR Group, Fluor Corporation, Gensler, Jacobs Engineering, Quark, Racional Engenharia, Turner & Townsend and Turner Construction.

Report Coverage

The report analyzes investment across hyperscale, colocation and enterprise data centers. Infrastructure coverage includes electrical systems, mechanical systems and general construction. Detailed categories include UPS systems, generators, PDUs, cooling systems, racks, Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Engineering & Building Design, Fire Detection & Suppression, Physical Security and DCIM/BMS Solutions.

Cooling analysis covers CRAC & CRAH Units, Chillers Units, cooling towers, condensers, dry coolers and other equipment, along with Air-based Cooling Technique and Liquid-based Cooling Technique. The report also evaluates Tier I & Tier II, Tier III and Tier IV facilities across Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and the Rest of Latin America.

The findings provide insight into market size by investment and area, projected power capacity through 2031, growth drivers, emerging construction technologies, sustainability initiatives and the competitive strategies shaping the Latin America data center construction market.

Key Attributes

