The Philippines elevator and escalator market for new installations is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.11% from 2025 to 2031, according to the report. Market expansion will be supported by infrastructure investment, urbanization, residential construction, commercial development, green building initiatives, and technological advancements in vertical transportation systems.

Technology and Sustainability Create Market Opportunities

Elevator and escalator manufacturers in the Philippines are introducing technologies designed to improve safety, energy efficiency, reliability, and passenger experience. Enhanced braking systems, intelligent door controls, emergency response solutions, and real-time equipment monitoring are helping building operators reduce operational risks and address potential faults more quickly.

Data analytics and artificial intelligence are also supporting predictive maintenance services and long-term service contracts. These capabilities can improve equipment availability, extend system lifecycles, and strengthen recurring service revenue for market participants.

Sustainable construction is creating further opportunities as developers respond to environmental regulations, higher energy costs, and increased demand for green buildings. Certification frameworks such as BERDE are encouraging environmentally responsible design, construction, and building operation. In response, elevator and escalator suppliers are prioritizing regenerative drives, gearless traction systems, and advanced controls that reduce energy consumption and lifecycle emissions.

Infrastructure and Real Estate Investment Support Demand

The Philippine government allocated $22 billion for infrastructure and capital expenditures in its 2025 budget, following $26 billion in infrastructure expenditure under the executed 2024 budget for the "Build, Better, More" program. Planned bridges, road networks, airport modernization projects, public facilities, and transit infrastructure are expected to generate demand for new elevator and escalator installations.

Residential construction is another important market driver. Economic growth, urbanization, and an expanding middle class are supporting demand for condominiums, apartments, and high-rise housing in Bonifacio Global City, Makati, Quezon City, and other densely populated areas. Government housing programs and industry efforts to construct 7 million homes between 2023 and 2030 may further increase demand for passenger elevators.

Commercial construction across Metro Manila, Cebu, and Davao is also expanding, particularly in the retail, office, hospitality, and mixed-use segments. New shopping centers, office towers, hotels, and integrated developments require efficient vertical mobility systems. Retail projects such as SM City Zamboanga, which opened in 2026, illustrate the continuing investment in commercial floor space and related transportation equipment.

Market Challenges

A shortage of skilled engineers, technicians, construction workers, and equipment operators could delay elevator and escalator installation, maintenance, and modernization projects. The construction industry needed to recruit more than two million workers by the end of 2025 to keep pace with demand. Continued labor constraints may increase project costs and make it more difficult for contractors to retain qualified personnel.

Rising construction costs also present a market restraint. Inflation, higher wages, global uncertainty, material price increases, and exchange-rate volatility have raised the cost of imported steel, electronic components, and vertical transportation equipment. The Philippine peso depreciated by 10.5% against the US dollar in 2022, appreciated by 1.0% in 2023, and weakened by 4.2% in 2024. Higher costs may prompt developers to reduce project scale, limit building height, or postpone investment decisions.

Philippines Elevator and Escalator Market Segmentation



Machine-room-less elevators held one of the largest shares by machine type in 2025. New installations in this segment are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% through 2031.

Passenger elevators represented the largest carriage type segment in 2025, supported by residential, commercial, and mixed-use construction.

Residential buildings generated the largest volume of new elevator installations, reflecting continued high-rise and apartment development.

Parallel escalators recorded the largest new installation volume and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% from 2025 to 2031. Commercial properties represented the largest escalator end-user segment, including shopping malls, airports, transit hubs, hotels, convention centers, offices, and mixed-use developments.

Notable product innovation includes the KONE MonoSpace DX machine room-less elevator for low-rise and mid-rise buildings. The system uses the energy-efficient KONE EcoDisc hoisting motor and removes the need for a separate machine room, helping developers conserve building space.

Competitive Landscape

Otis Worldwide Corporation, KONE Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schindler Group, Hitachi Ltd., and Fujitec Co., Ltd. collectively account for approximately 75% of the Philippines elevator and escalator market value. The remaining market is distributed among regional manufacturers, local suppliers, and smaller international brands.

In 2025, Jardine Schindler Group announced the installation of 67 elevators and escalators at Solaire Resort North in Metro Manila. The project included 14 service elevators, 3 cargo lifts, and 3 VIP elevators using Schindler SLIM technology and Schindler Lobby Vision.

Key Vendors



Otis

KONE

TK Elevator

Schindler

Mitsubishi Electric

Hyundai Elevator

Hitachi Fujitec

Other prominent vendors include Cibes Lift AB, Aritco Lift AB, Ecolift Elevator & Escalator Corporation, Nippon Elevator, Sigma Elevators, SEC Elevator Co., Ltd, Kalea Lifts, and Dazen Elevator Co., Ltd.

The report analyzes elevator machine types, carriage types, capacities, and end-users, along with escalator product types and end-user applications. It also provides insights into market opportunities, installed base projections, growth rates, competitive positioning, and the leading companies shaping the Philippines elevator and escalator industry through 2031.

Key Attributes

