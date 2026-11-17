The Saudi Arabia elevator and escalator market is projected to grow steadily, with new installations expanding at a CAGR of 3.73% from 2025 to 2031. According to the report, demand is being supported by rapid urbanization, population growth, major infrastructure investment, tourism expansion, and the adoption of advanced elevator technologies.

AI and Connected Technologies Create New Market Opportunities

Artificial intelligence is reshaping Saudi Arabia's vertical transportation industry by improving equipment safety, reliability, energy performance, and service quality. AI-enabled systems analyze real-time sensor data to identify maintenance requirements and reduce unplanned downtime. Global companies including KONE and Otis have introduced AI-based predictive maintenance capabilities in Saudi Arabia and other international markets.

Manufacturers are also integrating IoT connectivity, destination control systems, energy management features, and advanced service platforms. These technologies are contributing to higher average selling prices while strengthening customer retention through long-term maintenance contracts. Continued digitalization is expected to support a more efficient and sustainable Saudi Arabia elevator and escalator market.

Urbanization and Construction Investment Support Demand

Saudi Arabia's population reached approximately 36 million in 2025, with about 83% living in urban areas. This demographic shift is increasing investment in housing, transportation, utilities, and public infrastructure. More than 2.6 million new housing units are expected to be required by 2030, creating substantial opportunities for passenger elevator installations.

Riyadh remains a major center of development, with its population exceeding 7.8 million in 2024 and forecast to surpass nine million by 2035. Makkah, Madinah, Dammam, and Jeddah are also experiencing sustained urban growth, supporting elevator and escalator demand across residential, commercial, institutional, and transportation projects.

The construction sector added 3,800 new licenses in 2025, bringing the total to 8,900. Vision 2030 developments, including NEOM and The Line, are expected to reinforce market growth alongside the continued expansion of Saudi Arabia's non-oil economy.

Tourism, Hospitality, and Logistics Drive Installations

Tourism growth is increasing the need for elevators, escalators, and moving walkways in hotels, airports, transit hubs, retail destinations, and religious infrastructure. Saudi Arabia welcomed approximately 30 million inbound tourists in 2025, while total visitor numbers reached about 122 million. The Kingdom also aims to accommodate 30 million Umrah pilgrims annually by 2030.

Hotel development in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Madinah is expected to generate additional demand throughout the forecast period. Religious tourism, which contributes approximately USD 12 billion annually, will remain an important source of investment in high-capacity vertical transportation systems.

Industrial zones, logistics hubs, ports, and manufacturing facilities are creating further opportunities for freight elevators and industrial escalators. In February 2025, MODON and the National Center for Privatization and Public-Private Partnerships opened an Expression of Interest for a logistics zone in Dammam 2nd Industrial City. Foreign industrial investment, including TrinaTracker's planned manufacturing facility in Jeddah's 3rd Industrial City, is also expected to support demand.

Market Segmentation Highlights



Machine-room-less elevators represented one of the largest shares of total elevator installations in 2025. New installations in this segment are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.02%.

Passenger elevators led the carriage type segment, supported by residential, commercial, and mixed-use construction.

Residential buildings accounted for the largest elevator installation volume in 2025, driven by high-rise housing and apartment development.

Parallel escalators recorded the highest installation volume and are projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.73% from 2025 to 2031. Commercial properties led escalator demand, including shopping malls, airports, hotels, convention centers, office towers, and integrated mixed-use projects.

Labor and Construction Costs Present Market Challenges

A shortage of skilled technicians remains a significant constraint. The rapid development of giga projects, including NEOM, Red Sea, and Diriyah, has increased competition for qualified installation and maintenance personnel. Limited labor availability may delay project delivery, raise operating expenses, and affect installation schedules.

Construction costs were projected to increase by 5% to 7% in 2025 due to supply chain disruption and labor shortages. Red Sea shipping challenges also contributed to estimated construction material price increases of 25% to 50%. These pressures may lead some developers, particularly small and medium-sized companies, to postpone or reduce vertical transportation investments.

Competitive Landscape

Otis, KONE, Mitsubishi Electric, Schindler, and Hitachi are among the leading companies in the Saudi Arabia elevator and escalator market. Other key participants include TK Elevator, Hyundai Elevator, Fujitec, Toshiba Elevator & Building Systems Corporation, Orana, KLEEMANN, Gulf Elevators & Escalators Company, Alfa Lifts, and SEC Elevator Co., Ltd.

In December 2024, KONE launched its High-Rise MiniSpaceTM DX elevator featuring KONE UltraRope, which is 80% lighter than traditional steel rope and offers greater durability. In November 2024, KONE secured an airport modernization order covering 30 KONE MonoSpace elevators, 31 KONE EcoMod escalators, 14 KONE EcoMod auto walks, and 11 additional KONE MonoSpace elevators at King Fahd International Airport, with delivery scheduled for Q4 2025.

The report provides analysis by elevator machine type, carriage type, capacity, and end-user, as well as escalator product type and end-user. It also examines installed base forecasts, competitive positioning, technology trends, growth opportunities, and the factors influencing market performance through 2031.

Key Attributes

