The Thailand elevator and escalator market is projected to expand steadily, with new installations expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.20% from 2025 to 2031. According to the report, sustained urbanization, construction industry growth, commercial infrastructure investment, and redevelopment across key economic zones will support demand throughout the forecast period.

Market performance will depend on the stability of public and private sector capital expenditure, the expansion of service networks, and suppliers' ability to provide cost-competitive systems without compromising reliability, safety, or long-term lifecycle value. Demand is expected to remain strongest across commercial buildings, residential developments, transportation networks, hospitality properties, and integrated mixed-use projects.

Thailand Elevator and Escalator Market Trends

The competitive landscape is tiered according to technological capabilities, brand positioning, pricing, and service infrastructure. Established multinational manufacturers retain a strong market presence, while low-cost Chinese manufacturers are expanding their participation. However, Chinese suppliers still account for less than 10% of the overall market and are primarily active in price-sensitive low- to mid-rise residential and smaller commercial projects.

Pricing pressure remains a major challenge, particularly in entry-level and mid-market segments. After-sales service is also a critical competitive factor, requiring continued investment in trained technicians, spare parts logistics, digital monitoring platforms, and nationwide maintenance coverage.

Escalator Market Outlook



Parallel escalators represented the largest volume of new installations in 2025 and are forecast to record the highest incremental growth during 2025-2031.

Demand is being driven by installations in shopping malls, metro stations, airports, and large commercial complexes requiring efficient passenger movement and high traffic capacity. Commercial applications accounted for the largest share of escalator installations in 2025, supported by shopping malls, department stores, airports, transit hubs, hotels, convention centers, office towers, and mixed-use developments.

Vendor Landscape

Otis Worldwide Corporation, KONE Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schindler Group, Hitachi Ltd., and Fujitec Co., Ltd. are the six leading vendors in the Thailand elevator and escalator market. Together, they account for more than 75% of total market value, reflecting a moderately concentrated competitive environment.

Otis holds an estimated value share of approximately 13%, although the difference between the leading suppliers remains narrow. Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, and KONE maintain strong positions, particularly in mid- to high-rise residential and commercial developments. Schindler and Fujitec form an established second tier of multinational manufacturers, while regional and Chinese companies continue to compete through pricing and targeted product offerings.

Recent Market Developments



In August 2024, Otis Thailand introduced its Gen3 digitally connected elevator platform in Bangkok. The next-generation system incorporates cloud connectivity and the Otis ONE IoT monitoring platform to support predictive maintenance, performance visibility, enhanced telemetry, and building-system integration.

In 2024, KONE launched the KONE High-Rise MiniSpace DX elevator in Southeast Asia, addressing infrastructure modernization, taller buildings, customization requirements, and sustainability priorities.

In January 2025, TK Elevator highlighted its Universal Service platform in Thailand. The company maintains more than 740 elevator and escalator units across Bangkok metro and railway locations, including TK Elevator equipment and third-party systems. In 2025, Schindler signed a Master Services and Supplies Agreement with Accor covering nine Asian markets, including Thailand. The agreement includes new installations, modernization, maintenance, and servicing.

Key Vendors



Otis

KONE

TK Elevator

Schindler

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitachi

Hyundai Elevator Fujitec

Other Prominent Vendors



Cibes Lift AB

Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation

Stannah Lifts

Thai Ji Elevator Co., Ltd.

Kalea Lifts

Artico Lifts

Koyo Elevator Co., Ltd. Canny Elevator Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation

The elevator market is segmented by machine type into hydraulic and pneumatic, machine room traction, machine room less traction, climbing elevators, industrial elevators, and other systems. Carriage categories include passenger and freight elevators. Capacity segments range from 2-15 persons to 34 persons and above. Major end-users include commercial, residential, industrial, public transit, institutional, and infrastructure projects.

The escalator market is segmented by product type into parallel, multi parallel, walkway, and crisscross configurations. End-user categories include public transit, commercial, institutional, infrastructure, and industrial applications.

Key Questions Addressed



What is the projected growth rate of the Thailand elevator and escalator market?

Which companies are the leading market participants?

What was the installed base in Thailand in 2024?

How large is the Thailand elevator and escalator market? Which opportunities are expected to influence market growth through 2031?

Key Attributes

