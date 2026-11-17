MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Reports $97,281 in Net Income, $442,223 in Operating Cash Flow and Significant Growth in Assets Following Strategic Acquisitions

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family Office of America, Inc. (OTC: FOFA), a growing provider of integrated family office, accounting, tax and wealth management services, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, reporting substantial revenue growth, positive year-to-date net income, improved operating performance and continued expansion of its business platform.

The Company's latest quarterly filing reflects meaningful progress in executing its strategy of acquiring established accounting and CPA practices and integrating those businesses into a broader family office services platform.

Strong Financial Performance

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, Family Office of America reported:



Revenue of $1,713,564, representing the Company's transition into a revenue-generating operating business.

Gross profit of $1,233,820, reflecting a gross margin of approximately 72%.

Operating income of $108,912, compared with an operating loss of $257,955 during the comparable nine-month period in 2025.

Net income of $97,281, compared with a net loss of $249,493 in the prior-year period. Positive cash flow from operating activities of $442,223, compared with negative operating cash flow of $100,988 in the prior-year period.



For the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company generated revenue of $397,764 and gross profit of $221,831. The Company reported a quarterly net loss of $41,362, reflecting continued investment in its corporate and operating platform as it expands its business.

The Company reported no revenue in the comparable 2025 periods.

Strategic Acquisitions Establish a Growing Revenue Platform

A central component of Family Office of America's strategy is the acquisition of established CPA and accounting practices, providing retiring and growth-oriented accounting professionals with an opportunity to transition their businesses while preserving client relationships and continuity of service.

The Company believes the highly fragmented accounting industry presents a substantial opportunity for continued consolidation. With a significant number of accounting professionals approaching retirement age, many independent practices face succession planning challenges and are seeking solutions that allow them to transition ownership while maintaining the relationships they have developed with their clients.

Family Office of America intends to capitalize on this opportunity by offering an acquisition and succession platform designed to benefit both retiring practice owners and the clients they serve.

Expanding the Family Office Opportunity

Beyond traditional CPA and accounting services, Family Office of America is developing an integrated service model designed to provide clients with access to a broader range of financial services.

The Company's business model is focused on combining established accounting relationships with additional services, including:



CPA and accounting services

Tax planning and preparation

Wealth management

Asset management

Estate planning

Asset protection

Insurance consulting Investment banking

By bringing these services together under a coordinated family office platform, the Company believes it can expand its relationships with existing accounting clients, increase the range of services available to those clients and create additional recurring revenue opportunities.

Importantly, the Company believes this model is not limited to ultra-high-net-worth individuals. Its objective is to make comprehensive financial and family office services accessible to a broader segment of individuals and families.

Looking Ahead

Family Office of America believes its 2026 financial results represent an important milestone in the Company's development.

Having established a revenue-generating operating platform and achieved positive year-to-date net income, management is focused on continuing to expand through strategic acquisitions, increasing the Company's recurring revenue base and further integrating its accounting and family office operations.

The Company believes its acquisition strategy provides an opportunity to build scale through established businesses with existing customers and operating revenue, rather than relying solely on organic growth.

As the Company continues to execute this strategy, management intends to remain focused on disciplined acquisitions, operational integration, profitability and the long-term development of a comprehensive family office organization.

Patrick Adams, Chief Executive Officer of Family Office of America, stated:

"We are very encouraged by the progress the Company has made during 2026. Moving from a pre-revenue business to generating more than $1.7 million in revenue and positive net income is an important accomplishment. We are building a platform that we believe has significant long-term potential, particularly given the succession challenges facing independent accounting firms and the opportunity to provide their clients with a broader range of financial services.

Our focus is on continuing to execute our acquisition strategy, building on the businesses we have already brought into the organization and creating a scalable platform for future growth. We believe we are establishing a solid foundation for the next phase of the Company's development."

About Family Office of America, Inc.

Family Office of America, Inc. is focused on building an integrated family office organization through the acquisition and development of accounting and CPA practices and the expansion of complementary financial services.

The Company's objective is to provide individuals, families and business owners with coordinated access to accounting, tax, wealth management, asset management and other financial services through a unified platform.

Through strategic acquisitions and the integration of established professional service businesses, Family Office of America seeks to build a scalable organization capable of delivering comprehensive financial solutions while providing succession and growth opportunities for accounting professionals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's acquisition strategy, anticipated growth, future revenues, profitability, business opportunities, expansion plans and the development of its family office platform.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, the Company's ability to identify, finance and complete acquisitions, successfully integrate acquired businesses, retain clients and personnel, generate anticipated revenues, manage operating expenses and obtain sufficient capital.

Readers are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2026, for additional information regarding these and other risks.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Family Office of America, Inc.

Patrick Adams

Chief Executive Officer

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