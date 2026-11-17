San Francisco, CA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewellen Family Law Group P.C., a Northern California family law firm with offices in San Francisco and Sacramento practicing exclusively in family law, has published a technical analysis of how California community property law treats the asset classes that dominate Bay Area and Silicon Valley household balance sheets: equity compensation, interests in privately held companies, deferred and incentive compensation, and digital assets. The analysis argues that outcomes in these matters are determined less by disputes over value than by three earlier questions, each of which is documentary rather than argumentative. In a high net worth divorce in San Francisco, that sequence decides how much of an asset is divisible long before anyone argues what it is worth.



Two statutes, many outcomes

California Family Code section 760 provides that, except as otherwise provided by statute, all property, real or personal, wherever situated, acquired by a married person during the marriage while domiciled in this state is community property. Section 770 defines separate property to include all property owned before marriage, all property acquired after marriage by gift, bequest, devise or descent, and the rents, issues and profits of that property.

Read together the two sections appear to sort assets cleanly. In practice, the assets that matter most in a high net worth dissolution rarely arrive in a form either section anticipates. An option granted before marriage that vests during it, a company founded before marriage and grown by community labor, a fund interest whose carry accrues over a decade that straddles the marriage, a token position bought with separate proceeds and traded hundreds of times since: none of these is simply community or simply separate. Each is apportioned, and apportionment is a factual exercise that depends on records.

This is the distinction a high net worth divorce turns on. Characterization asks what proportion of an asset belongs to the community. Valuation asks what that proportion is worth. Characterization comes first, it is decided on documents, applicable law, and seasoned counsel's ability to message a client's best case. It frequently moves more money than the valuation argument that follows.



The date that decides the arithmetic

Before either question can be answered, the parties need a date of separation, because it is the boundary that separates community acquisition from separate acquisition. California Family Code section 70 defines the date of separation as the date of a complete and final break in the marital relationship, established by evidence that one spouse expressed an intent to end the marriage and that the spouse's conduct was consistent with that intent. The section directs the court to consider all relevant evidence.

In a household holding vesting equity, the practical stakes of that date are considerable. Moving a date of separation by a single quarter can shift the community share of an option or restricted stock unit grant by a meaningful percentage, and the effect compounds across a grant history. It is common for the date of separation to be the most contested factual issue in an otherwise cooperative dissolution, and it is decided on contemporaneous evidence: living arrangements, financial conduct, communications, and what each spouse told third parties at the time.

Kimberly Lewellen, a California Board Certified Family Law Specialist and the firm's shareholder, says the sequencing is routinely inverted by parties who arrive focused on the wrong dispute.



Equity compensation and the time rule

California courts apportion unvested equity compensation using a time rule: a fraction whose numerator is the portion of the vesting period falling within the marriage and whose denominator is the full period required to earn the award. The courts have not applied a single formula, and the choice between the available formulations is itself a litigated question.

Where a grant is understood to reward past service and to have induced the employee to join or remain, the apportionment period is commonly measured from the start of employment. Where a grant is understood to compensate future performance, the period is commonly measured from the date of grant. The two approaches can produce materially different community shares for the same award. Establishing which characterization fits a particular grant requires the plan documents, the grant agreements, the employer's stated rationale, and often testimony about the compensation philosophy behind the award.

The same framework extends across the instruments that surround equity compensation in a high net worth divorce in technology and financial services households: restricted stock units with performance as well as time conditions, deferred compensation arrangements, carried interest in investment partnerships, profits interests, and retention awards granted around a liquidity event. Each has its own vesting architecture, and each therefore has its own apportionment question.



Private company interests and the goodwill question

An interest in a privately held company introduces a second layer. There is no market price, so value is established by appraisal, and appraisal requires assumptions that the parties will contest. Marital value is often different from a conventional business appraisal and will also include an income available for support analysis. For operating businesses and professional practices, one of the most consequential of those assumptions concerns goodwill: how much of the enterprise's value derives from the business as an institution, and how much derives from the individual operator's reputation, relationships and personal effort.

California law on this point is frequently misstated, and it is more fact specific than the shorthand suggests. The goodwill of a business or professional practice obtained during marriage is presumed community property and must be valued and divided, including the goodwill of a sole practitioner. For a small professional practice, the First District Court of Appeal held in In re Marriage of Foster (1974) 42 Cal.App.3d 577 that community goodwill may not be valued by any method that takes into account the post marital efforts of either spouse, but that a proper means of arriving at its value contemplates any legitimate method of evaluation that measures present value by taking into account some past result. Foster is a decision of one appellate district addressing a small practice rather than the enterprise goodwill of a medium or large corporation. Where goodwill attaches to a business its value is a question of fact, and the courts have not laid down rigid and unvarying rules for determining it. What California courts have declined to treat as divisible goodwill is a claim that amounts to nothing more than an individual's personal reputation and earning capacity with no transferable business attached to it. The practical consequence is not that an operator can shelter practice value by calling it personal. It is that the allocation between enterprise and individual is a live appraisal dispute in most owner operated matters, and a difference in method applied to the same set of financials can produce a wide spread in the reported value.

Reimbursement rules run alongside the analysis. Family Code section 2640 provides for reimbursement of separate property contributions to the acquisition of community property, without interest or adjustment for change in monetary values, to the extent the contribution can be traced to a separate property source, and capped at the net value of the property at the time of division. This analysis is tracing driven, and rewards the party who preserved records to rebut the community property presumption.



Digital assets and the speed of tracing

Digital assets combine the tracing difficulty of cash with the valuation volatility of a thinly traded instrument. A position acquired with traceable separate funds can be rendered untraceable by a few dozen transactions across exchanges, wallets and chains. Valuation dates matter more than they do for a listed equity, because the spread between the date of separation, the date of trial and the date of division can be substantial.

The analysis notes a practical asymmetry. Blockchain records are permanent and public, which means a well documented tracing analysis is often achievable where a party is willing to fund the work. What is frequently missing is not the data but the disclosure that points to where the data lives.



The disclosure regime that makes concealment expensive

California treats spouses as fiduciaries to one another with respect to community assets, and enforces that relationship through a mandatory disclosure regime. The parties exchange preliminary and final declarations of disclosure setting out all assets and liabilities in which either has or may have an interest, and the duty continues throughout the proceeding as circumstances change. The obligation is not satisfied by responding to what the other side happens to request.

The remedies for breach are among the strongest in California civil practice. On a finding of breach, a court may award the aggrieved spouse 50 percent of any asset undisclosed or transferred in breach of the duty, and where the breach falls within the oppression, fraud or malice standard of Civil Code section 3294, the court may award 100 percent of it. That structure changes the calculus in complex matters: the party considering nondisclosure is not risking a discovery sanction but the asset itself.

Lewellen says the disclosure rules are the most underused tool available to a spouse who suspects a problem.



What the work requires

Matters of this kind are resolved by the side that can best document and argue its position. That makes the composition of the team a strategic variable. Lewellen Family Law Group practices exclusively in family law and maintains financial capability alongside its trial attorneys, working from its San Francisco office with divorce attorneys in San Francisco and its Sacramento practice. George M. Lewellen, now retired, serves as a consultant and mediator to the firm. The firm works alongside outside forensic accountants, valuation analysts and tax counsel where a matter requires an independent opinion.

A judgment of dissolution cannot terminate the marriage until six months have expired from the date of service of the summons and petition or the date of the respondent's appearance, whichever occurs first. That statutory floor is frequently mistaken for an estimate of duration for resolution of all issues. That period is the minimum period to terminate marital status and can be bifurcated from the substantive issues. In a matter involving apportionment, appraisal and tracing, the governing constraints are the evidence and the experts rather than the calendar.



Frequently asked questions

Are stock options and RSUs community property in California?

In a high net worth divorce awards are apportioned rather than assigned wholesale. California courts apply a time rule fraction measuring the portion of the vesting period that fell within the marriage, with the measurement period depending on whether the grant rewarded past service or future performance. Grant documents and plan terms determine which applies.

What is the date of separation in California and why does it matter?

Family Code section 70 defines it as the date of a complete and final break in the marital relationship, shown by a spouse's expressed intent to end the marriage together with conduct consistent with that intent. It sets the boundary between community and separate acquisition, so in households holding vesting equity it often determines more value than any other contested fact.

How is a privately held business valued in a California divorce?

Through appraisal by a forensic accountant experienced in family law, with one of the most contested assumptions usually being the division between enterprise goodwill and goodwill personal to the operator. Because there is no market price, method selection and owner compensation normalization can move the reported value substantially, which is why the supporting records matter more than the headline conclusion.

What happens if a spouse hides assets in a California divorce?

California imposes fiduciary duties between spouses in a high net worth divorce and requires preliminary and final declarations of disclosure, with a continuing duty to update them. On a finding of breach a court may award the other spouse 50 percent of the undisclosed asset, and where the breach meets the oppression, fraud or malice standard of Civil Code section 3294 it may award 100 percent.

