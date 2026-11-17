The Indonesia elevator and escalator market is projected to expand steadily, with new installations recording a CAGR of 3.09% from 2025 to 2031, according to the report. Demand is being supported by sustained construction activity, urbanization, major transport investments, housing development, demographic change, and the adoption of digitally connected vertical transportation systems.

Construction and Infrastructure Development Drive Market Demand

Indonesia's construction sector contributed more than 10% to GDP in 2025 and is expected to remain a significant source of elevator and escalator demand in 2026. Public investment, private-sector participation, more than 200 National Strategic Projects, and the development of Nusantara are stimulating construction across residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, and public infrastructure segments.

Urbanization and Indonesia's housing backlog are accelerating the construction of high-rise apartments and mixed-use developments. Industrial growth and foreign investment are also increasing demand for freight elevators and specialized lifting systems.

Major rail projects provide additional opportunities for new installations. The 24.5 km Jakarta East-West MRT corridor, which includes 21 stations, will require extensive elevator and escalator capacity. The Greater Bandung LRT, proposed MRT expansion in Tangerang, and the Surabaya Commuter Rail project are expected to strengthen long-term demand for vertical mobility across integrated transit networks.

AI, Accessibility, and Modernization Create New Opportunities

Artificial intelligence and IoT-integrated systems are reshaping Indonesia's elevator and escalator industry. Leading manufacturers, including KONE, Otis, Schindler, and Mitsubishi Electric, are introducing AI-enabled solutions for predictive maintenance, remote diagnostics, traffic management, and operational efficiency. Demand for these technologies is rising in premium residential properties, hospitals, commercial buildings, and transit facilities.

Digital modernization programs and products such as Otis' Gen3 Core and KONE's Renaissance solutions also reflect the shift toward connected, energy-efficient equipment. This trend is expected to generate recurring opportunities in equipment upgrades, maintenance, and long-term service contracts.

Indonesia's ageing population is another structural market driver. The proportion of elderly citizens is projected to increase from 11.93% in 2025 to 20.9% by 2050, strengthening demand for barrier-free access in residential, healthcare, commercial, public, and transport infrastructure. Accessibility requirements are also encouraging owners to modernize or replace older equipment to meet current safety and mobility standards.

Elevator Market Segmentation Insights



Machine-room-less elevators represented one of the largest elevator machine-type segments in 2025. New installations are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.33% through 2031, supported by space efficiency, connectivity, and lower energy consumption.

Passenger elevators accounted for the largest share of total elevator installations in 2025, driven by residential, commercial, and mixed-use construction.

Approximately 60% of Indonesia's population is expected to live in urban areas by 2026, increasing the need for passenger elevators in mid-rise and high-rise buildings.

Elevators with capacities of 2-15 persons are expected to record the largest incremental growth between 2025 and 2031, with a CAGR of approximately 3.25%. Residential properties generated the highest volume of new elevator installations in 2025. Affordable housing initiatives, urban density, and the government's allocation of up to $7.7 billion for the Housing Credit Program in 2026 are expected to support further growth.

Escalator Market Segmentation Insights

Parallel escalators recorded the largest volume of new installations by product type and are expected to achieve the strongest incremental growth through 2031. Demand is concentrated in shopping malls, airports, hotels, office towers, transit hubs, convention centers, and integrated mixed-use developments.

Commercial properties remained the leading escalator end-user segment. Jakarta's mall stock reached approximately 4.9 million square metres by Q1 2025, and projects scheduled for completion in 2026, including Lippo Mall East Side and the retail podium at Menara Jakarta, will require substantial vertical passenger circulation capacity. Modernization is also contributing to demand, illustrated by the 2025 upgrade of 39 vertical transport units at Millennium Mall, including the replacement of 25 escalators and refurbishment of six units.

Market Restraints

High installation and service costs continue to limit adoption, particularly among smaller developers. Imported components, specialized construction requirements, regulatory compliance, skilled labour, maintenance, repairs, and replacement parts can place considerable pressure on project budgets.

Exchange-rate volatility represents an additional challenge because many elevator and escalator components are imported and priced in US dollars. Rupiah depreciation increases equipment costs and budget uncertainty, potentially leading developers to postpone projects, phase installations, select lower-cost systems, or prioritize basic maintenance instead of full modernization.

Competitive Landscape

Otis, KONE, Mitsubishi Electric, Schindler, Hitachi, and Fujitec collectively account for more than 75% of the Indonesian market by value, indicating a moderately concentrated competitive environment. Schindler and KONE each hold an estimated value share of approximately 15%, while Mitsubishi Electric, Otis, and Hitachi maintain strong positions in mid- to high-rise residential and commercial developments.

Other notable market participants include TK Elevator, Hyundai Elevator, Cibes Lift, Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation, Canny Elevator, IFE Elevators, Sigma Elevators, Sicher Elevator, BLT-Brilliant, Tokyo Elevator, Fuji Hengda Elevator, and SJEC Corporation. Chinese manufacturers are expanding their presence in price-sensitive low- to mid-rise residential and smaller commercial projects.

Report Coverage

The report analyzes elevators by machine type, carriage type, capacity, and end-user. Escalators are assessed by product type and end-user, including commercial, public transit, institutional, infrastructure, and industrial applications. It also evaluates market size, growth forecasts, installed base expectations through 2031, competitive positioning, and emerging opportunities across Indonesia's vertical transportation industry.

Key Attributes

