The report projects that the global neonatal ventilators market will grow at a CAGR of 4.63% from 2025 to 2031, supported by rising preterm birth rates, expanding neonatal intensive care capacity, and increasing adoption of advanced respiratory support technologies. Demand is also being strengthened by the transition toward non-invasive and hybrid ventilation systems designed to improve clinical outcomes for preterm and critically ill newborns.

Key Market Insights



Components: Consumables & accessories accounted for more than 60% of market revenue in 2025, driven by recurring demand for breathing circuits, nasal masks, prongs, filters, sensors, humidification chambers, and tubing sets.

Functionality: Non-invasive neonatal ventilators held the largest market share as healthcare providers increasingly prioritized lung-protective respiratory care and reduced intubation-related complications.

Mobility: Standalone ventilators retained a significant share due to their advanced monitoring, precision, multi-mode functionality, and suitability for long-term respiratory support in neonatal intensive care units.

End-User: Hospitals led the market in 2025 because they manage the highest volume of preterm and critically ill newborns requiring continuous ventilation. Geography: North America dominated the global neonatal ventilators market, with the US representing more than 87% of regional revenue in 2025.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers

The shift toward non-invasive and hybrid neonatal ventilators is reshaping respiratory care. Integration of NIPPV, nasal CPAP, and high-flow nasal cannula capabilities allows clinicians to provide respiratory support while reducing the risk of lung injury. Next-generation systems increasingly combine multiple ventilation modalities, enabling care teams to adjust therapy as an infant's clinical status changes. Hamilton Medical's HAMILTON-C6 Neo, developed for neonatal intensive care settings, reflects the industry's focus on enhanced lung-protective ventilation.

Adoption of neurally adjusted ventilatory assist is also supporting market expansion as healthcare systems invest in intelligent respiratory management and data-driven ventilation platforms. Getinge's Servo ventilators use NAVA and Edi monitoring to assess diaphragm activity in real-time, supporting individualized mechanical ventilation and weaning strategies. These capabilities can contribute to improved neonatal outcomes and shorter NICU stays.

Preterm births remain a major source of demand. The World Health Organization estimates that approximately 15 million babies are born prematurely worldwide each year. These infants face elevated risks of respiratory distress and frequently require immediate NICU admission, advanced ventilation, and ongoing clinical monitoring.

Segment Analysis

Consumables & accessories represented the largest component segment in 2025 because ventilation procedures require frequent replacement of single-use and short-life products. Growth in the installed base of neonatal ventilators across hospitals and maternity centers is creating sustained demand for compatible disposables. GE HealthCare, Drager, Philips, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, and third-party suppliers continue to expand neonatal-specific portfolios focused on compatibility, safety, and patient comfort.

Non-invasive systems led the functionality segment, supported by the clinical use of CPAP, BiPAP, high-flow nasal cannula therapy, and NIPPV. These modes preserve spontaneous breathing while helping reduce ventilator-associated complications. Hybrid systems are also gaining attention as providers seek flexible platforms capable of supporting changing respiratory requirements.

Standalone ventilators remain central to hospital NICUs because they support complex interventions and integration with neonatal monitoring systems. Portable ventilators are expected to record strong growth as home care, ambulatory clinics, community health centers, emergency services, and neonatal transport teams seek lightweight, battery-operated systems with integrated non-invasive modes.

Hospitals accounted for the largest end-user share in 2025 due to high neonatal admission volumes, complex cases, and continuous patient turnover. Maternity & specialty care facilities and other users also contribute to demand as neonatal respiratory services expand beyond major hospitals.

Regional Outlook

North America's leadership is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high institutional delivery rates, and strong adoption of technology-enabled neonatal care. CDC data indicate that US NICU admission rates increased from approximately 8.7% in 2016 to 9.8% in 2023.

Europe continues to expand steadily, supported by established manufacturers such as Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and Lowenstein Medical SE & Co. KG. Their presence supports equipment replacement cycles and adoption of advanced neonatal ventilation technologies.

APAC is the fastest-growing region, with a projected CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period. China is the region's largest contributor, while India is expected to record the fastest growth. Government initiatives, including Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram and Ayushman Bharat, are strengthening screening, intervention, and referral systems. Remote NICU monitoring and tele NICU models are also improving access to specialist neonatal care.

Healthcare investment in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia is generating additional opportunities. In 2025, Abu Dhabi approved the establishment of a medical city dedicated to women's and children's health, highlighting continued investment in specialized care infrastructure.

Corporate and Product Developments



In 2025, GE HealthCare announced a $2.3 billion agreement to acquire Intelerad. Expected to close in the first half of 2026, the transaction is intended to strengthen cloud-based and AI-powered enterprise imaging across hospital, outpatient, and ambulatory settings.

In 2025, Philips established strategic alliances with Getinge, Drager, Hamilton Medical, and B. Braun to optimize critical care workflows and patient care environments.

In 2024, Getinge introduced Servo TwinView, a web-based platform for remote monitoring of ventilator metrics.

In 2024, Hamilton Medical launched a NIV mask portfolio featuring interchangeable elbows for multiple therapy options. In 2025, Drager expanded its neonatal care capabilities by incorporating BiliPredics software developed by NeoPredics.

Competitive Landscape

The neonatal ventilators market is highly competitive, with companies pursuing product innovation, strategic alliances, acquisitions, and portfolio expansion. Key participants include Drager, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Getinge AB, Hamilton Medical, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. Other prominent vendors include Air Liquide, ATOM MEDICAL Corp., Inspiration Healthcare Group plc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Smiths Group plc, Bunnell Incorporated, Lowenstein Medical SE & Co. KG, ICU Medical, INC., ZOLL Medical Corporation, Medtronic, Noccarc, and AVI Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

The report analyzes the market by components, functionality, mobility, end-user, and geography. Geographic coverage includes North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, providing insight into market size, growth rates, leading vendors, emerging neonatal ventilation trends, and regional opportunities through 2031.

Key Attributes

