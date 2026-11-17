SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it is developing its Quantum Sovereign Vertical Stack, a“Root-to-Qubit-to-Space” architecture combining secure semiconductors, post-quantum cryptography, quantum computing technologies, digital identity and satellite infrastructure.

Through its SEALQuantum initiative, SEALSQ is building an integrated framework designed to help countries and enterprises retain control over critical technologies, trusted infrastructure and sensitive data.

Miraex connects quantum processing with optical networks

Miraex provides a critical connection within this architecture. Its thin-film lithium tantalate (TFLT) photonic integrated circuit platform bridges microwave and optical frequencies, connecting the operating domain of superconducting and spin-based quantum processors with the optical links used in quantum communications. This capability supports the development of distributed quantum computing, networking and sensing.

SEALSQ's acquisition of 100% of Miraex brings this quantum interconnect technology into the group, strengthening the connection between quantum processing and communications.

The stack brings together five complementary layers:



Silicon and hardware roots of trust: Post-quantum secure semiconductors and custom ASIC design capabilities, complemented by Miraex's photonic interconnect technology.

Post-quantum cryptography and PKI: Quantum-resistant algorithms, certificates and trust services designed to protect devices, communications and digital infrastructure.

Quantum computing and interconnects: Investments and partnerships across quantum processor technologies, with Miraex providing a bridge between processing systems and optical networks.

Digital identity and trusted data: Sovereign identity, authentication and secure data exchange for people, connected objects and organizations. Orbital and satellite infrastructure: A development pathway connecting terrestrial security technologies with WISeSat communications and future quantum networking applications.



Miraex also strengthens SEALSQ's Quantum Orbital Space Cloud (QOSC) vision. SEALSQ identifies its compact, energy-efficient and radiation-tolerant photonic components as enabling technologies for future space-based quantum communications and distributed sensing. These capabilities form part of the company's orbital infrastructure roadmap.

The broader Quantum HighwayTM initiative provides the geographic framework for this strategy, linking regional capabilities across Switzerland, France, Spain and the United States. It is intended to bring together semiconductor security, ASIC design, photonics, quantum computing and satellite communications within a sovereign deployment strategy to support the development and deployment of sovereign quantum infrastructure.

From trusted silicon to quantum processors, and from optical networks to orbital infrastructure, SEALSQ's objective is to build the security and connectivity foundation for the quantum era.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.