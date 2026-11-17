MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: LOT) (“Lotus Tech” or the“Company”), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, today announced that Geely Holding Group has expressed its intention to facilitate the Company's efforts to secure debt financing in an aggregate amount of up to RMB500 million over the next 6 months. The contemplated financing support is intended to enhance the Company's financial flexibility and support its ongoing business operations and strategic development.

Mr. Qingfeng Feng, Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented,“The intention from Geely demonstrates its continuous confidence in Lotus Tech. The available capital support over the coming year strengthens our financial flexibility, enabling us to press ahead with operational optimization and brand-building. We will allocate capital prudently, execute against our strategic priorities and work to deliver lasting value to our shareholders.”

The contemplated financing arrangements remain subject to further discussions with relevant parties, customary conditions, and the negotiation and execution of definitive documentation. As of the date of this announcement, no definitive agreements have been entered into in connection with these arrangements, and the specific terms, timing and availability of any financing will depend on the terms of such definitive agreements, if and when executed. There can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be entered into or that any financing will be consummated on the terms currently contemplated, or at all.

About Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU, the US and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering high-performance sports cars and luxury lifestyle electric vehicles under Lotus Brand, a global performance brand built on solid foundations and a rich heritage, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies and designs to meet its uncompromising vision of how a car should look, perform and feel. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute“forward-looking” statements pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“may”,“should”,“expect”,“intend”,“will”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“predict”,“potential”,“forecast”,“plan”,“seek”,“future”,“propose” or“continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those identified under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Lotus Tech undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contact Information

For investor inquiries

...