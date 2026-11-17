MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NovaCore Labs initiative targets first-quarter 2027 construction as AIBotics builds the workforce, technology infrastructure and commercial partnerships to support automation across Jamaica and the Caribbean

MIAMI and KINGSTON, Jamaica, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIBotics, Inc. (OTCID: AIBT) ("AIBotics" or the "Company"), an emerging technology company focused on artificial intelligence, robotics and autonomous systems, today announced that NovaCore Labs is advancing plans to establish a multipurpose immersive learning and technology training facility at the UWIVERSE Centre on the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona campus in Kingston, Jamaica.

Developed through NovaCore Labs' partnership with UWI Global Campus, the facility will combine virtual reality, advanced simulation and hands-on instruction to prepare Jamaica's workforce for emerging opportunities in commercial drone operations, robotics, autonomous systems and intelligent automation. Construction is targeted to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

The initiative represents another step in AIBotics' strategy to establish Jamaica as a regional center for robotics, drone technology and automation, with the longer-term objective of expanding its technologies, services and commercial relationships throughout the Caribbean.

"Over the past several months, we have been assembling the technology, relationships and operating capabilities needed to execute our business plan," said Ben Kaplan, chairman and CEO of AIBotics. "Our acquisition of NovaCore Labs' operating assets, our proposed acquisition of Empulser and our expanding relationships in Jamaica are part of a coordinated strategy. We see significant opportunities to deploy autonomous technologies across multiple industries, and developing a skilled local workforce is essential to turning those opportunities into sustainable businesses."

The initiative follows AIBotics' October 2026 acquisition of selected NovaCore Labs operating assets from PlayJamaica Limited, including drone, robotics and mapping equipment, software and established operating procedures.

The team behind NovaCore Labs brings eight years of experience introducing virtual reality and simulation technologies to the Jamaican market. Through PlayJamaica, the team previously supplied government agencies with simulators for heavy equipment, trucks, motorcycles and passenger vehicles. According to the team, these systems helped reduce training-related accidents and equipment repair expenses.

NovaCore Labs has also demonstrated its drone simulation software to several Jamaican government agencies, establishing relationships that could support future training programs and commercial opportunities.

The planned facility will focus on practical applications of emerging technologies in industries where AIBotics believes automation can improve efficiency, reduce operating costs and address workforce challenges.

Drone pilot training will be a central component, supporting potential applications in national security, border protection, emergency response, agriculture, infrastructure inspection and mapping. Students will develop operating skills in simulated environments before advancing to supervised flight training, reducing equipment risks and training expenses.

The facility will also provide instruction in commercial robotics, workplace safety, hazard recognition and vehicle operations. By establishing permanent training capabilities in Jamaica, NovaCore Labs intends to help organizations reduce their reliance on overseas instructors while creating opportunities for recurring training and technical support services.

"Training is not simply an educational initiative. It is an important component of our commercial strategy," said Gregory Moore, CEO of NovaCore Labs. "As businesses and government agencies adopt robotics, drones and automation, they will need qualified people to operate, maintain and support these technologies. We intend to help develop that workforce while creating opportunities for technology deployment, training and ongoing services."

In parallel with its UWI Global Campus initiative, NovaCore Labs is in discussions with the University of Technology, Jamaica, regarding potential hospitality pilot programs involving autonomous cleaning and food-service robots.

The proposed pilots would allow students to gain practical experience with commercial robotics while providing hotels, restaurants and hospitality operators with opportunities to evaluate automation in real-world operating environments.

These initiatives could provide AIBotics with valuable demonstrations of its technologies, potential customer relationships and a foundation for broader commercial deployment throughout Jamaica and other Caribbean markets.

The proposed training center also incorporates principles of Society 5.0, Japan's technology-driven vision for integrating digital innovation with practical human needs. NovaCore Labs intends for the facility to become a model for immersive technology training throughout the region.

AIBotics believes the convergence of artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, robotics and workforce development presents a substantial long-term opportunity in the Caribbean and other emerging markets.

By combining acquired technology assets, university relationships, local operating expertise and potential commercial deployments, the Company is working to establish an integrated business model that supports technology sales, training, deployment and ongoing technical services.

"We believe AIBotics is approaching an important stage in its development," Kaplan added. "Much of our work to date has focused on bringing together the technologies, people and strategic relationships necessary to build the business. Our next priority is translating those efforts into operational milestones, commercial deployments and revenue opportunities. We believe the foundation we are establishing in Jamaica can become an important part of AIBotics' long-term growth strategy."

About AIBotics, Inc.

AIBotics, Inc. is a global technology company building a platform around AI-enabled robotics, autonomous systems and intelligent automation. The Company focuses on applying advanced technologies to real-world environments through strategic partnerships, technology development and international market relationships. AIBotics seeks to identify, develop, implement, and scale solutions that improve how machines operate, automate business processes, and extend the practical application of artificial intelligence into the physical world. Through a scalable, partnership-driven model, AIBotics is building a diversified robotics and autonomous-systems platform designed to support commercial, industrial and other mission-driven applications across global markets. For more information on AIBotics, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Ultrobotix's preliminary manufacturing robotics evaluation, potential pilots or deployment, its separate AI Food Technologist proof of concept, PHILL development, trademark protection, manufacturing and commercialization, NovaCore operations, the proposed Empulser acquisition and business expansion. Ultrobotix's manufacturer relationship is exploratory and non-binding; AIBotics is not a party. Ultrobotix's AI technology remains early-stage and is separate from AIBotics' robotics evaluation role. No pilot, equipment purchase, deployment, PHILL launch or revenue is assured. Results may differ materially due to technical, regulatory, financial, intellectual-property, operational and customer-adoption risks. Forward-looking statements speak only as of their date and are subject to the Company's SEC disclosures.

Media and Investor Relations

David L. Kugelman

Atlanta Capital Partners, LLC

(404) 856-9157 Office

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