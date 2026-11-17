MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (247MarketNews )- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB) is bringing its spider silk story to increasingly prominent audiences, with its latest Forbes Technology Council contribution adding to a growing list of media appearances.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories is gaining something that can be difficult for emerging biotechnology companies to secure; attention from audiences outside the traditional small-cap investment community.

The company's latest media milestone comes through Founder and CEO Kim Thompson, who just published a new article in the Forbes Technology Council titled Why The Future Of Materials May Be Biology-Enabled. Published November 10, the article explores how advances in biotechnology could fundamentally change the way materials are designed and manufactured.

Rather than focusing exclusively on the science behind spider silk, Thompson makes a broader argument: biology is becoming another essential tool for industrial innovation, alongside chemistry and engineering. The opportunity is not simply to replicate materials found in nature, but to use engineered biological systems to develop materials with properties and capabilities that conventional manufacturing methods may struggle to achieve.

It is an interesting message for Kraig Labs because the company is attempting to demonstrate that concept in a commercial setting.

Biology-Enabled Materials Could Offer an Environmental Advantage

The broader implications of biology becoming another tool for industrial innovation extend well beyond manufacturing efficiency. Traditional synthetic materials, particularly petroleum-based fibers, can carry significant environmental costs throughout their life cycles. Synthetic textiles such as polyester and nylon can shed persistent microplastic fibers while being worn, as well as during washing and everyday use, contributing to a growing health and environmental pollution problem. Biology-enabled materials offer the possibility of approaching material production differently, using engineered living systems to manufacture fibers rather than relying exclusively on conventional petrochemical processes.

Kraig Labs' recombinant spider silk technology is an example of this approach. The company uses genetically engineered silkworms incorporating key spider silk proteins to produce silk with characteristics inspired by natural spider silk. Because the production platform relies on silkworms and biological processes rather than conventional petroleum-based synthetic fiber manufacturing, it offers the potential for a more environmentally responsible approach to advanced materials production. Importantly, silk is a protein-based material that can biodegrade under appropriate conditions, unlike persistent petroleum-based plastics. This creates the possibility of developing high-performance fibers that do not contribute to the same long-term microplastic pollution concerns associated with conventional synthetic textiles.

The potential benefits could become increasingly relevant as apparel manufacturers and other industrial users face pressure to improve the health and environmental profiles of their products. A material that combines strength, lightweight performance and functionality with biodegradability could offer an attractive alternative in applications where conventional synthetic fibers have traditionally dominated. The opportunity is not limited to clothing, either. Advanced textiles, specialty fabrics and other applications could benefit from materials engineered to deliver specific performance characteristics while potentially reducing dependence on persistent synthetic polymers.

For Kraig Labs, this places its technology within a much larger industrial transition: moving beyond simply making existing materials better and biology-enabled materials could become an important part of the next generation of sustainable manufacturing.

Growing Media

The Forbes article is not an isolated appearance. During 2026, Kraig Labs and Thompson have been featured across several publications and media platforms serving different audiences.

Perhaps the most prominent example is the March 2026 issue of National Geographic, which featured Kraig Labs' spider silk work on its cover. The accompanying feature examined the science of producing spider silk-inspired materials using genetically engineered silkworms. It also included demonstrations of the material's strength, including suspending a substantial load from a small loop of recombinant silk.

The exposure extended beyond print media.

In August, Kraig Labs appeared in a Veritasium video titled Is Spider Web Really Stronger Than Steel? The popular science channel, which has more than 20 million subscribers, brought viewers inside Kraig's operations and explored the science and engineering behind its recombinant spider silk. The episode included hands-on demonstrations and conversations with the company's technical team.

The video is closing in on 10 million views, and counting, creating an opportunity to introduce spider silk technology to an audience that might never otherwise encounter a small biotechnology company.

Thompson has also appeared in an interview with Just Style, a publication serving the global apparel and textile industry. That audience is particularly relevant because it includes people involved in materials development, sourcing, manufacturing and product design.

Other appearances include an interview with Pulse 2.0, a profile in Authority Magazine and a bylined contribution to Biocompare titled Beyond Therapeutics: The Next Chapter of Synthetic Biology Is Manufacturing.

For a company commercializing a new material, that diversity of exposure matters. Potential customers, materials scientists, manufacturing partners and investors do not necessarily consume the same media. Reaching them through different channels can help build awareness and familiarity with a technology before a purchasing decision is made.

The commercial story is becoming more interesting

The timing of the Forbes contribution is notable because Kraig Labs has been reporting a series of developments that move its story beyond laboratory research.

In the months that followed Kraig's spider silk technology being featured on the cover of National Geographic's March issue, management reported substantial increases in production capacity.

Kraig Labs announced in August that it had increased spider silk cocoon production by more than 30% beyond its previous record, following an earlier milestone of more than 2.5 metric tons of cocoons in a single production cycle.

That transition received an important boost on September 29, when Kraig announced that it had shipped its first commercial order of recombinant spider silk yarn to a globally recognized performance sports brand, as part of a confidential pilot development program.

Shipping a custom-engineered yarn against a customer purchase commitment is a different milestone from producing experimental material for laboratory testing. It puts the technology into an actual customer-development process.

On October 26, Kraig announced another step, shipping samples to a textile innovator with experience collaborating with tier-one aerospace manufacturers. The company also launched a performance-yarn development program intended to explore new yarn constructions and material blends.

These developments potentially broaden the opportunity beyond traditional apparel. Advanced textiles, aerospace-related materials and other specialty applications could provide markets where strength, weight and performance are important purchasing considerations.

What comes next?

There are several developments worth watching as Kraig moves toward the end of 2026.

First is the International Sericultural Commission Congress in Chennai, India, November 23–27. Kraig COO Jon Rice is scheduled to present on the commercial impact of genetic engineering on the silk industry. The presentation provides an opportunity to put the company's technology in front of participants from the broader global silk industry.

Other developments include the company's customer-development pipeline and production optimization.

For investors, the Forbes article is a noteworthy visibility milestone. The next commercial announcements may ultimately prove much more consequential.

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