MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. () (“” or the“”), a Southeast Asia–anchored technology company focused on AI-powered enterprise solutions and digital transformation, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, ended September 30, 2026.

Key Financial Highlights



Revenue increased approximately 1,110% to US$2.21 million, compared with US$182,527 in the corresponding quarter of fiscal year 2026, reflecting higher business activity and revenue contribution during the period.

Operating loss narrowed approximately 25% to US$1.30 million, compared with an operating loss of US$1.74 million in the corresponding quarter of fiscal year 2026.

The Company returned to profitability with net income of US$1.78 million, compared with a net loss of US$2.13 million in the corresponding quarter of fiscal year 2026. Earnings per share improved to US$16.03, compared with a loss per share of US$870.45 in the corresponding quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Management Commentary

“Our first quarter fiscal 2027 results demonstrate strong progress in Treasure Global's growth and financial performance,” said Sam Teo, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global.“The significant increase in revenue and return to profitability reflect the continued execution of our business strategy and expansion of our revenue base. We remain focused on disciplined execution while pursuing technology-driven opportunities that we believe can support sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.”

Operational Updates

During the quarter, Treasure Global continued to advance AI-enabled initiatives across its technology ecosystem, with a focus on applying artificial intelligence, data analytics and automation to enhance operational efficiency, decision-making and enterprise capabilities. The Company also continued to evaluate AI-related projects and applications that could be scaled across new business verticals and support additional technology-driven revenue opportunities.

Business Outlook

Treasure Global remains focused on strengthening its revenue base, improving operating efficiency and expanding its technology-driven business portfolio. Management believes the Company's improving financial position and continued development of AI-enabled capabilities provide a stronger foundation to pursue new commercial opportunities and support sustainable growth throughout fiscal year 2027.

About Treasure Global:

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company's flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of March 31, 2026, ZCITY has attracted 2.71 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia's digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform's capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit treasureglobal.org for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations, assumptions and projections regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, among other matters, the Company's expected business growth; expansion of its technology-driven portfolio; development and commercialization of AI-related initiatives; anticipated revenue opportunities; and expectations regarding the Company's financial and operating performance during fiscal year 2027.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, changes in market and economic conditions; customer demand; the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize new products and AI-enabled solutions; competition; technology performance; regulatory requirements; cybersecurity and data privacy risks; execution of the Company's growth strategy; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:

Investor Relations Team

Treasure Global

...