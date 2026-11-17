MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) News Provided by Mining Stocks on behalf of Modern Mining Technology Corp.

GREENVILLE, N.C., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mining Stocks News Commentary - The world's discarded electronics have become one of its richest and least-used sources of metal. According to the Global E-waste Monitor 2024 from the ITU and UNITAR, 62 million tonnes of e-waste were generated in 2022, and the metals embedded in it were worth USD 91 billion, including USD 19 billion in copper, USD 15 billion in gold and USD 16 billion in iron. Less than one quarter of that e-waste, 22.3 per cent, was documented as properly collected and recycled, leaving USD 62 billion worth of recoverable natural resources unaccounted for. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Modern Mining Technology Corp. (NYSE American: MDRN), Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD), WM (NYSE: WM), Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE: CLH).

A Growing Pile, a Shrinking Recycling Rate

The gap is expected to widen. The same report found that annual e-waste generation is rising by 2.6 million tonnes a year and is on track to reach 82 million tonnes by 2030, while the documented collection and recycling rate is projected to fall from 22.3 per cent in 2022 to 20 per cent by 2030.

Investors and industry are paying attention. Research and Markets valued the global electronic waste recycling market at USD 45.2 billion in 2025 and projects it will grow from USD 47.5 billion in 2026 to USD 91.5 billion by 2033, a compound annual growth rate of 9.8%, noting that e-waste contains gold, silver, copper, palladium, rare earth elements and other valuable resources that can be returned to manufacturing supply chains. In Washington, the U.S. Department of Energy's Critical Minerals and Materials Accelerator funding opportunity includes a sub-topic on recovery and production from postconsumer scrap, with an emphasis on electronic waste and drivetrains.

Larger players are moving too. Belgium's Umicore announced on November 12 that it will invest €450 million between 2027 and 2030 to expand the flowsheet of its precious metals refining business, part of Umicore Recycling, subject to regulatory approvals. On November 16, Solarcycle and Korea Zinc's PedalPoint Recycling launched Jupiter, a platform aimed at retired IT and energy assets, which they describe as some of the fastest growing sources of e-waste, with Korea Zinc holding a majority stake.

Modern Mining Begins Trading on NYSE American After Closing Its US$40 Million IPO



Common shares began trading on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol“MDRN” on November 13, 2026.

The listing followed the completion of an approximately US$40 million Reg A initial public offering at $4.25 per share.

The company describes its business as“landfill-to-commodity,” using aqueous based processes to recover metals such as gold, palladium, silver and copper from electronic waste.

It has demonstrated its process at its North Carolina facility, producing and selling metallic concentrate that met third-party purchasing criteria. Management says the IPO capital allows it to increase capacity and process more material.



Modern Mining Technology Corp. (NYSE American: M DRN) is approaching the metals supply problem from above ground. On November 13, the company announced that its common shares would begin trading on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol“MDRN,” following the successful completion of its approximately US$40 million Reg A initial public offering. According to its final offering circular, the offering was priced at $4.25 per share.

The company describes itself as a“landfill-to-commodity” business that uses aqueous based processes to recover, process and refine commodity metals such as gold, palladium, silver, copper and potentially 30 other metals from end-of-life electronics. Its operating facility is a demonstration plant in Greenville, North Carolina, which has been running since November 2023, and Modern Mining says it has demonstrated its process there, producing and selling metallic concentrate that met third-party purchasing criteria. The offering circular describes a proposed commercial plant with a design basis of approximately one tonne per hour, or 8,000 tonnes of feedstock annually.

“The world needs more gold, silver, copper and other critical metals, but traditional mines take years to move into production and require significant capital,” said Jeet Basi, President and CEO of Modern Mining.“Modern Mining is different. We start with valuable metals that are already above ground, sitting inside the electronics the world throws away every day.”

Basi added that the company's NYSE American listing gives it a strong platform to pursue a significant opportunity in metals recovery, and that the capital from the IPO allows it to increase capacity and process more material.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) operates using a circular manufacturing model, producing steel with recycled scrap as the primary input, and runs its own metals recycling operations. For the third quarter of 2026, the company reported net sales of $6.5 billion and net income of $756 million, or $5.26 per diluted share, on record steel shipments of 3.8 million tons. Operating income from its metals recycling operations was $33 million, which the company said was $15 million lower than the prior quarter on lower ferrous scrap pricing and metal spread contraction, combined with steady volume.

“Throughout the third quarter 2026, steel prices continued to improve and the teams executed well across our steel platform, driving a sequential quarterly increase in consolidated operating income of $306 million, or 44 percent,” said Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

WM (NYSE: WM), a waste and recycling services company, reported third quarter 2026 results in which total company revenue grew 6.3%, driven by core price of 5.8%. Recycled materials helped: the company's blended average price received for single stream recycled commodities sold during the quarter was about $82 per ton, compared to about $68 per ton in the prior year period.

“WM delivered another quarter of solid operating and financial performance, in line with our expectations, underscoring the consistent execution of our strategy,” said Jim Fish, WM's CEO.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) mines two of the metals Modern Mining recovers from electronics. In its third-quarter 2026 results, Freeport reported consolidated sales of 749 million pounds of copper and 105 thousand ounces of gold, and said that ramp-up of mining operations in the Grasberg minerals district met expectations.

“The Freeport team delivered strong financial results in the third quarter and achieved several important milestones to drive value and support future growth,” said Kathleen Quirk, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE: CLH) turns waste streams into products, including re-refined products. For the third quarter of 2026, the company reported that revenues increased 21% to $1.87 billion, net income increased 75% to $208.1 million, or $3.93 per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA increased 42% to $456.1 million, noting that market pricing for its re-refined products remained high amid global shortages.

“Our third-quarter results reflect the strength of our market position and robust demand for our environmental services and sustainable products,” said Eric Gerstenberg, Co-Chief Executive Officer.

Track the Signals Before the Crowd

The best positioning happens before the crowd catches on. Eagle Eye is a real-time investor signal-intelligence platform that surfaces sentiment shifts, news flow, and trending tickers as they form, so you see attention building instead of chasing it. Watch it live at eagle-eye.dev.

Article Source: Modern Mining Technology Corp. news release dated November 13, 2026, and offering circular dated November 4, 2026.

Contact Information:

miningstocks.com

Media Contact:...

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances.

This article is being distributed by Mining Stocks (miningstocks.com), a property of a joint venture between Market Equities Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Ireland (“MEL”), and Mining Stock, LLC, a Tennessee limited liability company (“Mining Stock”), under which MEL and Mining Stock share in the net profits of the joint venture. MEL has been paid a fee for Modern Mining Technology Corp. advertising and digital media from Creative Direct Marketing Group (“CDMG”), and compensation received in connection with this article may be shared with Mining Stock under the terms of the joint venture. MEL has not been paid a fee directly by Modern Mining Technology Corp., and MEL is not affiliated with, and is a separate and independent entity from, CDMG and Modern Mining Technology Corp. MEL also expects to receive further compensation as part of an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company. No further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, has been reviewed and approved by Modern Mining Technology Corp. and CDMG.

This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision.

MEL and its owners, operators, directors, and affiliates do not currently own any shares of Modern Mining Technology Corp., but reserve the right to, and will, buy and sell shares of Modern Mining Technology Corp. at any time without further notice, commencing immediately and ongoing, in the open market, through private placements, and/or through other investment vehicles. Mining Stock and its principals may, from time to time, hold positions in securities mentioned in this article. There may also be third parties who hold shares of Modern Mining Technology Corp. and may liquidate their shares, which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in this publication is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful: investing in securities carries a high degree of risk, and you may lose some or all of your investment.

Cautionary Note Regarding Modern Mining Technology Corp. Modern Mining Technology Corp. is an early-stage company. According to its offering circular, its only facility in operation is its pilot and demonstration plant in Greenville, North Carolina; its proposed commercial plant has not been built, and the capacity figures cited are a design basis only. The company has disclosed that it has not generated revenue to date, that its feedstock supply rests on non-binding supplier letters of intent, and that there are material uncertainties that cast substantial doubt as to the appropriateness of the going concern presumption. Statements regarding increased capacity, the use of IPO proceeds and the metals the company may recover are the company's own and are forward-looking. Figures for other companies referenced in this article are those companies' own reported results and are not indicative of Modern Mining Technology Corp.'s prospects. Third-party market and e-waste figures are taken from the sources cited and may be revised.

Eagle Eye Disclosure. Eagle Eye is an investor signal-intelligence platform affiliated with the publisher of this article, and this reference constitutes promotion of an affiliated product. Eagle Eye is not a broker-dealer, and nothing in the platform or in this article is financial, investment, tax, or legal advice. Data provided in the platform is for informational purposes only and may be delayed. Always do your own research before making any investment decision.

Forward-Looking Statements: This publication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as“may”,“future”,“plan” or“planned”,“will” or“should”,“expected”,“anticipates”,“draft”,“eventually” or“projected”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this publication are made as of the date hereof and MEL and Mining Stock undertake no obligation to update such statements.

SOURCE Mining Stocks