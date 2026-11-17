MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its historic reopening, The Forest Theater and True Tickets today announced a partnership designed to enhance the patron experience through a more seamless, mobile-first ticketing platform. Following an $83 million restoration led by nonprofit Forest Forward, the South Dallas landmark returned with True Tickets in place from day one. The partnership will give patrons easier access to their tickets while helping the venue know and build relationships with the audiences walking through its doors.

First opened in 1949 on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., the Forest Theater has long served as a cultural anchor for South Dallas, hosting legendary performances by B.B. King, Wilson Pickett, Ike & Tina Turner, Gladys Knight, and Prince. Its restoration will bring the landmark back to life as a multi-purpose arts and entertainment destination featuring a 1,000-seat concert hall, Black Box theater, creative education spaces, and a rooftop terrace. For the first time in more than 50 years, the theater's iconic tower and marquee will shine again, marking a defining moment for generations of South Dallas residents.

At a venue like the Forest Theater, the person in the seat is not always the person who bought the ticket. A subscriber brings a friend, a couple comes with another couple, a longtime patron gifts a night out to a colleague. Those guests are among a venue's most engaged audience members, yet they are usually invisible to the organizations serving them. True Tickets changes that. When patrons share tickets with friends, family, and guests, the people who actually attend become known to the venue, turning a room full of strangers into audience relationships the team can build on. Every share and scan syncs back through the Forest Theater's CRM, so the audience the theater is working so hard to welcome home becomes an audience it can actually see, understand, and stay connected to.

That visibility carries particular weight for a venue whose mission extends well beyond the stage. Forest Forward is restoring the theater as a catalyst for equitable development in South Dallas, with programming spanning live music, film, storytelling, and immersive experiences, alongside a cradle-to-college education pathway developed with the Dallas Independent School District. Understanding who is actually attending helps the organization deepen community connections, demonstrate impact, and build lasting relationships with the audiences it serves.

“Bringing the Forest Theater back to life is about more than reopening a building. It is about giving South Dallas a cultural home worthy of its history and its future,” said Elizabeth Wattley, CEO, Forest Forward.“As we welcome our community back, we want every part of the experience to feel as thoughtful as the theater itself, from the moment a ticket is purchased to the moment someone takes their seat. True Tickets helps us do that, and it helps us truly know and stay connected to the neighbors, families, and audiences this theater was built to serve.”

“The return of the Forest Theater is a genuinely special moment for Dallas,” said Ken Lesnik, Chief Commercial Officer at True Tickets.“This is a stage that once hosted B.B. King and Prince, and its restoration is helping create new opportunity for the South Dallas community around it. We're honored to help the Forest Theater welcome its audiences back with a seamless ticketing experience, and to help the team truly know the community filling its seats from opening night forward.”

ABOUT Forest Theater

Forest Theater is a historic cultural landmark in the heart of South Dallas, dedicated to preserving the community's artistic legacy while inspiring its future. Originally opened in 1949, the iconic venue became one of Dallas' premier entertainment destinations, welcoming legendary artists and serving as a gathering place that celebrated the creativity and spirit of the community.

Today, the reimagined Forest Theater serves as a cornerstone of South Dallas' cultural and economic revitalization, creating a vibrant hub for arts, education and community connection. Through live performances, arts education, community programming and strategic partnerships, Forest Theater honors its history while fostering new opportunities for creativity, engagement and growth for generations to come. For more information, visit foresttheaterdallas.org or follow @ForestTheaterDallas on Facebook and Instagram.

About Forest Forward

Forest Forward is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in South Dallas that is advancing equitable community revitalization through the restoration of the historic Forest Theater and implementation of the Purpose Built Communities model. Through strategic investments in education, mixed-income housing, wellness, economic mobility, arts and culture, Forest Forward is creating pathways to opportunity while preserving the rich history and cultural identity of South Dallas. The restored Forest Theater serves as the anchor of this long-term vision, creating a vibrant destination for arts, entrepreneurship, education and community engagement. For more information, visit and follow @ForestForward on Facebook, Instagram and X.

About True Tickets

True Tickets helps arts and entertainment venues see beyond the ticket buyer to the people who actually attend. We preserve the venue-patron relationship as tickets are sold, shared, reshared, resold, and scanned, giving organizations a clearer picture of their audience and more opportunities to build lasting relationships.

To date, 38 million tickets worth USD $2.7 billion have moved through True Tickets, with 5.1 million secure shares across 120+ arts organizations worldwide. True Tickets integrates deeply with Tessitura, capturing ticket activity and attendee information in the CRM so organizations can better understand their audiences, strengthen engagement, and grow revenue. Learn more at True-Tickets.com, where you can try the demo or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn for updates.

Media Contacts:

True Tickets

Amber Pizano

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