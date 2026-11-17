MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Integrated market intelligence offering brings news, research and AI-powered insights to clients through the client portal, MetaTrader, Telegram and dynamic email.Eightcap, the global CFD broker, has expanded its partnership with Acuity Trading to launch an enhanced Eightcap Plus offering, bringing an integrated suite of market intelligence and research tools into its client experience.Eightcap Plus is Eightcap's branded market intelligence toolkit powered by Acuity Trading. It combines market news, sentiment analysis, instrument-level research and AI-powered explanations of significant price movements, helping traders explore market developments and support their own analysis.Clients can access Eightcap Plus through the Eightcap client portal (get-started/ ), with supported tools and content also available through MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Telegram and dynamic email. Features and delivery channels vary by Eightcap entity and platform.The expanded rollout builds on the companies' existing partnership, bringing Acuity's research capabilities together under the Eightcap Plus brand and making market context accessible within clients' established trading and research routines.Connected research and market contextEightcap Plus brings together complementary ways to examine financial markets:Market news and sentiment analysis: Explore market-moving.Market news and sentiment analysis: Explore market-moving stories, shifts in news sentiment and instruments attracting attention..Instrument-level research: Bring market data, news and analysis together to examine individual instruments and follow developments..AI-powered market explanations: Explore potential drivers of significant price changes, adding context to market movements..Trade Intelligence: Eligible clients can also access technical analysis, key price levels and potential trading scenarios as an additional perspective on their research.For clients served by Eightcap's UK and European entities, Eightcap Plus combines news and sentiment analysis, instrument-level research and AI-powered market explanations. The offering for eligible clients of Eightcap's Australian and international entities additionally includes Trade Intelligence. Each client's available toolkit is presented through their regional Eightcap service.Market intelligence within the client experienceBy integrating research into the client portal and extending supported delivery across MetaTrader, Telegram and dynamic email, Eightcap is making market information accessible at different points in the client's day-from reviewing developments to conducting more detailed analysis.Caroline Ruddick, Chief Marketing Officer at Eightcap;“Eightcap Plus brings our focus on the client experience into the way we deliver market intelligence. By expanding our partnership with Acuity Trading, we are connecting complementary research tools under one brand and making them accessible through the channels our clients use.“We want clients to be able to explore what is happening in the markets, examine the context and bring that information into their own research process. Eightcap Plus gives that experience a more connected home within Eightcap.”The expanded offering develops the relationship beyond its initial focus on economic calendar and news sentiment capabilities. Clients can now explore a broader range of research and market context within Eightcap's branded environment, reducing the need to move between separate information sources.Andrew Lane, CEO of MarketReader and Acuity Trading;“A price movement or headline is often the starting point for a question. Traders want to understand what may be driving a development and how it connects with the wider market picture.“Eightcap Plus brings together different perspectives to help clients explore those questions from news and sentiment to instrument research and explanations of significant market moves. We are pleased to expand our partnership with Eightcap and make these capabilities a more accessible part of its client experience.”Eightcap Plus provides information and analytical resources for independent research. Its content does not constitute personal investment advice or a recommendation to enter into a transaction. The tools do not guarantee trading outcomes or remove the risks associated with CFD trading.Clients can explore the tools and access options available to their account through the Eightcap client portal. Further information is available on the Eightcap Plus international, UK and European pages.Regulatory informationAcuity Research Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under firm reference number 787261, provides the Acuity datasets.The tools and information described in this release provide general, non-personalised market analysis and do not constitute investment advice, a personal recommendation or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Trading on margin is high risk, and past performance or previous market patterns are not reliable indicators of future results. AI-driven market insights and explanations provide general analytical context and should be evaluated independently for potential inaccuracies or omissions.About EightcapEightcap is a global CFD broker providing access to financial markets through its regional entities. Its offering combines trading platforms with research and analytical resources, including the Eightcap Plus market intelligence toolkit powered by Acuity Trading. Products, services and platform availability vary by entity and jurisdiction.Website:About Acuity TradingAcuity Trading provides AI-driven market, event and trade intelligence for brokers, trading platforms and financial institutions. Its white-label technology helps firms deliver structured market insights, sentiment analysis, economic event intelligence and trade ideas across multiple channels and trading environments.

Meredyth Grant

Acuity Trading

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Eightcap Launches Expanded Eightcap Plus Trading Toolkit Powered by Acuity Trading News Provided By Agility PR Solutions November 17, 2026, 14:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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