TOLLESBORO, KY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Every laundry room holds a lesson in industrial milling. Tumble a load long enough and whatever is inside gets worked over. Jonathan Shane Wallingford builds the industrial version of that appliance in Kentucky, and he can explain it to anyone who asks.

Wallingford, owner of Economy Ball Mill and founder of JSB Industrial Solutions Inc., describes a horizontal ball mill as a cylinder much like a clothes dryer, filled a third to half full with round balls of various materials and sizes. Add corn, switch it on, and the tumbling balls grind the kernels into a powder.“And so it is how powders are made,” he says.

A grinder is the obvious alternative, but for fine powders such as makeup, rollers would have to sit so close together that they would tear one another up. Maintenance and downtime would run“5,000 times more” than tumbling the material with balls in a barrel.

In Wallingford's telling, a customer finds Economy Ball Mill online and reaches out. He phones back to learn what the project requires, including whether the process is wet or dry and whether it runs in batches or continuously. He then asks for a five-gallon bucket of the customer's material and runs it in a test mill. The samples he returns are taken at timed intervals. From there, a customer can order a production run or a mill of its own.“Although, our primary source of income and our primary objective is to build ball mills,” he explains.

The company has built mills for all types of materials, from limestone to hemp.“A caller recently asked about milling coconut,” he shares,“You just never know what the next call is going to be.”

Rare earth minerals are part of that work. Wallingford says a deposit of 100 parts per million of yttrium means 100 pounds of the element in a million pounds of rock, and the rock must be powdered before chemical processes can extract it.“That's where we come to play.”

JSB Industrial Solutions began as a vehicle for buying a company.“No one would talk to an individual when it came time to try to buy a company,” Wallingford says. His own path ran from a limestone mine 750 feet underground to a return to college at 32, with three children and a mortgage. His search criteria included an industrial need for the product and a price of $250,000 or less. Ball mills fit because welders and electricians were plentiful nearby, and JSB bought the Economy Ball Mill line.

The purchase included only the proprietary side of the business, meaning job files and the customer list. The previous owners built mills to customer specifications but offered no testing or process development. Wallingford says it took him six or seven years to see that was why sales had declined.

The shop runs four 10-hour days. Wallingford pays more than $25 an hour and covers 100 percent of health insurance.“If I'm giving you my best, I expect you to give me your best,” he shares. Years as an hourly worker, including early mornings wiring machines, mean no one on the floor can say he has not done the work. When August heat reaches 100 degrees, Wallingford sends the crew home early.

Communication drives all work. Wallingford recalled a polyurethane-coated mill, built in three parts, that leaked at acceptance testing after a misunderstanding about how the pieces fit.“Effective communication throughout the process with the customer is vital,” he says.

Wallingford said the push for American manufacturing has been helping. He says that Economy Ball Mill can beat Chinese and Indian manufacturers on lead time and customer service, and that tariffs on Chinese goods now level the price field. He cites a $10 million quote for four mills for a plant in Clarksville, Tennessee, with delivery by truck from Kentucky in 50 to 52 weeks.

Asked what he wants the company to be known for 10 years from now, Wallingford points to his father's advice:“What I have given you is a good name.” Wallingford wants Economy Ball Mill known for“a quality product made through honesty and integrity.”

About JSB Industrial Solutions Inc.

JSB Industrial Solutions Inc. acquired the Economy Ball Mill line to give the pulverization industry a domestic option in Tollesboro, KY. The company builds ball mills with engineering and manufacturing in house, saving customers time and money. It also provides product development and testing so customers can see how their material behaves. JSB recently began offering toll milling and serves customers internationally. The company's stated vision is“to make your project our successful business.”

﻿Close Up Radio featured Jonathan Shane Wallingford, owner of Economy Ball Mill and JSB Industrial Solutions, in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Friday November 13th at 10am Eastern, and with Doug Llewelyn on Friday November 20th at 10am Eastern

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For more information about Jonathan Shane Wallingford, owner of Economy Ball Mill and JSB Industrial Solutions, please visit

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