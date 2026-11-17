Management company draws on group business trends across its diverse portfolio to identify what planners should consider when sourcing and executing meetings

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With a diverse portfolio of hotels, resorts, and conference centers across the U.S., Pyramid Global Hospitality has a broad view of group business, from what hotels are seeing on property to the requests of planners, corporate clients, and third-party sourcing companies. Together, these perspectives highlight what is changing, what is staying constant, and what may matter more to meeting planners in 2027.

1. The biggest meetings trend for 2027 may be that there isn't one.

Planners aren't necessarily looking for the next big thing. They're focused on getting back to the fundamentals: unique, interesting, and inspiring spaces; reliable, state-of-the-art technology; world-class convention services and event planning support; attention to detail throughout the guest experience; and exceptional food and beverage options that thoughtfully accommodate guests' needs.

“Our teams speak with planners every day, and what we're hearing is a desire to make the planning process simpler and more dependable,” said J. Green, senior vice president of sales for Pyramid Global Hospitality's independent portfolio, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels.“New ideas will always have a place, but they only matter if the venue and the team behind it can deliver on what the planner has promised attendees.”

2. The window between inquiry and contract is getting shorter.

Meeting planners are moving quicker from initial lead to signed contract, suggesting there's less room for prolonged decision-making when preferred venues and dates are in play. Getting internal stakeholders and procurement aligned earlier can help planners move decisively when the right option becomes available. As decision windows shorten, efficiency will become even more important throughout the sourcing process.

“When the booking process moves faster, both sides need to be ready,” said Alan Bednowitz, a senior vice president of sales for Pyramid's branded hotel portfolio.“Planners need to come in knowing what they need, and hotels need to anticipate those needs and help them get to the right solution quickly.”

3. Group F&B is getting more personalized, but that doesn't have to mean more options.

Planners are being asked to accommodate more individual dietary needs, preferences, and wellness priorities. The natural response may be to offer more choices, but more options don't necessarily lend themselves to a better experience.

In 2027, the opportunity is to simplify. More thoughtfully curated menus can accommodate a range of needs while giving planners fewer decisions to make. A strong core offering, supported by a smaller number of meaningful enhancements, can provide flexibility and personalization without requiring every meal to be built from scratch.

The goal isn't to create something different for each person. It's to deliver a shared experience that works for more attendees while still addressing individual needs.

4. More hotel choice is making trusted relationships more valuable.

Planners have an overwhelming number of hotel options to navigate, from global brands and growing portfolios of sub-brands to independent hotels and resorts. But more choice doesn't necessarily make sourcing easier.

For planners working across markets and hotel types, a trusted resource can provide continuity from one meeting to the next, bringing an understanding of the organization, its priorities, and what has worked before to help narrow the field and find the right fit.

“We are relationship-driven at Pyramid,” added Green.“We don't just want your first meeting. We want to earn your tenth.”

5. Renovations will play a bigger role in sourcing decisions.

CoStar/STR forecasts U.S. hotel supply will grow 0.4% in 2026 and 0.6% in 2027, according to August 2026 assumptions.

This puts attention on existing hotels and how they are being renovated, repositioned, and reimagined. For meeting planners, the hotel they sourced three years ago may not be the same hotel they are sourcing today. Understanding what has changed, what will be complete by the meeting date, and how those changes affect the guest and meeting experience becomes a more important part of the sourcing decision.

6. The closer a meeting gets to execution, the more valuable human expertise becomes.

There is real concern on both sides of the table about what AI will mean for jobs in the meetings industry. AI can take on more of the sourcing, RFP, analysis, and administrative work, but meetings are still fundamentally a human business.

As a meeting date approaches, flawless execution will depend more on experience, judgment, and relationships. Plans change, problems come up, and clients need people who understand what they are trying to accomplish and can make decisions in real time. AI will change the work more than it replaces the people.



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About Pyramid Global Hospitality

Pyramid Global Hospitality is a leading hospitality management company with a powerhouse portfolio of 200 properties across the U.S., Caribbean, and Europe. Pyramid is renowned for its relentless commitment to a people-first culture, operational excellence, and owner-centric, results-driven relationships. The company's dynamic platform includes the award-winning collection of distinct independent properties, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, Pyramid's European hotel management company, Axiom Hospitality, and PYRAMIDWORKS, delivering integrated workplace and facilities services. With corporate offices in Boston, The Woodlands, Texas, and London, Pyramid combines global reach with a high-touch, service-driven approach that attracts top talent and delivers long-term value for hospitality owners and investors. Learn more at .

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Pyramid Global Hospitality Shares Six Meeting Insights to Watch in 2027 News Provided By Pyramid Global Hospitality November 17, 2026, 14:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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